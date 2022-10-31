Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
NICE CXone Selected by Penrith City Council to Optimize its Contact Center Operations
Penrith City Council provides exceptional experiences for residents and transforms its contact center operations with NICE CXone. NICE announced that Penrith City Council has selected NICE’s CXone cloud native platform to deliver an enhanced customer experience with improved efficiencies across its contact center operations. Located at the western fringe...
OSARO Debuts Partners Alliance: a Collaborative Program for E-commerce Robotics Integrators and Vendors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, has launched a partner program that aims to streamline the deployment of robotic solutions for e-commerce and logistics businesses. The OSARO Partners Alliance program provides a range of collaboration and comarketing opportunities for vendors, integrators, distributors, resellers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs), and consultants, to deliver unified solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005370/en/ Working with a FANUC robot and a Pregis automated bagging machine, OSARO staff members collaborate with NPSG Global technicians to construct OSARO® Robotic Bagging System cells at Zenni Optical in Novato, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tribal Communications Community Broadband Kit allows tribes to conduct speed testing of current broadband speeds available on reservations
News Release Tribal Communications, LLC Tribal Communications (TC), LLC, launches an online broadband speed testing tool that gives tribes more access and control of the empirical data necessary to measure service availability and speed levels in tribal communities accurately. The Tribal ...
salestechstar.com
RingCentral Selected by Healius to Transform Telephony and Contact Center Platform Australia-wide
Healius Limited, one of Australia’s leading healthcare companies, has selected RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) to deploy an integrated unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution. This technology investment is designed to improve the doctor and patient experience in Healius’ pathology and diagnostic imaging practices through improvements in communications, initially within the fundamental area of voice and in the longer term adding other communications channels. It is also expected to drive workforce and operational efficiency through the analytics and insights provided by the RingCentral platform.
salestechstar.com
Vsblty Awarded U.S. Patent for Innovative Content Management System That Incorporates Biometric & Proximity Content Triggers
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp, a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued patent No. 11,481,809 for the firm’s software platform that allows for specific content to be triggered by biometric and proximity triggers while ensuring the greatest protection for identity and privacy since no data collected is able to be inferred to personally identifiable information. The patent is the first awarded to the company, initially for use on large form vending, with additional applications to follow.
ffnews.com
AccessPay and Finastra Announce Collaboration to Deliver Corporate-to-bank Connectivity
AccessPay, the leading corporate-to-bank integration partner, and Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, have teamed up to remove the challenges and reduce the costs associated with traditional corporate banking’s host-to-host connections. Enabling banks to offer direct connectivity for payments to a wider range of corporate...
salestechstar.com
Aquant Collaborates with Oracle to Optimize How Field Service Organizations Operate and Deliver Service
Aquant, a Service Intelligence platform that gives service leaders, technicians, and teams the most vital information they need for every service encounter, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced their work with Oracle Field Service (OFS), a cloud-based field service management solution. Working together, the two organizations aim to streamline the way field service organizations deliver service to customers and simplify how they use data to make critical business decisions.
microcapdaily.com
Cloudweb Inc (OTCMKTS: CLOW) Major Reversal Northbound as Company Launches 3 Beta Cloud-Based Business Solutions (SmartBizCompany.com/video and /chat and /meet)
Cloudweb Inc (OTCMKTS: CLOW) is making an explosive move up the charts since reversing off $0.45 lows on Monday after the Company filed an 8k stating: “it is launching three beta cloud-based business solutions:. SmartBizCompany.com/video, a cloud-based video editing software which allows for the creation of short marketing-centric videos...
Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG Present EZ-fill Smart™, a New and Innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform
PIOMBINO DESE, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, and Gerresheimer AG, a leading global provider of healthcare & beauty and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, announced today at CPhl Worldwide the official launch of a new and innovative ready-to-use (RTU) vial platform, EZ-fill Smart™, a solution designed to improve drug packaging quality, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), and shorten lead times for customers. The new EZ-fill Smart™ is an evolution of Stevanato Group’s groundbreaking EZ-fill ® platform, and it brings new advancements that can create significant enhancements to customer product offerings amid growing demand for RTU vials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006001/en/ Stevanato Group and Gerresheimer AG present EZ-fill Smart™, a new and innovative Ready-To-Use vial platform (Photo: Business Wire)
todaynftnews.com
Minxie Launches partners with Diverse Ways to launch NFT-focused ecosystem
The first complete creator-focused ecosystem, including a social media content platform and NFT marketplace, will be unveiled by Minxie at WebSummit 2022. Creators can focus on expanding and monetizing their communities with the use of blockchain integrations and an NFT marketplace called Minxie. Creators can employ NFTs in addition to...
itbusinessnet.com
USU Software Asset Management is Verified for Data Discovery of JAVA Software
USU Software Asset Management can submit discovery data in audit preparation for JAVA software. Möglingen, Germany – 2 November, 2022. USU Group, a leading provider of IT and customer service management solutions, announced today that their USU Software Asset Management solution has been verified by Oracle for data discovery of JAVA software. This means that Oracle will accept data from the USU solution instead of deploying Oracle measurement tools in case of the preparation for an audit.
salestechstar.com
Freshworks Turns Freshservice Demand into a New Product Opportunity with Multi-Department Service Desk
Freshworks extends its service management platform to serve non-IT departments with “Freshservice for Business Teams” as part of the company’s Fall ‘22 Launch. Freshworks Inc., a software company empowering the people who power business, announced Freshservice™ for Business Teams, which enables departments outside of the IT function like HR, facilities, legal and finance to securely provide uninterrupted service delivery within each department. Freshworks will host a virtual event on November 9, to demo a variety of new product innovations from its Fall ‘22 Launch.
Ant Group Digital Technologies Launches Storage Engine LETUS to Provide Trusted Storage Solutions for the Digital Economy
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, today unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005680/en/ Yan Ying, Technical Director of AntChain, unveiled the LETUS at the Apsara Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
nutritionaloutlook.com
PLT Health Solutions announces new hires for expanding international footprint
PLT Health Solutions, Inc. appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and Rodolphe Hang as business development director, EMEA to be based in France. PLT Health Solutions, Inc. (Morristown, NJ) appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and...
ffnews.com
UnionDigital Bank Partners with Thought Machine to Power its Digital Banking Platform
UnionDigital Bank, the digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, today announces its partnership with cloud-native banking technology company Thought Machine and has deployed its core banking engine, Vault Core. Thought Machine’s next-generation core technology has enabled UnionDigital Bank to swiftly build its products while offering flexibility, control,...
bestcolleges.com
How to Become a Computer Network Architect
Computer network architects can work in many different industries. The number of computer network architect positions available is projected to grow in the next decade. Computer network architects earn a median annual salary of over $100,000. Computer network architects build the data communication systems that we use every day, like...
salestechstar.com
Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution
Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data. Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. Having raised $27 million in Series B funding, Penny is committed to investing in onboarding, continuous...
rtands.com
Plasser American acquires DPR
Plasser American has announced the acquisition of DPR, a rail inspection technology company. The acquisition of DPR provides Plasser American with latest cutting edge products and knowledge in the use of Ultrasonic Technology for railway inspection. DPR’s latest product leverages patented software to drive a state of the art electronics platform. This platform incorporates Conventional Ultrasonics, Phased Array technology and advanced AI to achieve a strong result for customers.
Comments / 0