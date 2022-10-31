Things are now firmly in the home stretch. Nine weeks in and the Pac-12’s favorite is established in Oregon, although a couple of teams below the Ducks have also made some noise this season. In Week 9, there was a close call out in Tucson with Arizona trying to pull off a big upset over USC, nearly throwing another wrench into what is becoming more of a three-horse race in the conference. Utah seems to be more of a distant fourth and needs significant help to get into the Pac-12 Championship Game in December. Including all of that, here’s your roundup from...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO