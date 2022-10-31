Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Related
Former Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald leads class of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame inductees
Sunday afternoon, Larry Fitzgerald was in his native Minnesota watching the Vikings hand his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, a 34-26 defeat. Tuesday night found Fitzgerald back in the Phoenix area, graciously accepting his induction into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. Fitzgerald, the face of the Cardinals for many of his 17 seasons with...
Slumping QBs take spotlight in Raiders-Jaguars battle
The Las Vegas Raiders might feel like they're looking in a mirror when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Both teams are hungry for a win and desperate for better play from their quarterbacks, who were considered the backbone of their teams heading into the season. Vegas (2-5) has lost two of three and quarterback Derek Carr is coming off one of his worst performances in a 24-0 loss...
“Greatest punter of all time”: Golden Eagle great Ray Guy dies
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) announced the passing of Ray Guy, who died on Thursday, Nov. 3 following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Considered by many as the “greatest punter of all time,” Guy took the final step of his football journey by being elected into the Pro Football […]
Seattle Could Plant a Real Wet One on DeBoer's Vaunted Offense
Friday's forecast calls for rain and more rain as Huskies host Oregon State.
Will ASU or Arizona end up with a better record in 2022-23 college football season?
The Arizona State and Arizona football teams have identical 3-5 records eight games into the 2022-23 season. That got us wondering … which Pac-12 team from Arizona will finish with a better record this season (or will they tie)?. Both the Sun Devils and Wildcats have four games remaining...
UCLA vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Week 10 Pac-12 football game?
The Arizona State Sun Devils host the UCLA Bruins in a Week 10 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday in Tempe. Which team will win the game? Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on FS1. ...
Sports Illustrated Week 10 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
The final four weeks of Pac-12 play are going to be insane
Late ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez inducted into Arizona Sports Hall of Fame
Pedro Gomez, the late ESPN baseball reporter whose award-winning career spanned 35 years and included coverage of more than 25 World Series, was posthumously inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday night. Prior to joining ESPN, Gomez, who was based in Phoenix, was a columnist and national...
Pac-12 football Week 9 roundup: Status quo for Oregon and UCLA, Colorado falls and more
Things are now firmly in the home stretch. Nine weeks in and the Pac-12’s favorite is established in Oregon, although a couple of teams below the Ducks have also made some noise this season. In Week 9, there was a close call out in Tucson with Arizona trying to pull off a big upset over USC, nearly throwing another wrench into what is becoming more of a three-horse race in the conference. Utah seems to be more of a distant fourth and needs significant help to get into the Pac-12 Championship Game in December. Including all of that, here’s your roundup from...
Dynamo D Daniel Steres signs contract extension
Houston Dynamo FC defender Daniel Steres signed a contract extension on Thursday that runs through the 2024 season with a
