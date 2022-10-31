Read full article on original website
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Vladimir Putin's Hands Are Turning 'Black' Following Reports The Russian Leader Is Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Vladimir Putin’s hands are reportedly turning black as a result of the intravenous injections he is receiving to treat his myriad of alleged different health conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come just days after the 70-year-old ailing Russian leader was photographed with what appeared to...
Russian Lawmaker Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine Left Comatose After Incident Inside Parliament Building
A Russian lawmaker and alleged Vladimir Putin loyalist was left in a coma after suffering a series of mysterious head injuries in a parliament building, RadarOnline.com has learned. 71-year-old Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized late Saturday night after allegedly “suffering a fall.” He now reportedly resides in the neurology ward of...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
A former inmate describes what Brittney Griner's 9-year sentence in a Russian prison could be like: 'It's a Gulag labour camp'
"It's totally inhuman, it's a Gulag, and when you feel yourself alone there, it's much easier to give up," said Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina.
G-7 ministers back Ukraine support, are suspicious of China
MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine’s defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations, wrapping up two days of talks in the historic western German city of Muenster, released a joint statement asserting common positions on Ukraine, Russia, China and recent developments in Iran and North Korea. “We’re aligned, we’re united and we’re working together as never before,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. A year after warning Russia about the consequences of invading Ukraine, the G-7 ministers endorsed further punishments for the Kremlin, including setting a price cap for Russian oil exports in the coming weeks. They also pledged additional backing for Kyiv by creating a new way to assist with its reconstruction and to help other countries affected by the food and energy shortages exacerbated by the war.
Germany's Scholz urges Xi to exert influence on Russia
BEIJING (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged China to exert its influence on Russia, while the Chinese leader repeated a call for talks between Moscow and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. Scholz was in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues, as well as the timing of the trip. It comes after Xi further cemented his authoritarian rule at a major Communist Party congress last month and as China continues to refuse to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Scholz’s visit reflects the importance of Germany’s trade ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy, particularly in the auto and manufacturing sectors. Mercedes Benz alone sold 758,863 cars in China last year, more than in any other country.
Mockery surrounds attack on Paul Pelosi
The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has not turned down the volume of vitriol, as new lies and mockery find their way into public discourse. In other news, following the indictment of 22 people for drug trafficking and fraud, residents in Mountain View are hoping for changes at a neighborhood store at the center of the investigation. Plus, a school in the La Mesa-Spring Valley school district turns into a Sports and Health Science Academy.
