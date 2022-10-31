ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

GameStop, AMC: Meme Stock Frenzy Is Back

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lzl1O_0itRIJps00

The meme stocks are back again, but the frenzy could be short-lived.

Retail investors are obsessed with meme stocks yet again as trading for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, AMC Entertainment AMC and GameStop GME are volatile and are ramping up.

All three stocks have risen during the past five days with GameStop leading the rise in valuation.

GameStop, which was beloved by retail traders, was trading at $28.78 on Monday, an increase of 13.75% during the past five days. The stock has tried to climb back to its closing price of $45.82 on Oct. 15, 2021, which is a decline of 37%.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares are trading now at $4.67, which has risen by 7.81% during the past five days. The stock is still trading much lower -a decline of 66% when it was trading at $13.99 on Oct. 15, 2021.

AMC shares have also rebounded. They were trading at $6.65 at mid-day on Monday, an increase of 4.44% compared to the past five days. The stock has taken a large hit and plummeted by 83.6% from its closing price of $40.74 on Oct. 15, 2021.

The return of the meme stock frenzy comes at a time when technology stocks, big winners of the covid-19 pandemic, are in retreat.

'You Deserved It'

Tech giants lost a massive $560 billion in market value at some point last week after Amazon AMZN led a disastrous earnings season for the mega cap companies. Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL and Meta Platforms META all reported disappointing earnings, while Apple AAPL warned it was still impacted by supply chain disruptions.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, better known as the Nasdaq, has faced its own volatility as big tech companies have lost billions of dollars in valuations during the third quarter following weaker than expected earnings. The Nasdaq reached 11,035.02 points on Monday, but was at 14,823.43 points on Oct. 15, 2021, a decline of 25%.

As with the first meme stock frenzy in January 2021, the new excitement seems to be fueled by retail investors who often meet on social media and especially on channels on Reddit to discuss investment strategies.

Retail investors on Reddit’s Wallstreetbets page discussed the volatility in stocks such as GME with one trader commenting, "Shit like today is why I got numb to GME volatility. You just never know what happens with the stock. +/-20% clusterfuck on random day with high ass volume and no one knows why 😄"

Another trader said, "If you FOMOd into GME this morning, you deserved it." FOMO stands for fear of missing out.

Many traders focused on GME with another investor warning "all the GME bag holders -50% on their shares today pumping when it's +15% lmao just to create new bag holders creating momentum downwards"

Bed Bath & Beyond Stocks See Heavy Volume

Bed Bath & Beyond traders were also expressing their dissatisfaction with one person stating "since the volume is higher today than the past couple weeks, would this mean it makes it easier for BBBY to complete the ATM share offering sooner rather than later?"

The amount of shares being traded for BBBY was noticed by one trader who said, "Impressive volume today too - 10M in 40 minutes vs avg volume of 8M over the last month. We've seen quite a huge increase since October 21st in terms of volume for some reason."

GME Traders

Opinions were however divided on this sudden rise of the Same stocks. Some traders of GME seemed relieved.

"Today was a good day 😌" one said.

Another trader was less impressed with the price of the stock and said, "what a joke. Up 20% then dump right away. Will it ever break out for real?"

Markets Rebound

In general, the problem surrounding the meme stocks remains the same: how to reinvent their economic business so as not to disappear. For the moment, they are still struggling to convince that the initiatives undertaken are the right ones.

This could indicate that their return is to be attributed to the market rebound in October.

The markets rebounded in October even though mega cap tech stocks took a major hit with the three major indexes all up.

The Dow, 30-stock index is on pace for its best month since 1976, and increased by 14.1% for the month. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have also risen by 8% and 4%, respectively.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

This Indicator Suggests Something Surprising for the Stock Market

While the S&P 500 index surged 8% in October, sentiment toward stocks dipped, as measured by Bank of America’s Sell Side Indicator (SSI). The Indicator tracks Wall Street strategists’ recommended equity allocation. The SSI slid to 52.8% in October, the lowest level since early 2017, from 53.58% in September.
TheStreet

Trading Royal Caribbean Stock as It Sails Higher on Earnings Report

Things didn't look good this morning for investors in Royal Caribbean (RCL) . The cruise line's shares opened lower by 7% on Thursday after the company reported earnings. The lower open came after the stock declined about 10% over the prior sessions and followed the company’s mixed third-quarter results.
TheStreet

Comcast, Disney Make Morningstar List of Top Stocks

With the S&P 500 dropping 20% year to date, you may be looking for buying opportunities in the stock market. Morningstar has a list of the “best companies to own.” The companies are ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat. That means the analysts think the companies have competitive advantages that will help them produce returns that outweigh their costs for the next 20 years.
TheStreet

Rising Oil Prices Make BofA Bullish on These Stocks

It’s been an awesome 2022 for energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index surging 63% so far this year amid soaring oil prices. Bank of America analysts see oil rising a bit further, with the European (Brent) oil price hitting $100 next year, up from $95 recently. Oil...
CNBC

Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance

Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower As Fed Muddies Rate Hike Forecasts

Stocks ended lower Thursday, extending declines from the previous session's post Fed-decision trading on Wall Street that included a 1,000 point swing for the Dow, as investors reacted to new market forecasts on the ultimate level of benchmark interest rates and change in focus for the central bank's inflation fight.
TheStreet

High-Dividend Stock ETFs: Morningstar's Favorites

The stock market has been nothing if not volatile in 2022, with the CBOE Volatility Index soaring 49% year to date. One investment that makes sense in times of market turmoil is dividend stocks. You can get a steady, sometimes rising, payout from them plus the opportunity for capital gains.
AOL Corp

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction 2022

With a market cap of 5.6 billion, AVAX just misses the top 15 of the world’s biggest cryptocurrencies — but market cap isn’t everything. The AVAX token debuted in September 2020 with a starting price of $4.11. Today, it’s trading at a little more than four times that amount with a value of roughly $19. But between $4 and $19, there were a whole lot of ups and downs. AVAX rode the crypto boom of 2021 to soaring heights, but what went up came down hard, and those who bought it at its peak still haven’t even begun to recover.
TheStreet

Will 10x Genomics Disappoint Investors Again?

A strong dollar gives, and a strong dollar takes away. Many investors are feeling the pain of the latter scenario this earnings season. Businesses exporting products and services from American shores to international customers are likely to see currency headwinds negatively impact revenue, earnings, and cash flows. That's because customers in Europe or Asia may find their purchasing power has been diminished when converting local currencies into U.S. dollars. Similarly, companies converting international business transactions into U.S. dollars could see meaningful negative impacts when compiling quarterly financial results.
TheStreet

PayPal Stock Slumps On Cautious Holiday Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat

PayPal (PYPL) shares slumped lower Friday after the online payments group forecast softer-than-expected holiday quarter revenues that marred a solid September quarter update. PayPal posted a set of third quarter earnings figures that were largely ahead of Street forecasts, as revenues rose 12% to $6.85 billion, generating an adjusted bottom line of $1.08 per share, a tally that was 12 cents ahead of the consensus estimate.
TheStreet

Is PayPal Too Cheap to Ignore? Here's the Level It Must Hold Now

PayPal (PYPL) stock is down about 3% on Friday morning, better than what investors saw last night after the payment-tech company reported earnings. At its after-hours low, PayPal stock was down almost 14%. That came despite PayPal reporting an estimate-beating quarter. Third-quarter earnings of $1.08 a share beat analysts’ expectations...
TheStreet

Starbucks Stock Surges As US Sales Power Past Price Hikes, Drive Q4 Earnings Beat

Starbucks (SBUX) shares surged higher Friday after the world's largest coffee chain posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales, powered in part by price hikes, offset a prolonged slump in China traffic. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
CNBC

DoorDash stock surges after sales beat expectations

DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss per share: 77...
TheStreet

Moderna Stock Tumbles On Softer Covid Vaccine Sales Forecast, Weakening Q3 Profits

Moderna (MRNA) shares slumped lower Thursday after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings but lowered its near-term forecast for vaccine revenues amid supply-chain bottlenecks that will defer some sales into next year. Moderna posted diluted GAAP earnings of $2.53 per share for the three months ending in September, down...
TheStreet

AMD Chart Suggests Caution Despite Earnings Rally

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are off to the races on Wednesday, up about 4% after the chipmaking giant reported earnings. On the one hand, it’s good to see a stock rallying on negative news — the latter of which may be the takeaway from some investors after AMD’s quarterly results.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
89K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy