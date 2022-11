The parish cluster of St. Joseph, St. Boniface, St. Peter, and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Churches is sponsoring a winter coat and blanket giveaway for the area. New and used winter coats, snow pants, boots, hats, mittens and warm blankets will be given away.

Those needing a warm winter coat may choose one free of charge at the giveaway Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Joseph Church, 827 E. LaSalle Ave., Barron.