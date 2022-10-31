Read full article on original website
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Gold prices move near session highs as Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some new buying momentum as the Federal Reserve looks to slightly adjust its aggressive monetary policy stance. In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. This is the fourth consecutive supersized rate hike this year. While the central bank remains focused on bringing inflation down, it does appear to be adjusting its stance.
Why would the Fed scale back rate hikes as core inflation continues to rise?
With the November FOMC meeting concluding tomorrow many analysts and news sources are reporting the possibility that the Federal Reserve will announce or at least give subtle hints that they might begin to scale down their aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. If the Fed announces or suggests that they...
Stock market erases billions after FOMC rate hike, gold to stay flat until year-end - Gary Wagner
The S&P 500 shed more than $800 billion on Wednesday, falling 2.5 percent in a day’s trading after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Despite the stock market’s reaction, the Fed is not done raising rates and tightening, according to Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com.
Dips to buy
S&P 500 indeed entered yesterday in a corrective mode, which turned out to be a shallow downswing. USD and yields moved up – a bit too much to my liking, in a move that I saw as fake, especially when the closing prices are considered. And these are being duly reversed today, in what is increasingly looking as a solid risk-on day.
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Gold prices up 2% as a key recession gauge hits a 40-year high
Gold prices are seeing some significant momentum early Friday as investors react to the news that the yield...
Central banks stay firmly in rate hike mode but slowdown on cards
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States, Australia, Britain and Norway have all raised interest rates this week in the latest sign that central banks remain in tightening mode to contain red-hot inflation. In fact, 10 big developed economies have raised rates by a combined 2,365 basis points (bps)...
Dollar advances after hawkish Fed; pound sinks as BoE warns of 'very challenging' outlook
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve signalled U.S. interest rates will likely peak at a higher rate than markets had expected, while the pound fell after the Bank of England raised rates but warned of a "very challenging outlook." The BoE...
Gold price edges up from daily lows as momentum in the U.S. service sector slows to lowest reading since May 2020
(Kitco News) Gold pared some of its early-morning losses as momentum in the service sector fell short of expectations in October, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 54.4% last month, down from September's...
Gold hits daily highs as FOMC leans less hawkish
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and hit daily highs in early afternoon U.S....
Central banks ease off on rate hike push in October
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The pace and scale of interest rate hikes delivered by central banks around the globe in October slowed down dramatically following September's historic peak. Central banks overseeing four of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 200 basis points of rate hikes between them last...
Barrick reports net earnings of $241M in Q3, says on track to achieve its 2022 production guidance
The company said that its Q3 2022 gold production was lower than Q2 2022 as a strong performance...
Expect a '75 bps hike,' as Powell zeroes in on inflation - Chance Finucane
(Kitco News) - As the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meets today to raise interest rates, markets are betting on a 75 bps hike, and so is Oxbow Advisors, according to its CIO, Chance Finucane. "We think Powell has been pretty consistent during the year, trying to focus solely on...
Wall St slips as investors await Fed rate decision
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday after data showed private payrolls rose more than expected in October, adding to worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not have enough reason to tone down its aggressive rate hike policy. With markets already expecting another 75-basis point...
Bank of England raises rates by most since 1989 even as long recession looms
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most since 1989 on Thursday but it also warned that Britain faced a long recession and told investors borrowing costs were likely to go up by less than they expect. The BoE increased Bank Rate to...
Investors trim bets for peak Bank of England rate
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Investors trimmed their bets on the peak for British interest rates on Thursday after the Bank of England told them their expectations were too high, as it raised borrowing costs by their most since 1989. The BoE increased Bank Rate to 3% from 2.25% even...
Gold price sharply up after "Goldilocks" U.S. jobs report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Friday, boosted by a...
Fed's Powell: 'Soft landing' chances have narrowed
Nov 2 (Reuters) - There remains a chance that the U.S. economy can escape a recession as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to lower inflation, but that window of opportunity for a "soft landing" has narrowed this year as price pressures have been slow to ease, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
AngloGold Ashanti posts $169 million in quarterly free cash flow as its gold production up 20% in Q3
According to the company's statement, its gold production for the third quarter of 2022 rose 20% to 738,000oz...
