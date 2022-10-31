Read full article on original website

His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
brownbears.com
Bears to Host Pair of Nationally Ranked Foes this Weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Off to their best start in over two decades, the unbeaten Brown women's hockey team is set to host No. 13/14 Princeton and No. 4 Quinnipiac this weekend at Meehan Auditorium. Brown will welcome Princeton on Friday evening at 6 p.m., followed by Quinnipiac at 3...
brownbears.com
Men's soccer takes down Hartford
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team defeated Hartford 5-0 Wednesday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears improved to 8-4-3 on the year, while the Hawks fall to 0-14-0. Brown completely dominated, outshooting Hartford 29-2 and earning 10 corners while stopping the Hawks from attempting a single one.
brownbears.com
Sophia Miller named Ivy League Player of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – After leading Brown volleyball to two wins over the weekend, Sophia Miller was named Ivy League Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Miller was stellar in wins over Columbia and Cornell, leading Brown with 4.56 kills per set and hitting .398. Miller also finished the weekend with 1.89 digs per set and four blocks.
brownbears.com
James Perry Coaches Show Returns to Hope Street Pizza this Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The James Perry Coaches Show will be back live on the air from Hope Street Pizza this week on Thursday, November 3 at 6 p.m. on 790 The Score and online at TheScore790.com. Host Scott Cordischi will be joined by Perry, along with two player guests,...
brownbears.com
Men's tennis finishes fall season at Harvard and Yale Invites
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown men's tennis finished up its fall season at the Crimson Halloween Invite grabbing multiple wins across the three days of competition. On the first day, Brown picked up two singles wins against Dartmouth. Oliver Worth earned a 6-3, 6-0 win and Alexander Koong won 6-4, 6-3.
brownbears.com
Gilman Recognized as Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – After a sensational effort in leading Brown to a 34-31 victory over previously unbeaten Penn on Saturday, Brown senior quarterback Aidan Gilman has been named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Coming on in relief to begin the second...
Lee shines as Classical survives in boys D1 soccer playoffs
EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Tyler Lee had three key saves late for Classical in a boys soccer playoff battle against East Providence to push the Purple to the 2-1 victory in PK’s on Tuesday night. Classical takes on South Kingstown in the D1 quarterfinal.
brownbears.com
Equestrian takes third at home show
WARREN, R.I. – Brown equestrian took home a third-place finish at its home show on Sunday, finishing with 31 points. Three riders for Brown finished in first place in their events. Caroline Hwang finished in first place with seven points in the Limit Flat, Lauren Lee Hing took first,...
Turnto10.com
Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement
(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
fallriverreporter.com
Red Sox legends to volunteer at B.M.C. Durfee High School to combat student hunger in Fall River
Quincy, MA/Fall River, MA – Stop & Shop and Unilever have announced a special donation to Fall River Public Schools to celebrate Unilever joining the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program to help ensure no child has to go to school hungry. As a premier partner in the program, Unilever has pledged to donate $175,000 annually to help Stop & Shop establish more in-school pantries across the Northeast, while also supporting the existing school partners by providing an additional $250,000 donation of food and personal care items like Suave Body Wash, Degree Deodorant, Axe Body Spray and Body Wash, and Dove products. Fall River Public Schools will be the first recipient of those donations.
providenceonline.com
Influencer: Rhody’s Own Maxim Cover Girl Semi-Finalist and Actress Julie Ann Dawson
Congrats on placing within the top of the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. How does it feel?. It’s pretty crazy to me that I beat out approximately 35,000 contestants, and that is something to be proud of! I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and fans.
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled...
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
rinewstoday.com
Lost Providence – trials and triumphs in urban planning – David Brussat
Photo: Aerial view from Downtown Providence 1970 Plan, announced in 1960 but carried out only to a very limited extent. Five years have passed since the publication of Lost Providence, so there is no better time than now to re-introduce my book to readers of my blog. In 2015, the History Press asked me to expand one of my last Providence Journal columns, “Providence’s 10 best lost buildings,” into a book. I persuaded my editor to let me add 11 chapters on economic development projects, whether “lost” or completed, as far back as the early 19th century. Several chapters from the second half of the book, broken up into smaller bits, will serve to emphasize that traditional architecture served Providence well for three centuries and should be embraced to solve problems the city faces in its fourth century, which begins only 14 years from now.
ABC6.com
Anti-Semitic note found at Brown RISD Hillel, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An anti-Semitic note was found at the Brown RISD Hillel Sunday afternoon. Rabbi Josh Bolton said the note was discovered in the reception area. Brown Public Safety and Providence police were immediately notified. Investigators have determined there is no current threat to Jewish students on...
providenceonline.com
Op-Ed: Trader Joe’s Finally Sales into Providence
In the spirit of famous “point-counterpoint” players like Shana Alexander and James J. Kilpatrick or Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase, Barry and I often knock heads. Since the political season has burned everyone out, we decided to switch to current events and the most-talked-about and long-awaited arrival of the city’s worst-kept secret, Trader Joe’s, which should be open soon.
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
Rhode Island TikTok Star JVKE Has Viral Hit in ‘Golden Hour’
A Cranston High School student has cut through the social media clutter with a song that you can't get away from right now and we are so here for it. He spells his name "JVKE" but you say it like "Jake." Back in Cranston, before his recent fame, he was known as Jake Lawson.
WPRI
Take a stroll through haunted Providence
Bob Burke takes us around some haunted locations in Providence. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
foodgressing.com
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates
Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
