ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Rival Koreas scramble warplanes in extension of tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength. North Korea’s mobilization of warplanes came after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy