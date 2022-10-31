ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Former Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald leads class of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Sunday afternoon, Larry Fitzgerald was in his native Minnesota watching the Vikings hand his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, a 34-26 defeat.  Tuesday night found Fitzgerald back in the Phoenix area, graciously accepting his induction into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.  Fitzgerald, the face of the Cardinals for many of his 17 seasons with...
PHOENIX, AZ
News-Herald

Slumping QBs take spotlight in Raiders-Jaguars battle

The Las Vegas Raiders might feel like they're looking in a mirror when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Both teams are hungry for a win and desperate for better play from their quarterbacks, who were considered the backbone of their teams heading into the season. Vegas (2-5) has lost two of three and quarterback Derek Carr is coming off one of his worst performances in a 24-0 loss...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJTV 12

“Greatest punter of all time”: Golden Eagle great Ray Guy dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) announced the passing of Ray Guy, who died on Thursday, Nov. 3 following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Considered by many as the “greatest punter of all time,” Guy took the final step of his football journey by being elected into the Pro Football […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
ESPN

Late ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez inducted into Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

Pedro Gomez, the late ESPN baseball reporter whose award-winning career spanned 35 years and included coverage of more than 25 World Series, was posthumously inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. Prior to joining ESPN, Gomez, who was based in Phoenix, was a columnist and national...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 football Week 9 roundup: Status quo for Oregon and UCLA, Colorado falls and more

Things are now firmly in the home stretch. Nine weeks in and the Pac-12’s favorite is established in Oregon, although a couple of teams below the Ducks have also made some noise this season. In Week 9, there was a close call out in Tucson with Arizona trying to pull off a big upset over USC, nearly throwing another wrench into what is becoming more of a three-horse race in the conference. Utah seems to be more of a distant fourth and needs significant help to get into the Pac-12 Championship Game in December. Including all of that, here’s your roundup from...
EUGENE, OR

