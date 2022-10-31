Josh Gattis won the Broyles Award in 2021 at Michigan as the nation's top assistant. He knows what he’s doing as an offensive coordinator. So when my editors asked me to audit a few games from Gattis' time at Michigan and compare them to this stinker of a year at Miami (No. 78 in yards per play and the souring Tyler Van Dyke's draft stock), the assumption was that the tape would show Gattis not running what made his offense successful in Ann Arbor — and that he may perhaps be influenced by the more conservative stylings of head coach Mario Cristobal.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO