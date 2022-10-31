Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Post-MSU Crystal Balls, Jadyn Davis timeline
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss Crystal...
Washington Examiner
Fists again in Michigan
Something is wrong in the sports world. Or maybe just in the state of Michigan. Football is a violent game, but the violence extended off the field after the big rivalry game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. After the Wolverines defeated the sputtering Spartans 29-7, several Michigan State players assaulted two Michigan players in the tunnel on the way to the locker room. A video shows one Michigan player (without his helmet) being jumped by multiple Spartans, who punched him repeatedly and threw him to the ground.
Miami's offensive woes are on personnel and execution, not coordinator Josh Gattis
Josh Gattis won the Broyles Award in 2021 at Michigan as the nation's top assistant. He knows what he’s doing as an offensive coordinator. So when my editors asked me to audit a few games from Gattis' time at Michigan and compare them to this stinker of a year at Miami (No. 78 in yards per play and the souring Tyler Van Dyke's draft stock), the assumption was that the tape would show Gattis not running what made his offense successful in Ann Arbor — and that he may perhaps be influenced by the more conservative stylings of head coach Mario Cristobal.
Top247 safety, several offer-holding targets added to Rutgers visitor list
Several key targets were added to the growing visitor list for Rutgers' game Saturday against Michigan.
Michigan vs. Rutgers schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Michigan vs. Rutgers schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: Big Ten Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
MLive.com
Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming
ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
Michigan basketball game score vs. Ferris State: Time, TV for exhibition at Crisler Center
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). RECRUITING:Michigan adds another 4-star commit in guard George Washington III. FEEL THE MADNESS:Kobe Bufkin's dunk contest steals the show for Michigan basketball. Game notes:...
thecollegiatelive.com
Losing without Dignity: How the postgame scuffle in the Michigan vs MSU game took away from the actual game
In 2021, Michigan State defeated Michigan 37-33 in a back-and-forth battle. This year’s matchup was chippy because of last year’s matchup and no one expected what happened after the game ended and the brawl that would ensue. The game itself was competitive for the first half, as Michigan...
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit
The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
How To Watch Michigan Wolverines Basketball Live in 2022
The Michigan Wolverines are as fierce as the creatures they’re named after, with 35 All-Americans emerging from the school over
Joel Klatt Names Potential Reason Michigan Is No. 5 In CFP Rankings
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were quick to criticize the College Football Playoff committee today after their initial rankings placed Michigan outside of the top four. One notable college football voice, though, believes that the Wolverines' weak non-conference schedule is the reason Michigan is ...
Michigan Fans Are Furious With Initial College Football Playoff Ranking
The first College Football Playoff rankings for 2022 were released Tuesday evening, with Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson rounding out the top four spots. Michigan fans, however, believe the Wolverines deserved a higher spot in the initial rankings, and some even took to twitter to ...
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4
The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell suspended by school during MHSAA investigation
Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended by the school and athletic director Joe Brodie, according to the Detroit Free Press. Crowell and the Belleville football program are under investigation from the Michigan High School Athletic Association. He is under ...
3 Observations: MSU men’s basketball tops GVSU in exhibition
The Spartans shook off a slow first half, and dominated the final 20 minutes against the Lakers
Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over GVSU displays small margin of error
EAST LANSING — There is zero doubt Tom Izzo has a lot of work ahead of him as Michigan State basketball’s gauntlet schedule begins in less than two weeks. Tuesday night’s exhibition showed just how thin the margin for error is for the Spartans’ leaner roster. ...
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
Detroit News
Tigers adding more muscle with Colt Keith's 245 pounds
When he ripped a pitch 459 feet Saturday for an artillery-grade home run in an Arizona Fall League game between the Salt River Rafters and Peoria Javelinas, it was tempting to think Colt Keith was probably on to something. As in strength, sourced in more muscle mass, which can happen...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0