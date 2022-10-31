ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Gold prices move near session highs as Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points

(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some new buying momentum as the Federal Reserve looks to slightly adjust its aggressive monetary policy stance. In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. This is the fourth consecutive supersized rate hike this year. While the central bank remains focused on bringing inflation down, it does appear to be adjusting its stance.
Why would the Fed scale back rate hikes as core inflation continues to rise?

With the November FOMC meeting concluding tomorrow many analysts and news sources are reporting the possibility that the Federal Reserve will announce or at least give subtle hints that they might begin to scale down their aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. If the Fed announces or suggests that they...
Dips to buy

S&P 500 indeed entered yesterday in a corrective mode, which turned out to be a shallow downswing. USD and yields moved up – a bit too much to my liking, in a move that I saw as fake, especially when the closing prices are considered. And these are being duly reversed today, in what is increasingly looking as a solid risk-on day.
Gold prices up 2% as a key recession gauge hits a 40-year high

Gold prices are seeing some significant momentum early Friday as investors react to the news that the yield...
Central banks stay firmly in rate hike mode but slowdown on cards

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States, Australia, Britain and Norway have all raised interest rates this week in the latest sign that central banks remain in tightening mode to contain red-hot inflation. In fact, 10 big developed economies have raised rates by a combined 2,365 basis points (bps)...
Gold hits daily highs as FOMC leans less hawkish

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and hit daily highs in early afternoon U.S....
Central banks ease off on rate hike push in October

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The pace and scale of interest rate hikes delivered by central banks around the globe in October slowed down dramatically following September's historic peak. Central banks overseeing four of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 200 basis points of rate hikes between them last...
Expect a '75 bps hike,' as Powell zeroes in on inflation - Chance Finucane

(Kitco News) - As the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meets today to raise interest rates, markets are betting on a 75 bps hike, and so is Oxbow Advisors, according to its CIO, Chance Finucane. "We think Powell has been pretty consistent during the year, trying to focus solely on...
Wall St slips as investors await Fed rate decision

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday after data showed private payrolls rose more than expected in October, adding to worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not have enough reason to tone down its aggressive rate hike policy. With markets already expecting another 75-basis point...
Bank of England raises rates by most since 1989 even as long recession looms

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but it also warned that Britain faced a long recession and told investors borrowing costs were likely to go up by less than they expect. The BoE increased Bank Rate to...
Investors trim bets for peak Bank of England rate

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Investors trimmed their bets on the peak for British interest rates on Thursday after the Bank of England told them their expectations were too high, as it raised borrowing costs by their most since 1989. The BoE increased Bank Rate to 3% from 2.25% even...
Gold price sharply up after "Goldilocks" U.S. jobs report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Friday, boosted by a...
Fed's Powell: 'Soft landing' chances have narrowed

Nov 2 (Reuters) - There remains a chance that the U.S. economy can escape a recession as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to lower inflation, but that window of opportunity for a "soft landing" has narrowed this year as price pressures have been slow to ease, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

