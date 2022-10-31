Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals: Three Free Agent Targets this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have roster holes to fill before the 2023 season. Here are three free agents John Mozeliak and company should consider signing. The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are going to have fresh faces on and off the field. Gone are franchise favorites Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, as they officially retire after the season. The Cardinals, by all accounts, have not discussed resigning 2023 free agents Jose Quintana or Corey Dickerson.
Kyle Schwarber warned baseball about Philadelphia Phillies offense weeks ago
If you were surprised by the Philadelphia Phillies power output in the World Series on Tuesday night, you weren’t listening to the words of Kyle Schwarber early in the postseason. While the Philadelphia Phillies may have flexed their home run muscles in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series...
Yankees nemesis set to return to Red Sox dugout
No, not Derek Jeter with the New York Yankees. Jason Varitek is set to run it back with the Boston Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Boston Globe reports Varitek will return to Beantown next season as game planning coordinator and catching coach. As a...
Where Ben Zobrist, other Cubs World Series heroes are now
On a cold, rainy, star-crossed night in Cleveland — of all places — the Cubs pulled off the baseball equivalent of Charlie Brown actually kicking Lucy's football. Six years ago Wednesday. And Thursday (by the time the rain-delayed 10th inning of Game 7 ended). Six years. That’s also...
Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
Are the San Diego Padres a postseason Cinderella … not exactly
The baseball community felt the clock struck midnight for the San Diego Padres after Philadelphia Phillies left-handed slugger Bryce Harper stroked an opposite-field two-run home run that punched his team’s ticket to the World Series. The timing could not have come at a worst time. The Padres season came...
Outside The Confines: Houston takes control
I’ve made it clear that I’m completely neutral in this World Series, which has made watching it a lot more enjoyable. I’m able to appreciate the good play on both sides. And we’ve gotten two all-time classic games in Game 4 and 5, even if Houston won both of them. A no-hitter in Game 4 and a 3-2 thriller that came down to a great catch in the bottom of the ninth.
When Cubs hit 6 or more homers in a game
Since the Modern Era began in 1901, the Cubs have hit at least 6 home runs in 26 regular-season games. Those are the third-most such games by any team, and most among National League clubs. The Yankees have had 35 games with half a dozen or more homers; the Red...
Cubs' leader in World Series home runs
Here's a trivia question that I doubt anyone can answer correctly. Which batter for the Cubs hit the most home runs in World Series games?. The answer is: Frank Demaree, with 3. Demaree, a right-handed-hitting outfielder, broke in with the Cubs on July 22, 1932, at age 22. He appeared...
Notes about historic World Series game
The Astros' 5-0 victory was the 3rd no-hitter in post-season history, which comprises 1,745 games. Teams therefore have played 3,490 games and thus been held hitless in 1 of every 1,163. Post-season play began in 1903. In the regular season, starting that year, there have been 270 no-hitters, in 202,048...
Cubs free agent target: Drew Rucinski
You’re already puzzled by the name on this article, and asking, “Why is that guy in a Cubs uniform? I’ve never even heard of Drew Rucinski!”. Drew Rucinski pitched in seven games for the Angels in 2014 and 2015 after being signed by Cleveland in 2011 as a non-drafted free agent out of Ohio State. The Angels let him go and the Cubs signed him in November 2015. That’s when he posed for the photo you see above — at Spring Training Media Day in 2016. He pitched in three spring games for the Cubs that year, posting a 3.60 ERA in five innings, yes, a very small sample size.
Dodgers Prospect Jose Ramos Part Of 2022 AFL Fall Stars Game Final 2 Vote
With the 16th annual Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game scheduled to be played Sunday at Sloan Park, fans have the opportunity to vote on who gets the final roster spot for the American League and National League. The Fall Stars Game will be televised by MLB Network, with first...
Red Sox’ Stephen Scott selected to participate in first-ever Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby
Red Sox prospect Stephen Scott was one of eight minor-leaguers selected to participate in the first-ever Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby on Saturday. Scott will compete alongside the likes of the Diamondbacks’ Deyvison De Los Santos, the Twins’ Edouard Julien, the Orioles’ Heston Kjerstad, the Cubs’ Matt Mervis, the Dodgers’ Andy Pages, the Mariners’ Robert Perez Jr., and the Phillies’ Jhailyn Ortiz at Mesa’s Sloan Park.
White Sox officially name Pedro Grifol as new manager
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago White Sox officially named Pedro Grifol as their new manager on Thursday, replacing Tony La Russa, who retired last month.Grifol, 52, spent the past 10 seasons with the Royals, most recently as bench coach, and helped guide Kansas City to the American League pennant in 2014 and a World Series championship in 2015.White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said he could barely contain his excitement about bringing in Grifol as the new manager, coming off what was a grueling and disappointing 2022 season, when the team finished with a .500 record, after coming into the year...
Outside The Confines: Award season begins
While we still don’t know who is taking home the biggest award of the season—the Commissioner's Trophy—there are still plenty of accolades to go around, and award season isn’t waiting for the World Series to end. This week we saw the Rawlings Gold Glove awards given...
