Nyla Imler
Dr Nyla J. Imler, age 70, of Amity, died October 31, 2022, at 10:13 a.m. after an extended illness at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab Center in Arkadelphia. The courage she demonstrated facing the day-to-day challenges of advanced Multiple Sclerosis was an inspiration to many. Born January 26, 1952 in...
Reddies face UAM in final VB match of the season
Henderson State will hit the road for the final time this season on Thursday, Nov. 3 against the University of Arkansas-Monticello to conclude the 2022 season. The Reddies will take the court against the Blossoms at 6 p.m. Henderson State (9-18, 3-12) Henderson took down the Muleriders of Southern Arkansas...
City issues over $1M in October building permits
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $1,369,401.20 for the month of October 2022. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. Permits issued in October...
Between a Rock and Hard Place
Love it or hate it, an Arkadelphia landmark is here to stay. “The rock” in downtown has been plowed into by a reckless driver. It has been the brunt of many jokes. At one point the rock even had its own Facebook page created in its mockery. Through rain, blizzards, winds, car crashes and all the unprovoked criticism, the rock abides.
Entergy scheduled planned outage Saturday in Delight
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Entergy Arkansas will perform equipment maintenance during a scheduled power outage which will affect approximately 300 customers in Delight Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Affected customers who have registered for outage alerts will receive notice through their preferred method via telephone call, text...
Shepherd to be honored in special service
Greater Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will celebrate the 22nd pastor and wife appreciation honoring Pastor Lewis A. Shepherd Jr. and Sister Joyce Shepherd. With special guest Pastor Rufus R. Hatley, the services will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. Guest church is New Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Gurdon.
AHS band wins 7th state championship
The Arkadelphia High School Badger Pride Marching Band ended their competition season with a “bang,” becoming 7-time 4A state champions on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Out of over 20 schools, Badger Pride earned a 1st division rating and the scores of High Musical and High Visual. The competition started at 3 pm and ended at 7:40 pm, as each school was given 15 minutes to perform.
