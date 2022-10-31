SHREVEPORT, La. - Launching and growing a new business comes with its share of unpredictable challenges — but it doesn’t have to be a lonely journey. On the Cusp, a new podcast by BRF's Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP), serves as a way to help business owners communicate with each other through storytelling. It features practical advice from entrepreneurs and small business owners who are actively changing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Northwest Louisiana.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO