Trevor Noah Lists Hell’s Kitchen Penthouse for Cool $12.9 Million After Quitting Daily Show

As he prepares to wind down his tenure as host of The Daily Show , Trevor Noah has listed his nearby Hell’s Kitchen penthouse for a cool $12.9 million dollars, as first reported by WSJ .

Trevor Noah is selling his duplex penthouse at Stella Tower in Hellls Kitchen. Photo composite: Comedy Central Youtube/Sotheby’s International Realty/Phil O’Brien

The nearly 3,600 square foot, three bedroom, three bath unit is located in the historic Stella Tower on W50th Street between 9th and 10th Avenue, a stone’s throw away from The Daily Show ’s studios . It was listed this weekend by Nick Gavin of Compass Realty. Noah, who purchased the apartment in 2017 after renting a different unit in the building , spent much of the COVID-19 quarantine in the Hell’s Kitchen apartment, filming The Daily Social Distancing Show from home as he personally paid the salaries of his furloughed production employees .

The spacious penthouse on the 17th and 18th floors features 15-foot high ceilings, a recent renovation that boasts French oak hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a custom chef’s kitchen with marble slab countertops and a Sub Zero refrigerator, two (!) dishwashers and a walk-in pantry larger than many Manhattan apartments.

In addition to large, open-concept dining and living rooms complete with a working marble/glass fireplace, the lower floor houses three bedroom suites, one of which is outfitted with a home theater space, including movie-house chairs and a large screen. And don’t forget to check out the majestic, 1,000-square foot private wraparound terrace with unobstructed, multi-direction skyline and Hudson River views, a plunge pool, a granite wet bar, pergola and space for a full outdoor dining room.

The apartment is one of just 51 units in the lush Stella Tower, a striking, Art Deco building originally designed by architect John Walker — praised by fellow architect Frank Lloyd Wright as “the only other honest architect in America.” Walker, who is also responsible for the Barclay-Vesey Building (now owned by Verizon) and the Financial District’s One Wall Street , designed Stella Tower in 1927 for the New York Telephone Company.

The building’s solid pre-war brick masonry and ornate crown molding were restored and reworked into residential units by the JDS development company in 2013 , after they purchased the top of the property from telecom tenant Verizon and renamed the building after Walker’s wife, Stella.

Stella Tower on W50th Street has been Trevor Noah’s home since 2017. Photo: Phil O’Brien

Noah also sold his even more expensive Los Angeles property earlier this year. West Coast real estate bulletin Dirt reported how he lost about $1 million on the Bel Air mansion, selling it for $26.4 million in March — just over a year after buying it. The 11,375 square feet home, which was built in 2014, boasted six bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms and a vast terrace which doubles as a screening space.

The South African-born comedian’s decision to end his time on The Daily Show took fans by surprise when he announced it at the end of September. His final show will be on December 8, Deadline reported , leaving Paramount until January 17 2023 to find a replacement, whether permanent or temporary.

As for where the 38-year-old comedian will go next — Noah has indicated that he’d like to return to the traveling tour life, hinting that he won’t settle down anytime soon. “There’s another part of my life that I miss exploring,” he said on the evening he announced his departure from the Comedy Central production. “I miss learning other languages, I miss being in other countries and putting on shows — I miss being everywhere and doing everything.”

Here’s hoping Noah’s Daily Show successor — who has still to be named — can swoop in and snag the stunning property to become the newest Hell’s Kitchen host!

Trevor Noah’s penthouse — which he bought in 2017 — spans two floors of Stella Tower. Photos: Sotheby’s International Realty International Realty



