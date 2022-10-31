ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Santa pictures for your family pet

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – The Holiday cards will soon be coming to your mailbox. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is excited to bring back one of their funniest events. Christmas pictures are now being offered to your furry friend in the family. Every year, local veterinarian, Dr. Hackett, dresses up as Santa Claus and poses with your pooch. On Tuesday, December 13 Hi-Wire Brewing Co. will be hosting this event and with just a 10 dollar donation, to HSTV, a holiday pet picture will be yours. No appointment needed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Sevierville Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Sevierville is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle Outfitters, Columbia Factory Store and Bath & Body Works– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New vintage store takes you back in time

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront. Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games. On Friday, November 4 they will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cash vs. card: How close is Knoxville to a cashless society?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but it made us wonder, “how do people in Knoxville like to pay?” Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing. “We take credit cards, we do Venmo, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday

Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
NEWPORT, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Fly By Night Bringing the 70s to South Knoxville

It was over three years ago when we first met Ryan Shanley and Jocelyn Morin, then soon-to-be owners of Tern Club on the 100 block of Gay Street. The club opened only months before the pandemic that threw bars and restaurants into a time of tremendous upheaval. The couple has not only managed to survive and thrive with that venture, but has added a new business to their mix, with plans to open Fly by Night at 906 Sevier Avenue. I sat with the couple to learn more about their last three years at Tern Club and what we might expect from Fly by Night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville’s newest attraction is set to open on Friday. The SkyLand Ranch is located just across the street from Tanger Outlet mall and offers a new interactive experience in the theme of a ranch. The theme song, “Welcome to SkyLand Ranch,” is all about life...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
KNOXVILLE, TN

