VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp, a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued patent No. 11,481,809 for the firm’s software platform that allows for specific content to be triggered by biometric and proximity triggers while ensuring the greatest protection for identity and privacy since no data collected is able to be inferred to personally identifiable information. The patent is the first awarded to the company, initially for use on large form vending, with additional applications to follow.

2 DAYS AGO