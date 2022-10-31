ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement

CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

State-Level Candidates Break Wyoming Records For Raising, Spending Money

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Campaign finance reports for the 2022 general election filed Tuesday show candidates for the Wyoming Legislature set numerous records for raising and spending money. Republican Paul Vogelheim of Jackson, running for House District 23, led the state in money raised. Including...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Already With 90% Of The Wyoming Legislature, Republican Party Could Get More

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s ratio of 90% Republicans to 10% Democrats represents the widest gap in the nation, and Tuesday’s General Election could see the GOP further solidify its super-majority. But that doesn’t mean Cowboy State Democrats have no chance...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

South Dakota man enters plea in federal court after Cheyenne traffic stop allegedly yields 541 fentanyl pills

CASPER, Wyo. — A South Dakota resident has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession of fentanyl with intention to distribute in Wyoming. Travis James Stowell was arrested July 28, 2022, after a Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop on I-25 in Cheyenne, according to the federal charging document. Stowell was the passenger, and after a K-9 indicated on his side of the vehicle, troopers conducted a search.
CHEYENNE, WY
mybighornbasin.com

New Look for Wyoming License Plates

After getting a sneak peak at the design of the new license plate for Wyoming drivers, the public’s reaction is mixed, to say the least. The new plate goes for a more modern look and veers away from the more “traditional” Wyoming plate, according to the image posted on the Sweetwater County’s Treasurer’s office Facebook page. The new plate has large, block letters with a black background that is framed in red. The traditional Steamboat, or bucking bronc logo, is included along with the silhouette of a bison and Travel Wyoming dot com web site at the bottom. The “That’s Wy” tagline is affixed at the lower right corner of the plate.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
LARAMIE, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Military Department forming an Integrated Primary Prevention team

The Wyoming Military Department has announced the creation of the Integrated Primary Prevention team to prevent harmful behaviors and build cohesive teams within the WYMD. Headed by Michelle Mulberry, a registered nurse for 23 years, this team is part of a national strategy by the National Guard Bureau to care for the most important asset in the Wyoming National Guard, its people.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

WyoFile

Cheyenne, WY
791
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoFile is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported public-interest news service reporting on the people, places and policy of Wyoming.

 http://wyofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy