Related
mauinow.com
Two new physicians join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani
Kaiser Permanente welcomes four new physicians based on Oʻahu and Maui. The new physicians add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of nearly 700 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest multi-specialty medical group, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 266,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Hawaiʻi.
DVM 360
Project Street Vet expands to Georgia
The California non-profit will establish a chapter in Atlanta, Georgia. Project Street Vet (PSV), a nonprofit public charity based in California that provides veterinary care, treatment, and support to pets experiencing homelessness, is opening a new chapter in Atlanta, Georgia. In partnership with Fetch by the Dodo (Fetch), this will be the first time the nonprofit has expanded its services outside of Southern, California since it was founded by Kwane Stewart, DVM.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
generalaviationnews.com
Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years
The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii’s biggest volcano erupt from?
HONOLULU (AP) — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don’t expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. Here’s are some things to know about the volcano.
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
BEAT OF HAWAII
$91+ Hawaii Fare War From 3 Airlines
It’s a great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. And this comes even before the upcoming Hawaii airfare sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which will be big and include prices below $100 each way. Today’s fare sale started with Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines, and...
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Infant mortality among Black mothers high in Hawaii
According to the Hawaii State Department of Health, from 2017 to 2018, the infant mortality rate among Black mothers was drastically higher than the national average at 25.3 out of 1,000.
Bone marrow patient hoping for match in Hawaii
Oregon resident Kara Lee is hoping to find her bone marrow match in the islands.
S. Korea missile tensions recounted by Hawaii resident
The military says North Korea continues it string of weapons tests. The North fired at least three missiles including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile forcing the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gateway at Mililani Mauka
Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu. Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is about to launch one of the nation’s most ambitious tech waste recycling programs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is implementing one of the most ambitious electronic waste recycling plans in the country, but some Hawaii retailers are afraid it will mean higher prices and less selection. Ironically, Hawaii has no ability to recycle electronic devices. Instead, the material has to be collected and shipped...
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Hawaii Island, a major effort is underway to save a critical watershed
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Red Hill water crisis unfolds, the need to preserve Hawaii’s aquifers is more critical than ever. That’s why proactive measures are underway to protect a water source on the Big Island. The state Department of Health has granted more than $230,000 to the...
KITV.com
Master story teller shares tales of Hawaii’s haunted locations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You may have heard about haunted places in the Hawaiian Islands. Master Storyteller Lopaka Kapanui tells KITV4 there are haunted locations on every island, including Iolani Palace which is sacred grounds for Hawaii's Royal Spirits. Lopaka Kapanui is owner of Mysteries of Hawaii, and he had an...
Verizon Wireless service disruption across islands restored
Honolulu Police Department, Hawai'i County Police Department and Maui County Officials announced that Verizon Wireless customers have a temporary disruption to their service.
Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for windward areas of Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 9:49 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Big Island from Honokaa to Volcanoes National Park. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Mountain View, Glenwood, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Volcano, Papaikou, Orchidland […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a horrific ordeal, ‘Tommy Boy’ the poi dog is reunited with his ‘ohana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an emotional reunion for a dog slashed with a machete on Maui. Draped in lei, “Tommy Boy” flew to Oahu on Tuesday and jumped into the arms of his owner at Honolulu’s airport. The two hadn’t seen each other in three years, ever since Tommy Boy was lost.
