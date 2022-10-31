Lane Kiffin's on Twitter all the time. Surely, he's seen the buzz that he could be a coaching candidate for Auburn after it parted ways with Bryan Harsin on Monday. In his third year at Ole Miss, Kiffin is viewed as one of the top coaches in the sport over the few seasons, having guided the Rebels to an 18-4 record since the start of last season, including a 10-3 mark in SEC play. The projection that Auburn will target him, with the program's financial backing, recruiting pedigree and fan support being historically stronger than that of Ole Miss, shouldn't come as a surprise to Auburn and Ole Miss fans alike.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO