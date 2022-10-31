Read full article on original website
KTBS
La. Democrats looking for gubernatorial candidate; Shawn Wilson might be their guy
BATON ROUGE, La. - Shawn Wilson for governor?. With Louisiana Democrats starved for a standard-bearer in next year’s race, the state transportation secretary has suddenly become a possible candidate. Wilson first publicly expressed interest in a run when he answered a question on a Baton Rouge talk radio show...
KTBS
Louisiana lawmakers get briefing on state taxes before possibly considering more tax code changes
(The Center Square) — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office broke down the state's income tax structure for lawmakers on Wednesday in the latest meeting focused on revamping the tax system. Lawmakers on the Louisiana House Ways and Means' State Tax Structure Subcommittee held...
KTBS
Students in Louisiana Are Falling Behind on Reading Tests
Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation's fourth and eighth grade students.
KTBS
ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry
When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
KTBS
Gov. Abbott to visit Texarkana on Wednesday
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is making a stop in Texarkana Wednesday. It's all part of the Get Out The Vote campaign. Abbott will be at Big Jake's Bar-B-Que on Richmond Road at 10 a.m. He also plans to visit Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday. Early voting...
KTBS
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
KTBS
Louisiana prison's lockdown conditions violate inmates' rights, are 'mental torture,' judge says
A federal judge has ruled that a Louisiana prison violated the constitutional rights of inmates held in extended lockdown by "exposing them to mental torture" and depriving them of adequate mental health care. Western District of Louisiana Judge Elizabeth Foote wrote in a 165-page opinion that the conditions and practices...
KTBS
Schools leader releases latest plan to revamp high schools, 'We can't continue to wait'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Ahead of a key vote, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Tuesday his revised plan to toughen how high schools are graded and other changes deserves approval from Louisiana's top school board despite criticism from local superintendents. "We can't continue to wait, especially in a...
KTBS
BRF's Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) launches new podcast, On the Cusp
SHREVEPORT, La. - Launching and growing a new business comes with its share of unpredictable challenges — but it doesn’t have to be a lonely journey. On the Cusp, a new podcast by BRF's Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP), serves as a way to help business owners communicate with each other through storytelling. It features practical advice from entrepreneurs and small business owners who are actively changing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Northwest Louisiana.
KTBS
Audit finds former Louisiana police captain was paid $15K for COVID overtime he didn't work
(The Center Square) — A former police captain in Pineville was paid for more than $15,000 in overtime in 2020 and 2021 that he did not qualify for, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Wauguespack issued the results of an investigative audit of the Pinecrest Supports and...
KTBS
Early voting numbers good in Caddo, Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting ends Tuesday in the state of Louisiana. Officials in Caddo and Bossier parishes are feeling pretty good about the turnout so far. There was a good stream of early voters at the Bossier Parish Library History Center throughout the day. Each parish has identical ballots...
KTBS
Stormy weather possible Friday evening and night
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for the western half of the ArkLaTex for late Friday. Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail and heavy downpours are possible. The parent storm system responsible for this outlook was in the western US as of...
KTBS
Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Safety Town has been teaching children in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas what to do in emergency situations for 14 years. There are three simulations, two classrooms, a weather and fire safety house and more. As the clock turns back this weekend for Daylight Saving Time, Safety...
