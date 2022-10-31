DALLAS — We can't say you didn't try. No one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Monday night. But plenty of people tried, especially here in Texas. Numbers released from the Texas Lottery showed that Texans dropped nearly $17 million -- $16,695,498, to be exact -- on lottery tickets Monday, including a peak of $2.4 million in a single hour.

