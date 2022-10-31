ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

ESPN's College GameDay coming to Athens for Georgia vs. Tennessee

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvUUT_0itRUgwL00

This Saturday, Georgia fans will be able to witness the biggest regular season matchup in the history of Sanford Stadium.

No. 1 Georgia (8-0) and No. 2

kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS for a chance to make it to the SEC Championship Game.

I doubt anybody was surprised to hear that ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Athens for the highly ranked rivalry match between the Bulldogs and the Volunteers.

SEC Nation of the SEC Network will also be in town for the game.

This will be College GameDay’s eighth visit to Athens, and fifth in the past four seasons. Kirby Smart is a perfect 4-0 at home when the show visits.

