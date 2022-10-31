ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING NEWS: Tyson Fury is BANNED from entering the US, brother Tommy confirms amid speculation 'over links to Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan'... as ex-Love Island star tries to take Jake Paul fight to a UK stadium to get around the ban

By Oliver Todd for MailOnline
 4 days ago

Boxing heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury's ban from entering the United States has been confirmed by his brother Tommy after months of speculation.

Reports in June suggested Tyson, 34, was refused access to the US over his alleged links to crime boss Daniel Kinahan but he did not respond to calls for comment.

Now former Love Island star Tommy has finally confirmed both he and his brother are still being refused enter to the US. Speaking on an MMA podcast today, Tommy said: 'Me and Tyson just can't get into America at the minute and that's the way it is.'

The ban is understood to center around the Fury family's links to Irish boxing promoter Kinahan, who has been sanctioned by the US.

The US Treasury have imposed sanctions on Kinahan and the US Department of State have also announced the offering of rewards of up to $5million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of three members of the Kinahan family.

The ban means WBC champion Tyson, who last fought in the States in October 2021 for his trilogy meeting with Deontay Wilder, is having to restrict his fights to being held in the UK or Middle East.

Tommy, meanwhile, is asking American YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul to fight him in a UK stadium for their on-off, long-awaited bout to finally take place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDygw_0itQtgpp00
Boxing brothers Tyson and Tommy Fury (pictured together) are banned from entering the US
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3E2Q_0itQtgpp00
Tommy confirmed the ban - and says he fears a resolution could be a long way off

Directly asked about 'the Kinahan situation' on the MMA Fighting on SBN podcast, Tommy said: 'I don't know (what's happening), that's what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day, they're sorting it and I said please get this resolved as soon as possible and that's where I've left it at the moment.

'I'm hoping it gets resolved asap because I want to come to America not just for boxing and of course for the big one to get this fight over the line but if it doesn't get resolved for a long time I can't speak on that on how long this is going to take… But let's say it's a long time, let's get it on over here. I'll fight that man wherever, I'm not bothered. I am ready to go.'

Addressing claims that Irish boxing promoter Kinahan runs a global organised crime group, Tyson previously said: 'That's none of my business and I don't interfere with anybody else's business.'

Tyson, who was photographed in Dubai in February this year with the US sanctioned Kinahan, said: 'Because I had my picture taken with a man it doesn't make me a criminal.

'I'm just a boxer. There could be a criminal in this building.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lDgK_0itQtgpp00
Tommy, pictured with pregnant partner Molly Mae Hague, said: 'In my personal life, me and the missus love going to New York around Christmas – we can't do that'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SakJD_0itQtgpp00
Tyson Fury (right) was photographed with mob boss Daniel Kinahan in Dubai in February
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNfVt_0itQtgpp00
From left to right: Daniel Kinahan, Christopher Kinahan Jr and Christopher Kinahan Sr have all been sanctioned by the US

Kinahan has been named as a senior figure in organised crime in Dublin's High Court, and in April this year the US Treasury imposed sanctions on him, his father Christy Kinahan and brother Christy Kinahan Jr as well as several associates of the Kinahan family.

Kinahan has advised Tyson Fury in the past, but Fury has not been accused of criminal activity. Tommy says his own 'name has been caught up in a mess'.

'I cannot get into America, even right now, I cannot go to America,' he added.

'Forget the boxing talk, America's my favorite place to go: the food, the weather, everything, the people, I love America. I love everything to do with America and it's stopped me from going there. In my personal life, me and the missus (girlfriend Molly Mae Hague) love going to New York around Christmas – can't do that.

'We can't do a number of things now. So boxing's not all that's affected. But that's the same right now, I cannot enter America and that's why the fight didn't happen.

'I don't believe there's anyone in this country that wouldn't come to that fight. I believe it would break all records. Definitely we could draw 70,000.'

