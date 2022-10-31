Read full article on original website
Related
Latest election poll shows Abbott and other statewide Republicans with double-digit leads
DALLAS — With one week to go to Election Day, the latest statewide poll suggests that although Beto O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott continue to fundraise at a breakneck pace, the major races aren't necessarily close. The most recent poll by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the...
WFAA
Texas lawmakers, advocates push for more data on pregnancy and childbirth complications
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Significant health issues related to pregnancy or childbirth have increased in Texas in recent years, with Black women continuing to outpace all other groups, according to data obtained by state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin. This data offers a preliminary snapshot of the state of maternal...
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
WFAA
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Central Texas store
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two lucky Texans are now walking away $1 million richer after Monday night's Powerball drawing. The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Cedar Park and Houston. These lucky ticket holders matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number. According to the Texas Lottery,...
Can't say you didn't try: Texans dropped $16 million on lottery tickets in one day
DALLAS — We can't say you didn't try. No one won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Monday night. But plenty of people tried, especially here in Texas. Numbers released from the Texas Lottery showed that Texans dropped nearly $17 million -- $16,695,498, to be exact -- on lottery tickets Monday, including a peak of $2.4 million in a single hour.
Comments / 0