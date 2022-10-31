Read full article on original website
John Porreca
3d ago
ahhh ha ha ha hahaha. the real losers are those investors who relied on contrived data to make investments in a company who is cooking the books.
35
Davod Wheaton
2d ago
trust me the drums have never been a victim in any circumstances for anything they've always screwed everybody else and not paid their bills
20
BMG4791
2d ago
With a guilty plea from the cfo and two others, the company will almost certainly be found guilty. One small step for man, one giant leap for law and order.
9
Related
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
MSNBC
This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee
The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?
The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote
Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
A rift has opened in Trump's legal team, with a lawyer frozen out for wanting to cooperate with the DOJ: NYT
A rift has opened up among Donald Trump's lawyers over the Mar-a-Lago probe, The NYT reported. One lawyer, has been frozen out over suggesting closer cooperation with the DOJ, the report said. The DOJ is investigating Trump's handling of top secret documents after leaving office. A rift has opened in...
Trump fires warning shot at Pompeo and Pence: 'Very disloyal' if Cabinet members run in 2024
Former President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that former Vice President Mike Pence and former Cabinet members would be "very disloyal" if they ran against him for the Republican Party nomination for president in 2024. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki...
ValueWalk
Trump About To Be Indicted – Report
WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
Benzinga
Obama Says Republicans Are 'Obsessed' With 2 Things — One Of Them Is Trump
Ahead of the mid-term elections on Nov. 8, Former President Barack Obama took a swipe at Republican politicians, saying they are “obsessed” with his successor Donald Trump. What Happened: Obama said at a rally in Michigan over the weekend, “These days just about every Republican politician seems obsessed...
Trump was 'pissed' and 'livid' after the Supreme Court rejected 2020 election challenge, Secret Service email shows
Trump was furious when the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results. A Secret Service message said Trump was "livid" and Cassidy Hutchinson said he was "fired up." The January 6 committee revealed the evidence in a hearing on Thursday. President Donald Trump was furious when...
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Nancy Pelosi did what Donald Trump failed to do on January 6
CNN — Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence don’t see eye to eye on much of anything politically. They are not now, nor have they ever been — even during Pence’s time in Congress – allies or even friends. And yet, on January 6, 2021 –...
Dems 'Go to Court' if Trump Tries To Run out the Clock on Subpoena: Hoyer
Democratic Representative Steny Hoyer has said Democrats could "go to court" and compel former President Donald Trump to testify before the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. Hoyer, who is House majority leader, told Reverend Al Sharpton on the latter's MSNBC show Sunday that Trump...
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
At least one Trump employee was caught on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, according to multiple reports. A Trump employee told investigators about moving boxes of materials at former President Donald Trump's direction after...
Hillary Clinton, top Democrats file motion to sanction Trump for 'frivolous' lawsuit
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joined a number of other top Democrats in a court motion seeking to sanction former President Donald Trump for filing a debunked racketeering lawsuit against them, USA Today reported Wednesday. In the motion, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in West Palm...
MSNBC host warns "legal loophole" that sent Mar-a-Lago case to Clarence Thomas may help Trump
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan recently offered a detailed breakdown of how the U.S. Supreme Court's involvement in the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) classified documents investigation could ultimately prove to be favorable for former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, October 11, Hasan appeared on "All...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
Dismissed juror says ‘no way in hell’ she can be unbiased in Trump Organization tax trial
As jury selection begins in the Manhattan tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s real estate company, multiple potential jurors have had to be dismissed because they hate the former president so much. One potential candidate told reporters there’s “no chance in hell” she could be unbiased in the case against the Trump Organization.
Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Steve Bannon: 'Fighting for His Country'
Donald Trump has reacted to the sentencing of Steve Bannon, saying his former White House advisor is "fighting for his Country!" The former president posted the remark on Truth Social on Sunday night two days after Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued to him by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack.
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
