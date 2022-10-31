Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US
You can find some of the country's best fried chicken right here in Texas.
This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California
From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing
An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket Shelves
Have you ever shopped at fast food chains to get condiments? Are you someone who asks for extra sauces and dips? Did you wonder when you would see fast-food chain dressing flavors in stores?
Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide
Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Fans notice seven once favorite fast food chains just vanished – what happened to Hometown Burger and other restaurants
SEVEN restaurant chains have vanished with fans wondering what happened to food joints like Hometown Burger and Howard Johnson's. If you live near San Antonio, Texas you probably have heard of the regional chain Hometown Burger. Hometown Burger, which was founded in 2016, was known for its fresh burgers and...
This Texas-Based Eatery Is One Of America's Top 10 Chicken Chains
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of America's top 10 chicken chains.
Chick-fil-A Could Be Testing a Major Menu Change
Over the last three years, seemingly every fast-food chain under the sun has launched some version of the fried chicken sandwich. Industry giants like McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's (WEN) revamped what they offer while Panera Bread (PNRA) and Starbucks (SBUX) tried to get in on the craze that was started by Restaurant Brands International (QSR) -owned Popeye's.
Foster Farms issues recall on frozen cooked chicken patties
Foster Farms has issued a recall on about 150,000 pounds of its frozen, fully-cooked chicken breast patties. The USDA says the patties produced on August 11, 2022 were possibly exposed to hard, clear pieces of plastic. The product specifically being recalled includes 80-ounce bags containing 20 pieces of "chicken patties...
Gen Z picks their favorite restaurant
Winner, winner, chicken dinner! A new survey shows Chick-fil-A is Generation Z’s favorite place to eat. The news comes from a new Piper Sandler’s “Taking Stock with Teens” study, which polled 14,500 teens in 47 states.
Tijuana Flats names Joe Christina CEO
Tijuana Flats Restaurants LLC, the 124-unit fast-casual Tex-Mex brand, has named Joe Christina as chief executive and board member, the company announced Monday. The Orlando, Fla.-based company said Christina most recently served as CEO, president and board member at Atlanta-based Church’s Texas Chicken. He succeeds Brian Wright, who was named in September as CEO of Addison, Texas-based Bar Louie.
Chili’s opens delivery/carryout unit, adjusts ‘3 for Me’ deal
Chili’s Grill & Bar, the casual-dining division of Brinker International Inc., plans to open on Thursday a smaller unit dedicated to delivery and carryout, the company said Wednesday. Dallas-based Brinker said the new unit, reported in August when it was under construction, will open near Southern Methodist University, reduced...
Best Hot Chocolate
East Coast winters are brutal, especially for Californians like myself accustomed to 50° F January temperatures. Maintaining a warm, cozy atmosphere—by snuggling up under a comfortable blanket, warming up with a pair of toasty slippers, or decking out my apartment post-Thanksgiving with a Christmas tree and other holiday decorations—is probably 80 percent responsible for my ability to survive from November until April (gratitude also goes out to my hideous, but critical, SAD lamp).
Despite persistent challenges, most restaurant operators are optimistic about the holiday season
The restaurant industry has historically performed well in Q4, generating an uptick in traffic as more people venture out to shop or socialize. The pandemic turned that trend on its head in 2020 and again last year amid the omicron surge. This year’s holiday season arrives with some new challenges,...
Chipotle Denies Digital Orders are Getting ‘Half Scoops’ of Ingredients
Chipotle is under fire again for its portion sizes, this time after a TikTok user claimed in a video that Chipotle has a specific policy to provide less food to customers ordering online.
