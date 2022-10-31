ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Coping with an Ugly Political Climate is topic Sunday at Blue Hills UU

Rice Lake Chronotype
Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalists welcome Arthur Thexton to the Rice Lake congregation Sunday to conduct the 10 a.m. service. As election information and concerns fill the airwaves, many of us are challenged with the need to be Coping with an Ugly Political Climate. Thexton will seek to find ways to that goal. The fellowship is located at 230 W. Messenger St.

Noting that our country was born in violent revolution, our right to vote is written in the blood of the patriots who fought for our independence. Fundamental freedom was again defended with blood in the Civil War and again in the war against Hitler. Thus, Thexton notes, “It seems fitting and proper to reflect upon the meaning of the political campaigns that now routinely lead up to our voting, 246 years after the Revolution, 160 years after the Civil War, and 80 years after World War II. If I’m not mistaken, no one is happy with the tenor of politics in 2022. How shall we cope?”

Both the service and a free-range discussion period at 9 a.m. may be accessed via Zoom. The link is sent to members, but all interested may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link. Wearing masks is optional for those attending in person, although recommendations of the CDC are followed; all are expected to be fully vaccinated. Gathering for fellowship and coffee after the service is encouraged. bluehillsuu.org.

