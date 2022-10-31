Read full article on original website
KOMU
Columbia Public Works makes changes to westbound Broadway near Stephens College
COLUMBIA − Drivers should be aware of changes made just west of the Broadway and College Avenue intersection, near Stephens College. Drivers on westbound Broadway now need to stay in the left passing lane to get to downtown Columbia. The right westbound lane now ends in front of the Broadway Hotel, and the only option is to turn right into the hotel parking lot.
KOMU
Construction of Boone County Nature School to begin in the next few weeks
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday construction for the new Boone County Nature School is set to begin in the next few weeks. The 8,230-square-foot building will include nature-themed classrooms, lab space, nature lobby exhibits and offices. MDC regional education supervisor Brian Flowers said students from...
KOMU
Clark Lane near Hanover Blvd. opens after 'police incident'
COLUMBIA - Police shut down part of Clark Lane near Hanover Boulevard Wednesday just after 5 p.m. due to an "incident." Columbia police taped off part of Lighthouse Car Wash, which is on the corner of Clark and Hanover. Officers were also marking bullet casings on the ground. A Dollar...
KOMU
SERVPRO assists the town of Wooldridge in fire recovery efforts
WOOLDRIDGE - The town of Wooldridge is still in the midst of its recovery phase after a fire that burned down nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed 23 structures just a week and a half ago. As much of the town is unoccupied at the moment, that has not stopped responders...
KOMU
MU Health Care enters partnership with Herman Area District Hospital
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care announced Friday it has made an agreement with Hermann Area District Hospital (HADH) to staff the hospital’s emergency department. Matthew Robinson, an MU Health Care doctor, said this will be a great step for HADH. “Connecting Hermann Area District Hospital to the MU...
KOMU
MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
KOMU
Former Columbia resident charged in 1984 cold case will remain in North Carolina for now
COLUMBIA - A former Columbia resident will remain in a North Carolina jail for now after he did not waive his extradition hearing Wednesday. James Frederick Wilson was arrested at his home in Mooresville, North Carolina on Oct. 25. He is charged in Boone County with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon of a Columbia woman in 1984.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Nov. 3
The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway 63. MoDOT's...
KOMU
Annual Cole County EMS Christmas Toy Drive is back and ready to help the community
COLE COUNTY - Cole County EMS has officially begun its annual Christmas Toy Drive. They will collect donated toys over the next few weeks on behalf of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots. This year's goal is to produce enough donations to fill three ambulances. There will be...
KOMU
Part of Forum Boulevard closed for water main replacement
COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Water and Light is immediately closing a portion of Forum Boulevard for a water main replacement, the city said Thursday afternoon. The city said the turn lane from southbound Forum onto westbound Nifong Boulevard is closed for crews to complete the project. City officials said...
KOMU
Lane shifts and closures on Business Loop 70 West to begin next week
COLUMBIA − Lane shifts and closures will begin on Business Loop 70 West Tuesday morning while sewer pipes under the loop are cleaned. While work is underway, lane shifts will take place using the center turn lane of Business Loop 70 West near Cosmo Park. Traffic on this section...
KOMU
Man charged after robbery at Columbia liquor store
BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man faces felony charges after an alleged robbery at a liquor store on East St. Charles Road on Tuesday. Korshawn Brown, 18, is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and stealing a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate. The robbery occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday at...
KOMU
New proposal could increase maximum time for Columbia's parking meters
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is working to make downtown parking meters easier. The Parking Advising Commission met on Wednesday with the Parking Utility Division to discuss a new proposal for simplifying parking meters. The changes in the proposal include:. Changing the maximum time limit on meters,. Moving the enforcement...
KOMU
New building on the horizon for Columbia Independent School
On the Friday before MU’s Homecoming, students and staff at Columbia Independent School gathered outside to put the finishing touches on a float for the parade the next morning. They tied blue and gold balloons and yellow streamers to a wooden platform students had built earlier in the day.
KOMU
Boone County mails 2022 property tax statements
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission announced Thursday it has mailed taxpayers their 2022 property tax statements. The commission said residents should receive their property tax statements, licenses and special assessments in the mail sometime in the next two weeks. Boone County Collector of Revenue Brian McCollum said taxpayers...
KOMU
EquipmentShare unveils plan for new $100 million expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA - EquipmentShare announced Thursday that it will start construction on a $100 million building to serve as its new headquarters in Columbia. It will bring over 500 new jobs to the area. "We have outgrown this space," Equipment Share CEO Jabbok Schlacks said about the decision to expand. Though...
KOMU
With new district maps, political expert and current state rep say House 47 will be a close race
JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri General Assembly redrew political lines earlier this year — changing districts for U.S. House and State House. Each state does this every 10 years to accommodate changes in population. House District 47 is currently represented by Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) who is term-limited...
KOMU
Route 240 bridge in Howard County closed for several weeks for urgent repairs
HOWARD COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs are underway on the Missouri Route 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. Last week, bridge inspectors found deterioration on the structure and felt the safest option was to close the bridge until a more thorough inspection could be completed. Crews are now working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge, MoDOT said.
KOMU
Nebraska man injured after tractor-trailer crash on Highway 179
COLE COUNTY − A Lincoln, Nebraska man was injured Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 179 in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kawa Khudhur, 25, traveled off the right side of the road, but was able to return to the road. The trailer then overturned onto its passenger side in a ditch, causing the truck to also overturn and come to a rest in the southbound lane of the highway.
KOMU
Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator
MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
