'I have great affection for Arsenal... beating Spurs every time was a great joy': Former Gunner Alexis Sanchez admits he'd take extra pleasure from knocking Tottenham out of the Champions League with Marseille

By Matt Barlow
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Alexis Sanchez warned Tottenham he is looking to conjure more magical moments at their expense ahead of tonight's Champions League win-or-bust showdown in Marseille.

'I have great affection for Arsenal and great memories from my time there, and beating Spurs, every time it was very special,' said Sanchez. 'These are memories I hold close to my heart and cherish.'

He is one of four players with Arsenal ties in the ranks at Marseille, who will qualify for the last 16 if they win at the Stade Velodrome, a result that would send Spurs tumbling into the Europa League. The others are Matteo Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac and Nuno Tavares, who is spending this season on loan from the Emirates Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X5s2R_0itQtjU000
Tottenham are set to face Marseille in the Champion League on Tuesday evening 

'Every player has motivation to play and win,' added 33-year-old Sanchez. 'We want to bring the victory back. We want to progress and are working to do so.

'I'm here to be victorious for the team, playing for the fans, and the atmosphere drives us on. We're at home, so we have the capabilities to do it.'

The Chilean forward has a strong record against Tottenham. He lost only one of the seven north London derbies he played in and scored in two of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3Mv7_0itQtjU000
Sanchez was a favourite at the Emirates Stadium between 2014 and 2018, scoring 80 goals

He returned to haunt Spurs further with a goal for Manchester United in an FA Cup semi-final before joining Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A title under Antonio Conte — now in charge of Tottenham but banned from the touchline for this critical game after his red card against Sporting Lisbon.

'We had a great experience together but he is a very demanding coach,' said Sanchez, when asked about Conte.

'If you don't give 100 per cent you don't play the next game.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ry8yG_0itQtjU000
However, Sanchez left Arsenal to join Premier League giants Manchester United 

Marseille signed Sanchez on a free from Inter in the summer but he did not play in their 2-0 loss at Tottenham in September because he was serving a ban from last season.

'No one wins with just desire,' said Marseille boss Igor Tudor. 'You win with a good plan and by avoiding mistakes. It is the game of the year due to the importance of this fixture.

'It is a really top opportunity for the boys to reach the knockouts but don't forget we are an outsider.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gshcx_0itQtjU000
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte (above) will not be allowed in the stadium on Tuesday owing to his red card against Sporting Lisbon last week 

