Jefferson Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Oct. 26-Nov. 1

FURNITURE: 4231 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, tenant improvement for Lovesac Lafayette; applicant, Amy Diekevers; contractor, Chance Cooper Construction; $225,000. OTHER: 4533 Johnston St., description, interior building for earlier permitted shell building at The Forum; applicant, Architect Design Studio; contractor, The Lemoine Company; $205,347. OTHER: 425 St. De Porres St., Suite...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which Baton Rouge auto dealer is renovating a Florida Boulevard property

Gerry Lane Enterprises is turning a building on Florida Boulevard into a showroom for its fleet vehicle sales and a centralized operations office. About 40 to 50 people will work in the building at 6757 Florida, said Tyler Lane, executive manager of Gerry Lane Chevrolet. A small fleet vehicle office is based out of the back of Gerry Lane Chevrolet, but the new building will have space for customers to see the trucks and cars that are available. Plans are to open the 20,169-square-foot building by the end of the year. Harvey Honore Enterprises is the general contractor.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Nearly 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:30 a.m., nearly 1,400 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before 6...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Power outage reported in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Spill cleanup, evacuations of 200 homes continue after derailed train leaked acid vapors

Update: Parish officials hope to have evacuation order lifted Thursday night, but they fear some homes may need to be decontaminated. Emergency workers have removed all but three of the cars in a Canadian National freight train that partially derailed Wednesday afternoon in St. James Parish and leaked hydrochloric acid, sending up a harmful vapor cloud that forced the evacuation of about 200 homes.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Gonzales Commission to consider annexing 55 acres for Doug Diez company (Monday)

Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. A Public Hearing to consider the petition of annexation of Parcel 3448800, for Brittany Point, LLC, owned by Doug Diez, being 55.14 acres, Section 34-9-3, located on the north side of Hwy 30, currently addressed as 42320 La Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.
GONZALES, LA
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire

I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Ochsner opens new urgent care clinic in Denham Springs

Ochsner Baton Rouge opened the new Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health — Denham Springs, 27342 Juban Road, Suite 102, on Nov. 1. With a total investment of $1.15 million, the 2,485-square-foot clinic has four exam rooms, X-ray space and a treatment room. Urgent care offers a variety of...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Lafayette City Council prohibits development along Camellia Boulevard greenbelt

The Camellia Boulevard green space between Eastland and the Camellia Bridge has a little more protection from being developed. The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that prohibits land along the linear park from being sold by Lafayette Consolidated Government for commercial or residential purposes. Councilwoman Liz Hebert...
LAFAYETTE, LA

