WATE
UT ‘security guard’ goes viral with surprise dance
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – A local man is finally living his dream to cheer on the University of Tennessee football team from the sidelines. This dream not only caught the eyes of many inside Neyland Stadium but became a viral sensation with over 4 million views on TikTok. Michael...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Uniforms For Georgia Game
Tennessee is wearing its white jerseys on orange pants for Saturday’s top five matchup at Georgia, the team announced on Twitter Thursday. It’s Tennessee’s first time wearing white jerseys on orange pants this year in large part because they’ve only worn away uniforms once this season. Tennessee played just two road games the first month of the season and wore Smokey Grey uniforms at LSU as the Tigers wore their home white uniforms.
United in marriage, divided in the stands: Couple cheers on opposing teams ahead of Tennessee vs. Georgia matchup
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Foster and Dottie Arnett reflect on 40 years together, they remember countless road trips between Knoxville and Athens and plenty of tailgates with friends and family. Although happily united in marriage, Foster and Dottie are divided in the stands. While Foster sports his orange and...
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday
Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
Anderson County’s Gavin Noe honors his grandma
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County senior running back and linebacker Gavin Noe has always written something on his wrist tape. It’s a symbol. The most important part of the game, the ball, is held tightly to the thought closest to his mind. “It started out simple when I was a freshman,” said Noe. “I […]
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
WATE
Knoxville man creates Halloween, spooky scene for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Highvue Drive in Knoxville, there’s a home that comes to life every year for the spooky season. James Miller has been creating a Halloween site in front of his home on and off for the last several years. It all began when he thought about recreating a childhood memory to bring more scares to others.
WSMV
Tennessee ranked No. 1 in College Football Playoff poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first College Football Playoff poll dropped on Tuesday, and our Tennessee Vols came in at number 1. This is the first time Tennessee has been in the top four of the CFB Playoff rankings. The CFB playoff era began in 2014. Tennessee has come a...
WATE
Crews battling wildfire in Roane County
News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are fighting a wildland fire in Roane County Thursday that was initially reported in the early morning hours. WATE Midday News. Crews battling wildfire in Roane County. Tennessee Division of Forestry crews are...
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to fire on Rockwood Mountain
Modesty Bailey details her years of battling domestic violence as the man she’s accusing, is now in jail. Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a...
wvlt.tv
Two Knoxville stores sell $50K winning Powerball lottery tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville stores sold winning Powerball tickets this week. While the ticket owners’ didn’t snag the jackpot, they did secure $50,000 prizes. The Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike and Chapman Highway Walmart Supercenter were the two lucky stores. The players matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball on Wednesday to get their wins.
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
insideofknoxville.com
Fly By Night Bringing the 70s to South Knoxville
It was over three years ago when we first met Ryan Shanley and Jocelyn Morin, then soon-to-be owners of Tern Club on the 100 block of Gay Street. The club opened only months before the pandemic that threw bars and restaurants into a time of tremendous upheaval. The couple has not only managed to survive and thrive with that venture, but has added a new business to their mix, with plans to open Fly by Night at 906 Sevier Avenue. I sat with the couple to learn more about their last three years at Tern Club and what we might expect from Fly by Night.
Wife finishes history professor's documentary years after his passing
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Walters State Community College premiered a documentary called "Shared Sacrifices" on Wednesday after the death of its creator, Dr. Marc McClure. McClure began working on the documentary in 2019, to remember those who liberated the south of France. "Marc was very well known for wanting to...
Morristown, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WATE
Knoxville family uses ‘candy chute’ to pass out treats to neighbors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A neighborhood in Knoxville got the opportunity to witness a different way to pass out candy during Halloween this year. The Holmes family passed out candy to kids in the neighborhood off of Buxton Drive. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, this family has been using a “candy chute” to pass candy out in the area.
Shadrack’s says final season underway at Smokies Stadium, new show opening soon
Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland and Soaky Mountain Waterpark are teaming up in Sevierville this holiday season for a whole new Christmas lights experience for visitors.
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
