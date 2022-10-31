ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Two new physicians join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani

Kaiser Permanente welcomes four new physicians based on Oʻahu and Maui. The new physicians add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of nearly 700 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest multi-specialty medical group, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 266,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Hawaiʻi.
Project Street Vet expands to Georgia

The California non-profit will establish a chapter in Atlanta, Georgia. Project Street Vet (PSV), a nonprofit public charity based in California that provides veterinary care, treatment, and support to pets experiencing homelessness, is opening a new chapter in Atlanta, Georgia. In partnership with Fetch by the Dodo (Fetch), this will be the first time the nonprofit has expanded its services outside of Southern, California since it was founded by Kwane Stewart, DVM.
Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii’s biggest volcano erupt from?

HONOLULU (AP) — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don’t expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. Here’s are some things to know about the volcano.
$91+ Hawaii Fare War From 3 Airlines

It’s a great day to buy tickets to and from Hawaii. And this comes even before the upcoming Hawaii airfare sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which will be big and include prices below $100 each way. Today’s fare sale started with Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines, and...
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gateway at Mililani Mauka

Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu. Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.
Master story teller shares tales of Hawaii’s haunted locations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You may have heard about haunted places in the Hawaiian Islands. Master Storyteller Lopaka Kapanui tells KITV4 there are haunted locations on every island, including Iolani Palace which is sacred grounds for Hawaii's Royal Spirits. Lopaka Kapanui is owner of Mysteries of Hawaii, and he had an...
Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for windward areas of Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At 9:49 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Big Island from Honokaa to Volcanoes National Park. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Mountain View, Glenwood, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Volcano, Papaikou, Orchidland […]
