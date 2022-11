Scenes from Anime Weekend Atlanta, which attracted thousands of attendees to the Cobb Galleria this weekend. Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com

CUMBERLAND — Thousands of people dressed in elaborate costumes descended on the Cobb Galleria and the Renaissance Waverly Hotel over the weekend for Anime Weekend Atlanta, a four-day celebration of Japanese culture, animation and comics.

The convention featured live bands, merchants, panels, fashion shows, actors and artists, games, exhibit halls and more.