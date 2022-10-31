Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Missing dog found stuck in muddy Massachusetts pond
Animal control officers and firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a missing dog who was finally found when he got stuck in a muddy pond.
firefighternation.com
From Fired to Hired: NH Chief’s Contract Renewed Weeks After it was Terminated
Ryan Spencer – The Keene Sentinel, N.H. Nov. 1—SWANZEY — Fire Chief Bill Gould signed a new one-year contract with the town Monday after what he and Town Administrator Michael Branley, in a joint phone interview, called a constructive dialogue with the selectboard. The board had drawn...
Dover, New Hampshire, Electrical Fire Causes Power Outage, Explosions
Several hundred Dover residents were in the dark early Monday morning thanks to an underground fire that caused some explosions. Dover City Manager Mike Joyal told Seacoast Current that there was an electrical issue in an alley behind some buildings downtown that caused a fire in some underground electrical vaults.
WMUR.com
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
laconiadailysun.com
Merrill Fay and Fays Boatyard honored by LWSA
LACONIA — Merrill Fay and Fays Boatyard were honored with the Atherton Award by the Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association at its annual meeting on Oct. 22, at the Laconia Country Club. Since 1988, the award has honored the Lake Winnipesaukee sailor that best exemplifies the qualities of Ernie Atherton....
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Investigator availability stipend proposal tabled
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A request to enter into a side bar negotiation to provide an additional $25 a week in availability pay to Manchester Police Department investigators and investigative supervisors has been tabled by the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s Committee on Human Resources and Insurance. Manchester...
laconiadailysun.com
Body found in vehicle at Belknap Marketplace
BELMONT — The body of a deceased man was found in a car in the parking lot of the Belknap Marketplace, formerly known as the Belknap Mall, Tuesday morning. “It was an older gentleman,” said Capt. Stephen Akerstrom of the Belmont Police Department. Akerstrom also said there didn’t appear to be anything suspicious about the death.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 149 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Friday. Six people were arrested.
WMUR.com
Missing boy from Hudson found safe
HUDSON, N.H. — A 13-year-old Hudson boy who went missing Wednesday evening has been found safe. Police said the boy did not return home after he was spotted at about 4:45 p.m. riding an electric scooter in the area of Pinewood Road. Shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, police announced...
WMUR.com
Pregnant cow shot, killed on Weare farm
WEARE, N.H. — A family in Weare is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was...
WMTW
Maine bicyclist hit, killed in crash on Halloween
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car on Route 302 in Windham on Halloween. The Windham Police Department says 38-year-old Adam Willruth was pronounced dead at the scene. A portion of the road near the AllTown gas station on the Roosevelt Trail was closed earlier Monday because...
Resident dies at York County Jail
ALFRED, Maine — A resident at the York County Jail died Tuesday night following what duputies say was a "medical emergency." York County Sheriff William King Jr. told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday that Smith was found unresponsive in his cell but still had a pulse. Derek Michael Smith,...
weirs.com
Profile Falls on the Smith River in Bristol
PHOTO: Profile Falls, Smith River in Bristol. Charlie admires the loud cascading water near the big pool at its base. Franklin.org has a nice walking trail map that includes Profile Falls, item 10. We looked but we didn’t see a Profile. Does anyone know why it is called Profile Falls?
WMUR.com
Remodeled food pantry in Manchester looks like grocery store
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A remodeled food pantry opened Wednesday at Families in Transition in Manchester. The food pantry now looks and feels like a grocery store with a design made possible by a $50,000 donation from Hannaford. The nonprofit said making the food pantry more like a grocery store...
whdh.com
Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
thepulseofnh.com
Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap
A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
manchesterinklink.com
Citywide housing projects: Update on progress for 1,400+ market-rate and affordable units
MANCHESTER, NH – In May the city released a working list of various housing projects that were in motion. Below is an update to that list as of Nov. 1, 2022. The interactive map below includes all the projects, which are color-coded. Purple=Market Rate (782 units); Blue=Affordable (210 units); Orange=Townhouses (106 units); Green=Single-family homes (27 units + 20 buildable “infill” lots); Yellow=Multi-family units (303 units).
WCAX
1 dead in Hartland crash
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Springfield man is dead following a crash in Hartland Sunday. It happened around 5:30 p.m on Briar Patch Road. Police say Scott Sargent, 55, lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree. He died at the scene. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
WCVB
Massachusetts boy honored for saving girl from drowning at campground pool in New Hampshire
BEVERLY, Mass. — A Massachusetts boy is being recognized for his actions over Labor Day weekend, which helped save the life of an 8-year-old girl in New Hampshire. Dennis Dantas, a 12-year-old from Beverly, was at the Adventure Bound Camping Resort in New Hampton on Sept. 3 when he noticed the girl underwater in the pool.
Comments / 1