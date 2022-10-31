ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailytrib.com

Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint

Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
texas.gov

AUSTIN REAL ESTATE SCAMMER SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON

Securities Commissioner Travis J. Iles announced that Tommie “Tom” Carter Jr, a 64-year-old resident of Austin, Texas, was convicted of first-degree securities fraud and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $830,000 to victims. An investigation conducted by...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Indicted APD officer Justin Berry returns to court Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — An indicted Austin Police Department (APD) officer, who is accused of using excessive force during social justice protests in 2020, was back in court Monday morning. Justin Berry is one of 19 APD officers who were indicted by a Travis County grand jury in February 2022....
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
AUSTIN, TX

