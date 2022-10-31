ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Central Texas store

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two lucky Texans are now walking away $1 million richer after Monday night's Powerball drawing. The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Cedar Park and Houston. These lucky ticket holders matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number. According to the Texas Lottery,...
