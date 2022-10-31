Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Oct. 26-Nov. 1
FURNITURE: 4231 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, tenant improvement for Lovesac Lafayette; applicant, Amy Diekevers; contractor, Chance Cooper Construction; $225,000. OTHER: 4533 Johnston St., description, interior building for earlier permitted shell building at The Forum; applicant, Architect Design Studio; contractor, The Lemoine Company; $205,347. OTHER: 425 St. De Porres St., Suite...
theadvocate.com
Some residents evacuated from acid spill can return home, but some homes may need decontamination
The reopened streets are primarily off La. 642 and north of the Canadian National railroad tracks where the derailment happened. River Road has also been reopened to thru-traffic only, but La. 642 remain closed between Snyder Road and River Road. The reopenings are signs that emergency officials are moving past...
theadvocate.com
After train derailment, acid leak forces day-long evacuation, most residents back home
There’s a white film on the cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli in Dennis Snyder’s backyard garden. The leaves on the pecan tree at his relative’s next to the railroad tracks have turned brown. And something’s up with the paint job on the car. Snyder said he’s hoping...
theadvocate.com
See which Baton Rouge auto dealer is renovating a Florida Boulevard property
Gerry Lane Enterprises is turning a building on Florida Boulevard into a showroom for its fleet vehicle sales and a centralized operations office. About 40 to 50 people will work in the building at 6757 Florida, said Tyler Lane, executive manager of Gerry Lane Chevrolet. A small fleet vehicle office is based out of the back of Gerry Lane Chevrolet, but the new building will have space for customers to see the trucks and cars that are available. Plans are to open the 20,169-square-foot building by the end of the year. Harvey Honore Enterprises is the general contractor.
theadvocate.com
Livingston school buses don't have AC, prompting complaints: 'Every summer is just hotter'
Driving school buses can be hot, sweaty work in Livingston Parish. Victoria McDonald, a bus driver for the district, said she can take the heat. But other, older drivers struggle more, and the small children they ferry to and from school often disembark soaked in perspiration. "It just feels like...
Nearly 1,400 Entergy customers without power in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:30 a.m., nearly 1,400 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before 6...
theadvocate.com
Update: About 50 more homes evacuated due to acid vapor cloud from leaking train car in St. James
Update: Nov. 3, 2022, 6 a.m.: Road closures and an evacuation of about 200 homes remained in effect early Thursday due to a train car derailment that caused of leak of hydrochloric acid a day earlier, St. James Parish officials said. Parish officials urged morning drivers to account for the...
Power outage reported in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Nov. 3. According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, as of 7:15 a.m., at least 50 Entergy customers were impacted by the outage along S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., near Southfork Drive. The outage began just before...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
theadvocate.com
Spill cleanup, evacuations of 200 homes continue after derailed train leaked acid vapors
Update: Parish officials hope to have evacuation order lifted Thursday night, but they fear some homes may need to be decontaminated. Emergency workers have removed all but three of the cars in a Canadian National freight train that partially derailed Wednesday afternoon in St. James Parish and leaked hydrochloric acid, sending up a harmful vapor cloud that forced the evacuation of about 200 homes.
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
pelicanpostonline.com
Gonzales Commission to consider annexing 55 acres for Doug Diez company (Monday)
Approve the minutes of a Public Hearing of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. Approve the minutes of a Public Meeting of the Zoning Commission of October 3, 2022. A Public Hearing to consider the petition of annexation of Parcel 3448800, for Brittany Point, LLC, owned by Doug Diez, being 55.14 acres, Section 34-9-3, located on the north side of Hwy 30, currently addressed as 42320 La Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
theadvocate.com
Latest step for Hubig’s Pies a good sign for those missing the beloved New Orleans treat
Among those yearning for the return of Hubig's Pies, any sign of progress on the journey back to their hungry hands is significant. And so it was that a simple job posting by Hubig’s Pies set off a fresh round of anticipation. Hubig’s is starting to staff up. That...
wbrz.com
Three men ticketed and fined for illegally fishing with nets; found with 133 fish
IBERVILLE PARISH - Three men were ticketed and fined after they were caught illegally fishing with nets. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs, Van V. Nghien, 50, of Baton Rouge, and Lu V. Do, 68, of Baton Rouge were casting nets to catch game fish in the Work Canal near Ramah.
brproud.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Geismar convenience store
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Geismar gas station convenience store on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The winning ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. After no one won Wednesday night’s $1.2...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire
I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
theadvocate.com
Ochsner opens new urgent care clinic in Denham Springs
Ochsner Baton Rouge opened the new Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health — Denham Springs, 27342 Juban Road, Suite 102, on Nov. 1. With a total investment of $1.15 million, the 2,485-square-foot clinic has four exam rooms, X-ray space and a treatment room. Urgent care offers a variety of...
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette City Council prohibits development along Camellia Boulevard greenbelt
The Camellia Boulevard green space between Eastland and the Camellia Bridge has a little more protection from being developed. The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that prohibits land along the linear park from being sold by Lafayette Consolidated Government for commercial or residential purposes. Councilwoman Liz Hebert...
