Jennifer Poehlein, 64, Jasper
Jennifer Poehlein, 64, passed away on October 31, 2022, in Jasper. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 3, 1958, to Thomas and Mabel (Oldham) Holmes. A homemaker, Jennifer enjoyed doing any kind of craft projects, especially crocheting, quilts, painting and coloring. She loved animals, and her family is thankful that she gave herself to God the day before she died.
Ray Thomas “Tom” Hall, 74, Holland
Ray Thomas “Tom” Hall, 74, of Holland, Ind., passed away at 11:04 a.m. on October 30, 2022, at his home. Tom was born in Tell City to Don and Juanita (Krohn) Hall on March 6, 1948. He married Barbara Lange on November 20, 1969, at St. Joseph’s Catholic...
Patoka 2000 accepting donations for bridge planters for winter months
Patoka 2000 (beautification committee of the Jasper Chamber) is getting ready to prepare the urns on the Patoka River Bridge for the Holiday and Winter seasons. In order to defray the costs of this beautification project, Patoka 2000 seeks donations from individuals, families or businesses throughout the community. You may make a donation in any amount and specify that the donation is in honor of someone, in memory of someone, or as a tribute to a favorite cause. By doing this, you are able to remember that person while admiring the beautiful bridge area every time that you drive across the bridge. Family members and friends are encouraged to chip in together for this great beautification project.
Rotary Club of Dubois County donates nearly $10,000
The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently donated a total of $9,945 to three local area nonprofits as part of their 2022 Community Grants program. Recipients of this year’s grants were Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center (SWICACC), Pine Ridge Elementary, and Crisis Connection. “Giving back to our local nonprofits...
Alabama family awarded Dubois County Relocation grant
Sabrina Payne has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Sabrina, along with her husband Jordan and their two children, Isaiah and Abigail, is relocating to Jasper from Huntsville, Alabama. Sabrina is originally from Jasper and is excited to be near family and friends again. Sabrina is employed by Jasper Engines in Inside Sales.
Arizona resident most recent relocation grant recipient
Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Cassidy is relocating to Jasper from Tempe, Arizona. Ms. Allen, originally from Mesa, Arizona, works remotely in sales. She was drawn to Dubois County due to the lower cost of living and its proximity to family and friends. Cassidy says that she was ready for a quiet, safe community and thinks that Dubois County will be great place to grow her family.
Letter: Operation Green Light for Veterans
Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude.
Hands-on fall field event planned at VUJC crop fields
The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District has scheduled a fall field tour of the VUJC crop fields on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. EST. Join SWCD and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service staff as they demonstrate and share the changes in the soil over the past ten years, since the inception of the VUJC Land Stewardship Initiative.
Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization project update — November 2
A progress meeting was held on November 2, 2022, for the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project. Representatives of Ragle Construction, Rundell Ernstberger Associates, Dubois County, and the City of Jasper attended. Here is the summary of the discussion:. The Northeast Quadrant of the Courthouse Square still remains closed. Concrete...
Veterans Day Observance to include recognition of county’s living World War II veterans
Along with honoring veteran Reynold “Lenny” Knust, this year at the annual Veterans Day Observance to be held at the American Legion Post #343 in Holland this Saturday, November 5th, the Dubois County Veterans Council will be recognizing World War II veterans who are still with us. These are Lenny Knust, Charles Striegel, Paul Striegel, Leroy Haug, Melvin Schroeder, Otto Begle, Ted Bartley, and Albert Merkley.
Letter: Quinn has strengthened Dubois County justice system
Over the course of the last several weeks, I have seen a lot of “Vote Democrat” or “Vote Republican” signs, social media posts, and ads. Having served in a leadership capacity in the Dubois County justice system for many years at Dubois County Community Corrections, I have had the pleasure of collaborating with wonderful people on both sides of the ballot, regardless of party. I always vote for the person, not the party.
Letter: Beckman brings years of community dedication and service to county commission
It is reassuring to see Mary Beth Beckman still involved in local government, volunteer activities and organizations. When voting for County Commissioner District 2, please think about what she brings to the table. Her career includes eight years of volunteer service as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), so if...
Letter: Birk’s military and law experiences prepared him to be judge
I am a Korean War veteran. The U.S. Military is tough but fair. This is why I’m voting for John Birk for judge. John went to West Point. He served over 11 years in active and reserve. It doesn’t get harder than that. I don’t know much about...
Huntingburg Council approves 7.5 percent pay increase for city employees
The City of Huntingburg approved a 7.5 percent pay raise for city employees due to the rising cost of living. “We’ve all seen the impact of the economy over the past year,” Mayor Steve Schwinghamer said when he introduced the pay raise to the council Tuesday evening. In...
Letter: Here’s why I am voting for Steve Lukemeyer
Here’s why I’m voting for Steve Lukemeyer for Jasper School Board. I have known Steve personally for years but have spent the last 10 years working alongside him in a professional capacity at F.C. Tucker Emge. Through many real estate scenarios we have discussed over the years, I...
