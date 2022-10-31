Read full article on original website
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with Orange in top 6 eyes national-title run
Multiple top-flight prospects who hold Syracuse basketball scholarship offers are suiting up in the 2022-23 season for high schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around the country that will contend for a national championship as well as state titles. Several analysts, journalists and other observers have recently published their...
cuse.com
Orange Host Le Moyne in Lone Exhibition Game Thursday
The Syracuse women's basketball team is set for a preseason exhibition game against neighboring Le Moyne College on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. Fans will have a first look at a reconstructed Orange squad under first-year head coach and Syracuse alumna Felisha Legette-Jack '89. Those unable to attend can watch the game live online on ACCNX through the ESPN app.
cuse.com
Orange Set For Buffalo Invite
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Orange will take a short road trip West to the University of Buffalo on Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5, as the squad concludes their fall season at the Buffalo Invitational. At the end of October, Miyuka Kimoto led the team as the only...
cuse.com
Volleyball Hosts #7 Pitt and Virginia
Syracuse vs #7 Pitt: Friday | Nov. 4 | 7 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | Women's Building. Syracuse vs Virginia : Sunday | Nov. 6 | 1 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | Women's Building. SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse volleyball will close out its two-week home stand inside the Women's Building with two matches on tap this weekend. 'Cuse will face #7 Pitt on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. and Virginia on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. Both matches will be streamed live on ACCNX.
Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the third time in five years, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack called Olivia Owens to try to convince her to join her team. “So, I’m calling you for the third time,” Legette-Jack said. “Now, you already know that I watch you, that I love you, and I need you here in Syracuse. So, what are we going to do?”
Our Syracuse basketball predictions: Will Orange return to NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022-23 Syracuse basketball season is scheduled to get underway Monday night vs. Lehigh. That means it’s time for our staff predictions.
How to Watch Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Matchup: #20 Syracuse (6-2, 3-1) at Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA) Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 5th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
cuse.com
Field Hockey Edged in ACC Semifinals
DURHAM, N.C. – A valiant push late after a defensive battle came up short for the No. 10 Syracuse field hockey team, which dropped a 2-1 decision in the ACC Tournament Semifinals to No. 1 North Carolina on Tuesday. Down 2-0, Syracuse (15-5) cut the lead to one thanks...
cuse.com
Orange Lock Down Penmen in Exhibition Finale
Syracuse locked in a 72-58 exhibition victory over Division II Southern New Hampshire to close out preseason competition, inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. Two Syracuse senior starters put up double-figures – guard Joseph Girard III (15) and center Jesse Edwards (13) led the Orange offensive effort.
cuse.com
‘Cuse Overpowers BC, Advances to ACC Semifinals
DURHAM, N.C. – Proving why it's one of the top offenses in the country, the No. 10 Syracuse University field hockey team overpowered No. 16 Boston College 6-2 to advance to the ACC Semifinals for a third-straight season. Syracuse (15-4), seeded fifth in the ACC Tournament, fought past two...
cuse.com
Boeheim, Pearl Join SU Ring Of Honor
Jim Boeheim and Dwayne "Pearl" Washington -- two of the most prominent names in Syracuse men's basketball history -- will be formally recognized as members of the Syracuse University Athletics Ring of Honor in the JMA Wireless Dome on December 10. The ceremony will be held on the same day the Orange host Georgetown.
sujuiceonline.com
5 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-58 win over USNH
Syracuse defeated Southern New Hampshire 72-58 on Tuesday evening in the Orange’s final exhibition matchup. Here are five takeaways from the game:. USNH is an undersized team compared to the Orange. The Penmen’s tallest players are 6-foot-7 Ryan Layman and Preston Santos. Jesse Edwards, at 6-11, 230 pounds, towered over the two, and it showed. Edwards powered his way to 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks in just 22 minutes, having little issues scoring inside.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Syracuse, NY
The city of Syracuse has a deep-rooted history in the beer brewing industry dating back to the 19th and early 20th century, as it is home to some of the largest breweries in Central New York and surrounded by hops-producing farms that dominated the domestic market for decades. Though many...
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
newyorkupstate.com
Trouble? Ray LaMontagne cancels shows in Syracuse and two other upstate NY cities
Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne canceled his Wednesday show in Syracuse, “due to an illness in the touring party,” according the singer’s Facebook page. LaMontagne was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theatre at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 with singer Lily Meola as part of his “MONOVISION” tour.
Enjoying the warmth? 60 years ago this week, Syracuse was digging out from a freak snow storm
Central and Upstate New York continues to bask in the warmest early November weather seen in the region’s recorded history. Average high temperatures through this weekend will continue to be in the 60s, maybe over 70 on Saturday, more than 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
Illinois firm acquires longtime Syracuse insurance agency
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An Illinois company has acquired a large Syracuse insurance agency that has been in business for 94 years. Alera Group, a national insurance and wealth services firm with headquarters in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, acquired Haylor, Freyer & Coon Inc. last week. Terms of the transaction were not announced.
waer.org
Mixed-income housing to replace city of Syracuse offices
City Hall Commons in downtown Syracuse is getting a makeover and a new owner. Mayor Ben Walsh announced Wednesday the historic building is set to be sold for $850,000 and a $13.2 million redevelopment. Hanover Real Estate Development plans to transform the commons into a mixed use space. City Hall...
Highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor. Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to […]
LIVE NOW: Shania Twain Syracuse Presale Tickets
Shania Twain is back with her brand new "Queen of Me Tour," and it's coming to Syracuse on July 8th at the Lakeview Amphitheater. Tickets don't go public until Tomorrow at 10 AM, but you can get presale tickets now. You can access her presale tickets right now by going to her website and using code: SUMMER. From there, you can secure your tickets early and make sure you're right in the center of the action.
