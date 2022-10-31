Read full article on original website
patty p
1d ago
I may be mistaken but i am thinking that true NY Yankee fans were not the ones booing him. Any fan would hopefully be able to understand his value to the franchise in the fact that he is one of the reasons the team made it as far as they did. He should not have been expected to also carry the team through the playoffs. He has done very well for the team, has handled himself as you would hope any player to do and he brings people to the stadium. It’s not easy to find players like this in my opinion.
Reply(1)
3
