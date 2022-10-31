Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
dailytrib.com
Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint
Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
texas.gov
AUSTIN REAL ESTATE SCAMMER SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON
Securities Commissioner Travis J. Iles announced that Tommie “Tom” Carter Jr, a 64-year-old resident of Austin, Texas, was convicted of first-degree securities fraud and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $830,000 to victims. An investigation conducted by...
Click2Houston.com
Four Uvalde shooting victims left classrooms alive. Investigators are reviewing whether a faster response could have saved them.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Investigators conducting a criminal probe into the Uvalde school shooting and subsequent law enforcement response are trying to determine whether any victims who died may have survived if police had intervened sooner.
KSAT 12
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints
ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
TCSO finds woman’s body after credible tip, homicide investigation underway
On Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a man was in custody after officials found the body of a woman buried beneath a burn pit a residence in the 23000 block of Windy Valley Drive.
KWTX
Two Bell County cities could be one week closer to passing ‘Proposition A’ to decriminalize marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen and Harker Heights voters will see “Proposition A” on their ballots when heading to the polls, and, if passed by voters, it would potentially decriminalize possessing less than four ounces of marijuana for personal use as well as not allow law enforcement to stop someone because they smelled the drug.
Records: Man attempts to break into APD HQ
A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after he attempted to break into the main headquarters of the Austin Police Department on Friday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Georgetown man with no next of kin to be cremated. What happens to unclaimed indigent remains?
At Tuesday's commissioners court meeting, commissioners considered authorizing the cremation of Gait in accordance with Texas Health and Safety Code.
Indicted APD officer Justin Berry returns to court Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — An indicted Austin Police Department (APD) officer, who is accused of using excessive force during social justice protests in 2020, was back in court Monday morning. Justin Berry is one of 19 APD officers who were indicted by a Travis County grand jury in February 2022....
Bell County authorities searching for missing woman believed to be endangered
The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered.
Travis County passes gun violence reduction programming
Travis County Commissioners voted to pass a resolution aimed at curbing gun violence Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway
A man is facing two citations for allegedly slapping and threatening two teens in Lakeway. Police believe it was road rage.
fox7austin.com
Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
SWAT response in south Austin concluded
The Austin Police Department said one person was in custody after its SWAT unit responded to the south Austin area Wednesday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
Person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
KWTX
Harker Heights homeowner demands action after two vehicles crash into his property in the past 18 months
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Dwight Anders has lived on his corner lot on Chaucer Lane for several years now, but in May 2021, a car crashed into his fence. “This whole wall was destroyed and had to be replaced,” he said. After that, he was worried about another...
Affidavit: Man throws alcohol in eyes of Austin Subway worker, threatens store manager with knife
A man is in jail after being accused of throwing alcohol in the eyes of a Subway employee and threatening the store manager with a knife while making racist remarks, according to court documents.
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
