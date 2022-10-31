Shanta Nimbark Sacharoff is rolling up her sleeves and giving a free class about chutneys at the Sunset Branch of the public library on 18th Avenue on Saturday. Shanta Nimbark Sacharoff

To celebrate food cooperatives and her favorite spreads, cookbook author, co-op maven and ambassador extraordinaire for Indian cuisine Shanta Nimbark Sacharoff is rolling up her sleeves and giving a free class about chutneys at the Sunset Branch of the public library on 18th Avenue. The class is free and open to the public. If you’ve eaten chutneys at Indian restaurants in The City or on the peninsula, where Indians from Asia have clustered, be prepared for your taste buds to be pleasantly surprised by Sacharoff’s varieties.

Unlike many restaurant chutneys, or store-bought products like Major Grey’s — which was named after a British officer — Sacharoff’s chutneys are clean, fresh, organic and inexpensive to make. She uses no sugar or honey, plus there’s nothing oily or salty about them. That’s what you’d expect from an Indian, born in India and one of the grandmothers of the contemporary co-op movement in San Francisco, a city famous for co-ops like Rainbow Grocery.

If you haven’t been to Rainbow, or to Other Avenues, AKA "OA," then definitely visit them and get the co-op vibe. Or go to Arizmendi, another co-op in The City that has a branch on Ninth Avenue between Judah and Irving and another on Valencia near Mission.

Sacharoff makes her most popular chutneys with raw cashews, cilantro, jalapenos, ginger and lemon juice, or else with mint, yogurt, scallions and chilies, either hot, medium or mild. There’s no elaborate preparation or advanced culinary skill necessary. Even a kitchen klutz can make first rate chutneys that go well with classics from the subcontinent like samosas, saag paneer, tandori chicken and masala.

A mainstay of Indian cuisines, and served either before or during meals, chutneys captured the imagination of the Brits who colonized the subcontinent and dubbed Queen Victoria the Empress of India, and later King George VI the Emperor of India. The Indians won their independence in 1948 and said goodbye to the empresses and emperors. But by then, Indians had colonized the Brits, who brought back to the Mother Country chai teas, curries, biryani, nans and papadums, as well as a variety of condiments.

William Brooke O’Shaughnessey, an Irish-born medical doctor who served with the British East India Company, learned that Indians used cannabis medicinally. A man ahead of the cannabis curve, he brought the herb back to England and reportedly prescribed it to Queen Victoria for menstrual cramps. She knighted him for his services to her and the Empire as the Director-General of Telegraphs in India.

Shanta Nimbark Sacharoff does not add cannabis to her chutneys, nor does she promise that they will telegraph Indian spirituality to those who use them. Still, she suggests that they can help with digestion and can definitely accentuate the flavors in a meal. Besides, watching her demonstrate how to make chutneys is the easiest and least expensive way to make a passage to India without leaving The City. For years, Sacharoff has barnstormed the public libraries with cooking classes so often that she ought to be hired on the permanent staff.

“Chutneys are made almost every day in an Indian household,” Sacharoff says. “With refrigeration they can last a week or longer. A complete Indian meal is rarely served without a chutney.”

Born and raised in Bhoringada, a village in the state of Gujarati, Sacharoff — who was raised Hindu — remembers villagers who gathered unripe mangoes that fell from the trees and used them to make chutney. When chutneys from unripened mangoes became wildly popular, farmers grew acres of mango trees and harvested the fruit before it ripened, or dropped to the ground in a monsoon. That’s the way it is with fads.

The author of three books — "Cooking Together, a Vegetarian Co-Op Cookbook," with illustrations by her daughter, Serena, "Other Avenues Are Possible" and "The Ethnic Vegetarian Kitchen" — Sacharoff came to the U.S. in 1964. She moved to San Francisco in 1973 and leapt head first into the food conspiracy movement.

In that movement, friends banded together to buy in bulk, economically. As a culture, we’ve come a long way since those conspiratorial days. Now that Sacharoff is married to a tall Texan, she makes superb Tex-Mex food and also likes to eat out.

Does she mostly dine at Indian restaurants? “This is San Francisco,” she says. “There are all different kinds of foods!”

Still, she has never lost her Indian roots or her mantra, “togetherness,” whether it’s shopping, cooking or eating with friends and family.

“I have fond memories of making Indian-style pickles with my mother and her female friends in our village,” she says. “We would get together, sing songs and tell stories. When food was in short supply, we survived on brown rice, mung beans and millet bread.”

In "Cooking Together Shanta" offers recipes for half-a-dozen chutneys made from ingredients such as dried fruit, cranberries and tamarind. Food scraps can also be recycled.

“Cooks often complain that they are isolated in the kitchen,” Sacharoff tells me. “One way to prevent this feeling is to invite friends and plan a big party.”

It's almost always party time with Sacharoff and no party is complete without churtney, chai, curry and chapatis.