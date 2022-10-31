Read full article on original website
fightinghawks.com
Northern State takes down North Dakota, 81-75, in exhibition action
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Laurie Rogers struck for 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Northern State to an 81-75 victory over North Dakota in exhibition action on Wednesday night from the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, N.D. The Wolves led for nearly...
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: No. 21 Hawks to Battle Sycamores for First Time in School History
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - North Dakota will visit Indiana State for the first time in program history on Saturday. Kickoff between the Fighting Hawks and Sycamores is scheduled for Noon (CT) at Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on Midco Sports Two and carried by the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 11 a.m. (CT).
fightinghawks.com
North Dakota Defeats Waldorf in Exhibition, 93-48
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota defeated Waldorf in exhibition play, 93-48, inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Monday night. Four Fighting Hawks finished in double figures. Mitchell Sueker was the leading scorer for UND, netting 24 points with 22 of them coming in the first half alone....
Grand Forks, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Grand Forks. The Shanley High School volleyball team will have a game with Grand Forks Red River High School on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00.
valleynewslive.com
Scammer posts fake Morgan Wallen concert, Alerus Center responds
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Alerus Center is notifying customers that a Facebook event boasting a Morgan Wallen concert is fake. The Alerus Center posted:. Morgan Wallen is not coming to Alerus Center in 2023. If we don’t post about it, it’s not on our website or Ticketmaster, and we aren’t listed as a co-host for the event, then it’s not real.
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DNR REMINDS HUNTERS OF NEW AND EXISTING REGULATIONS FOR FIREARMS FOR DEER HUNTING
November is here, and so is the opening weekend of firearms for deer hunting season in Crookston starting this Saturday, November 5, and while the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is wishing everyone a safe start to the season, there are some regulations they would like to introduce and remind the public about.
kvrr.com
Mother Shot By Son In Grand Forks Last Week, Dies of Her Injuries
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A mother who was shot by her own son last week in Grand Forks has died. Police say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died of her injuries at Altru. They say it appears her son, 21-year-old Tyler Harrison, shot his mother numerous times on Wednesday morning before shooting himself in the head in the driveway.
valleynewslive.com
Early voting underway in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters can now cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election in Cass County, North Dakota. Five early voting locations opened across Cass County on Monday, October 31. To vote early, you can go to the Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Northview Church, the Hartl...
valleynewslive.com
Burn pile not put out fully causes multiple fires
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burn pile that rekindled is to blame for buildings being destroyed in East Grand Forks. Crews in Polk County, Minnesota responded to two different fires Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour apart. The first call came in just after 3:00 p.m. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Cass County Sheriff, NDHP give report on joint patrol in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff's Office are sharing the results of a partnered patrol that took place over the weekend in Downtown Fargo. On Saturday, October 29th from approximately 10 p.m. until early morning on Sunday, October 30th, a group...
valleynewslive.com
Increased patrols lead to several citations over Halloween weekend
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Saturday, October 29 from approximately 10 p.m. until early morning on Sunday, October 30, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) partnered with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to have an increased patrol presence in the downtown Fargo area. The goal was to conduct enhanced law enforcement activities in partnership with downtown businesses and law enforcement partners to maintain a safe environment for the citizens of Fargo, visitors and surrounding communities.
valleynewslive.com
Meeting scheduled to discuss traffic stop of retired Casselton fire truck
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of concerns Casselton residents have expressed over Monday night’s traffic stop interaction involving a retired fire truck. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has a meeting scheduled with the owner of the retired fire truck on...
kroxam.com
EAST GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO TWO FIRES IN RURAL EAST GRAND FORKS
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the East Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a grass fire that was nearing some buildings at 14469 410th Ave SW, rural East Grand Forks. Fire crews arrived on the scene to find a bus and three cars on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and an extensive overhaul had to be completed as the fire did get into the woods on the property. No injuries were reported. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks mother dies after being shot by son
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Grand Forks Police Department said Monday, the woman shot by her 21-year-old son has died of her injuries. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison was taken to Altru for medical treatment after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head.
valleynewslive.com
18-year-old injured in single-vehicle crash in Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 18-year-old man was injured in a crash in Grand Forks shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. GFPD says the man was driving on 32nd Avenue South when the vehicle crossed the center median and then struck a berm and a tree. The vehicle later rolled...
KNOX News Radio
Early voting begins in GF County
As Election Day nears early voting is open for business in Grand Forks County. Grand Forks County residents can vote at the Alerus Center starting today (Tuesday) from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Friday. On Saturday the polls will be open from 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The actual...
740thefan.com
Weekend law enforcement push in downtown Fargo, arrests and citations
FARGO (KFGO) – Increased law enforcement presence in downtown Fargo Saturday night and early Sunday led to several arrests and dozens of citations. It was a multi-agency downtown patrol involving Fargo Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and K-9 units. The Highway Patrol aircraft was also used during the enforcement effort.
KNOX News Radio
GF crash still under investigation
Grand Forks police continue to investigate a Sunday rollover crash on 32nd Avenue South. An 18-year old Grand Forks resident crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic before striking the berm and a tree. The driver was identified as Adam Washnevski. He was transported to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No citations were issued at last report.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks County Social Services confirm issues getting food stamps out
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Social Services confirmed there has been issues getting programs like food stamps out to people. Leadership at the county said this is due to a growing program with staffing shortages. We’ll bring you more tomorrow when we hear from the...
