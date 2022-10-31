Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
Post Register
Ecuador builds World Cup team from a local soccer academy
SANGOLQUI, Ecuador (AP) — The youth academy fields at Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle, a rising force in South American soccer, are in a frenzy. As kids between the ages of 12 and 13 play informal games, older ones practice in short spurts under the supervision of coaches, who tell them to keep their pace and handle the ball with intelligence.
Post Register
Koreans optimistic Son will be in Qatar, unsure he'll play
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Soccer fans in South Korea are desperately hoping that Son Heung-min is fit to play a full part at the World Cup which kicks off later this month. It’s likely that, fully recovered or not, one of the biggest names in Asian sport will go to Qatar.
