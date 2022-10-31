ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KTBS

Students in Louisiana Are Falling Behind on Reading Tests

Over two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effects continue to extend far beyond public health. A recent report released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress reveals a staggering decline in math and reading skills among the nation's fourth and eighth grade students.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

ArkLaTex Politics: Perkins and Landry

When Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins holds his State of the City Address on Thursday evening, is it truly a state of the city event or a state of the campaign event; that's what political analyst Jeremy Alford asks. Alford also said he wasn't sure Perkins would want to address either;...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Gov. Abbott to visit Texarkana on Wednesday

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is making a stop in Texarkana Wednesday. It's all part of the Get Out The Vote campaign. Abbott will be at Big Jake's Bar-B-Que on Richmond Road at 10 a.m. He also plans to visit Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday. Early voting...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

BRF's Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) launches new podcast, On the Cusp

SHREVEPORT, La. - Launching and growing a new business comes with its share of unpredictable challenges — but it doesn’t have to be a lonely journey. On the Cusp, a new podcast by BRF's Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP), serves as a way to help business owners communicate with each other through storytelling. It features practical advice from entrepreneurs and small business owners who are actively changing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Northwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Early voting numbers good in Caddo, Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting ends Tuesday in the state of Louisiana. Officials in Caddo and Bossier parishes are feeling pretty good about the turnout so far. There was a good stream of early voters at the Bossier Parish Library History Center throughout the day. Each parish has identical ballots...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Stormy weather possible Friday evening and night

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for the western half of the ArkLaTex for late Friday. Gusty winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail and heavy downpours are possible. The parent storm system responsible for this outlook was in the western US as of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTBS

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Safety Town has been teaching children in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas what to do in emergency situations for 14 years. There are three simulations, two classrooms, a weather and fire safety house and more. As the clock turns back this weekend for Daylight Saving Time, Safety...
SHREVEPORT, LA

