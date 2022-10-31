ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

brownbears.com

Bears to Host Pair of Nationally Ranked Foes this Weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Off to their best start in over two decades, the unbeaten Brown women's hockey team is set to host No. 13/14 Princeton and No. 4 Quinnipiac this weekend at Meehan Auditorium. Brown will welcome Princeton on Friday evening at 6 p.m., followed by Quinnipiac at 3...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's soccer takes down Hartford

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team defeated Hartford 5-0 Wednesday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears improved to 8-4-3 on the year, while the Hawks fall to 0-14-0. Brown completely dominated, outshooting Hartford 29-2 and earning 10 corners while stopping the Hawks from attempting a single one.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Sophia Miller named Ivy League Player of the Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – After leading Brown volleyball to two wins over the weekend, Sophia Miller was named Ivy League Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Miller was stellar in wins over Columbia and Cornell, leading Brown with 4.56 kills per set and hitting .398. Miller also finished the weekend with 1.89 digs per set and four blocks.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's tennis finishes fall season at Harvard and Yale Invites

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Brown men's tennis finished up its fall season at the Crimson Halloween Invite grabbing multiple wins across the three days of competition. On the first day, Brown picked up two singles wins against Dartmouth. Oliver Worth earned a 6-3, 6-0 win and Alexander Koong won 6-4, 6-3.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
brownbears.com

Gilman Recognized as Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – After a sensational effort in leading Brown to a 34-31 victory over previously unbeaten Penn on Saturday, Brown senior quarterback Aidan Gilman has been named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Coming on in relief to begin the second...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Equestrian takes third at home show

WARREN, R.I. – Brown equestrian took home a third-place finish at its home show on Sunday, finishing with 31 points. Three riders for Brown finished in first place in their events. Caroline Hwang finished in first place with seven points in the Limit Flat, Lauren Lee Hing took first,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement

(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Red Sox legends to volunteer at B.M.C. Durfee High School to combat student hunger in Fall River

Quincy, MA/Fall River, MA – Stop & Shop and Unilever have announced a special donation to Fall River Public Schools to celebrate Unilever joining the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program to help ensure no child has to go to school hungry. As a premier partner in the program, Unilever has pledged to donate $175,000 annually to help Stop & Shop establish more in-school pantries across the Northeast, while also supporting the existing school partners by providing an additional $250,000 donation of food and personal care items like Suave Body Wash, Degree Deodorant, Axe Body Spray and Body Wash, and Dove products. Fall River Public Schools will be the first recipient of those donations.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Lost Providence – trials and triumphs in urban planning – David Brussat

Photo: Aerial view from Downtown Providence 1970 Plan, announced in 1960 but carried out only to a very limited extent. Five years have passed since the publication of Lost Providence, so there is no better time than now to re-introduce my book to readers of my blog. In 2015, the History Press asked me to expand one of my last Providence Journal columns, “Providence’s 10 best lost buildings,” into a book. I persuaded my editor to let me add 11 chapters on economic development projects, whether “lost” or completed, as far back as the early 19th century. Several chapters from the second half of the book, broken up into smaller bits, will serve to emphasize that traditional architecture served Providence well for three centuries and should be embraced to solve problems the city faces in its fourth century, which begins only 14 years from now.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Anti-Semitic note found at Brown RISD Hillel, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An anti-Semitic note was found at the Brown RISD Hillel Sunday afternoon. Rabbi Josh Bolton said the note was discovered in the reception area. Brown Public Safety and Providence police were immediately notified. Investigators have determined there is no current threat to Jewish students on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
providenceonline.com

Op-Ed: Trader Joe’s Finally Sales into Providence

In the spirit of famous “point-counterpoint” players like Shana Alexander and James J. Kilpatrick or Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase, Barry and I often knock heads. Since the political season has burned everyone out, we decided to switch to current events and the most-talked-about and long-awaited arrival of the city’s worst-kept secret, Trader Joe’s, which should be open soon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
sheltonherald.com

Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border

WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI

Take a stroll through haunted Providence

Bob Burke takes us around some haunted locations in Providence. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
PROVIDENCE, RI
foodgressing.com

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 Fall (Rhode Island): Menus Highlights, Dates

Newport Restaurant Week 2022 (Rhode Island) returns November 4 – 13, 2022. Days and hours of operation vary by restaurant. Please check the operating hours of the individual restaurants when making your plans. Reservations are recommended wherever possible. Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
NEWPORT, RI

