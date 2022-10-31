Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Allowing Off Road Vehicles To Go Under I-80 Could Bring Tons Of Trail Riders To SW Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Passage for off-road vehicles (ORVs) underneath Interstate 80 near Evanston is one of the last key links in a system that could attract trail riders in droves from Utah and elsewhere, significantly boosting the area’s economy, proponents said. A draft...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man recognized as an Ultimate Angler by Wyoming Game and Fish
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been recognized as an Ultimate Angler by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Laramie County. Hugh Baggs of Cheyenne was congratulated for his achievements in the most recent newsletter from the Game and Fish Department. This was part of a program...
Unprecedented participation, partisanship define school board races
Once sleepy school board races in Wyoming are no more. School districts across the state are flush with candidates, many of whom are running out of frustration with how the pandemic was handled. School boards are non-partisan in Wyoming and their elections are paid for by their respective school districts....
oilcity.news
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
Natrona County Republican Party, Wyoming GOP Agree To Dismiss Lawsuit
The Natrona County Republican Party -- with the agreement with the state GOP -- has asked the Wyoming Supreme Court to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the state GOP violated its party's bylaws at its 2020 convention. Both sides of the lawsuit filed the stipulated motion to dismiss with prejudice --...
Are homeless people being sent to Salt Lake City from Wyoming?
People experiencing homelessness in Wyoming are reportedly being sent to Salt Lake City as winter approaches, leaving the city responsible for taking care of another state's homeless problem.
cowboystatedaily.com
State-Level Candidates Break Wyoming Records For Raising, Spending Money
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Campaign finance reports for the 2022 general election filed Tuesday show candidates for the Wyoming Legislature set numerous records for raising and spending money. Republican Paul Vogelheim of Jackson, running for House District 23, led the state in money raised. Including...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tax Revenues Top $1 Billion For Fiscal Year 2022; Increase Of 10.1% Year-Over-Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some sectors of Wyoming’s economy are posting sales and use taxes that exceed pre-COVID levels, but the gains are not even across the board, and it’s hard to say how much of the gain is inflation and how much is improved economic activity.
cowboystatedaily.com
Golden Eagle Attacked 8-Year-Old In Kyrgyzstan But Probably Won’t Happen In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A harrowing video shows a golden eagle swooping in to attack an 8-year-old girl in the central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, but Wyoming children aren’t likely to be targeted by large raptors, a wildlife biologist said. Sheep, and possibly small...
After protest, BLM to review Marton Ranch purchase on North Platte
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will take a second look at its conservation purchase of the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch on the North Platte River south of Casper, agreeing with Wyoming that it should solicit public and local-government comments. The federal appeals board on Oct. 21 ordered the BLM to...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
cowboystatedaily.com
Already With 90% Of The Wyoming Legislature, Republican Party Could Get More
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature’s ratio of 90% Republicans to 10% Democrats represents the widest gap in the nation, and Tuesday’s General Election could see the GOP further solidify its super-majority. But that doesn’t mean Cowboy State Democrats have no chance...
capcity.news
South Dakota man enters plea in federal court after Cheyenne traffic stop allegedly yields 541 fentanyl pills
CASPER, Wyo. — A South Dakota resident has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession of fentanyl with intention to distribute in Wyoming. Travis James Stowell was arrested July 28, 2022, after a Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop on I-25 in Cheyenne, according to the federal charging document. Stowell was the passenger, and after a K-9 indicated on his side of the vehicle, troopers conducted a search.
Wyoming Makes Other States Look Wimpy On Snow Days
Not every region of the country knows how to handle snow. To be fair, not every region of the country sees winter events as we have out West. Let's give credit to the New England states. They get it. SNOW FLURRIES:. East Coast - Commute time Increases by 50%. The...
county17.com
Crashes, black ice impacting highways across Wyoming; chain law in effect near South Pass, Powder River Pass
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling across much of the Equality State, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting some hazardous conditions on a number of highways on Thursday morning. Black ice advisories are in effect on Interestate 80 between the Wamsutter area and the Lyman area as of...
county17.com
Storm to dump up to 2 feet of snow on Wyoming mountains, 10–16 inches in Yellowstone
CASPER, Wyo. — While much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming as well as areas east of the Continental Divide have seen some snow on Thursday, areas of the northwest have been dry. However, that is likely to change with a winter storm expected to dump as much...
oilcity.news
Multiple crashes reported on snowy I-80 in Wyoming; traffic backed up near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling along much of the Interstate 80 corridor in Wyoming, several crashes have been reported on Thursday morning. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting at least three crashes along I-80 as of 11:18 a.m. Thursday, including:. A crash at milepost 173 near Wamsutter...
mybighornbasin.com
New Look for Wyoming License Plates
After getting a sneak peak at the design of the new license plate for Wyoming drivers, the public’s reaction is mixed, to say the least. The new plate goes for a more modern look and veers away from the more “traditional” Wyoming plate, according to the image posted on the Sweetwater County’s Treasurer’s office Facebook page. The new plate has large, block letters with a black background that is framed in red. The traditional Steamboat, or bucking bronc logo, is included along with the silhouette of a bison and Travel Wyoming dot com web site at the bottom. The “That’s Wy” tagline is affixed at the lower right corner of the plate.
capcity.news
Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Military Department forming an Integrated Primary Prevention team
The Wyoming Military Department has announced the creation of the Integrated Primary Prevention team to prevent harmful behaviors and build cohesive teams within the WYMD. Headed by Michelle Mulberry, a registered nurse for 23 years, this team is part of a national strategy by the National Guard Bureau to care for the most important asset in the Wyoming National Guard, its people.
WyoFile
Cheyenne, WY
791
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoFile is an independent, nonprofit, member-supported public-interest news service reporting on the people, places and policy of Wyoming.http://wyofile.com
Comments / 0