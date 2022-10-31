Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Calls Out “Dirty Little Boy” At A Recent WWE Live Event
Wrestlers are no strangers to receiving slightly odd requests from fans, but Rhea Ripley wasn’t prepared for one particular fan at a recent live event. At the event in Mexico, AJ Styles teamed with Rey Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez to defeat Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, as Dominik Mysterio watched on from outside.
Sami Zayn Admits He Doesn’t Miss Beloved ‘Worlds Apart’ Entrance Theme
Sami Zayn is just being honest. The “Worlds Apart” theme that WWE Superstar Sami Zayn used to come out to became memorable to fans, as Zayn would come out extremely excited and dancing to the music. Sami Zayn Didn’t Like “Worlds Apart”. After Sami Zayn’s character...
Mick Foley Shows Off His Incredible The Undertaker Halloween Costume
Mick Foley is a master of character and reinvention, having popularized his “three faced of Foley” during his time in WWE. Fans knew the difference between each of these characters and treated them as separate entities, and in the 1998 Royal Rumble, he entered as all three of his personas: first as Cactus Jack, then as Mankind, and finally Dude Love was the 28th entrant in the match.
Logan Paul Wants To Defend The Undisputed Universal Title Against Dwayne Johnson
In what will mark just his third match with WWE, Logan Paul is scheduled to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. The social media king will challenge Roman Reigns for the championship in the headline attraction of the premium live event. Logan has proven countless naysayers...
Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Discuss Success Of White Rabbit Project
Introduced ahead of Bray Wyatt’s blockbuster return to WWE, the White Rabbit Project was met with a resoundingly positive reception. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan’s decision to leave the secret up to fans to discuss amongst themselves proved successful, each message dropping hints at what was to come.
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
Becky Lynch To Appear In Young Rock Season Three
The season three premiere of Young Rock is due to hit screens on Friday November 4th, and will feature none other than Becky Lynch. As reported by PWInsider, Lynch has been cast as music star Cyndi Lauper. For the appearance Lynch will be billed under her real name of Rebecca Quin.
WWE Star Reveals How Relationship With Triple H Led To Their Return
Since Triple H took creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the entire roster, and that has led to a number of former Superstars returning. While the biggest of these names is undoubtedly Bray Wyatt, stars such as Dakota Kai, Emma, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have all come back after being released.
ECW Legend Claims He Was Responsible For The Best Match Of Goldberg’s Career
Despite his credibility as one of the top stars of the Monday Night Wars, Goldberg wasn’t exactly renowned as one of the all-time greats from an in-ring standpoint. His bouts were typically short in length, lasting just long enough to get their point across, and largely encompassed of a beatdown, comeback, and finishing sequence.
The Acclaimed Seemingly Take A Shot At D-Generation X Over Recent Reunion
Just over a month removed from their celebration of National Scissoring Day, The Acclaimed were once again in a celebratory mood during the November 2 AEW Dynamite as they celebrated Billy Gunn’s 59th birthday. Together, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and the Baltimore faithful surrounded ‘Daddy A**’ with warmth, scissoring,...
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Shoots Down Report WWE Pushed For Show To Be Cancelled
There have been rumors swirling around the “Dark Side of the Ring” program, and the creator has addressed them. With creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener working on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s “Tales from the Territories” program, the “Dark Side of the Ring” show is currently on hiatus. Both programs are featured on VICE TV.
First Look At WWE Star Becky Lynch As Cyndi Lauper In “Young Rock” [Photos]
On November 1st it was reported that WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was set to appear in the upcoming third season of popular television series Young Rock. The report stated that Lynch, under her real name of Rebecca Quin, would be taking on the role of music legend Cyndi Lauper. In addition, Lynch would be appearing in the season premiere episode on November 4th which centres around a party thrown by Lauper in 1985, around the time of the first WrestleMania.
WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings – October 31st 2022
The ratings for the special Halloween night edition of Monday Night Raw have been revealed. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the October 31st episode of Raw pulled in 1,500,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 year-old demographic. By contrast, the previous week the show drew 1,641,000...
How Much Was Shawn Michaels Reportedly Paid For In-Ring Return At Crown Jewel?
One thing is for certain: Shawn Michaels is a very rich man. Recently on the “What Happened When” podcast, professional wrestling icon and current AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about 2018’s WWE Crown Jewel. Shawn Michaels Was Out Here Getting Paid. Tony Schiavone also spoke about topics...
Bodhi Hayward Reveals The Reason Behind WWE Release
Formerly under the ring name of Bodhi Hayward in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Brady Booker spoke about his exit from the company and expressed his views on his future. Booker made his debut on WWE Television as Hayward earlier this year in January. During a months-long stint, he would be featured in the Chase U faction with Andre Chase. However, WWE would end up releasing Booker, as well as several other NXT acts, on November 1.
Tony Khan References CM Punk For First Time Since All Out Backstage Brawl
Since the fallout after CM Punk’s media scrum comments after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, he has essentially been non-existent from the company, especially with Tony Khan. Rumors are swirling that All Elite Wrestling‘s investigation into the matter have come to an end, or at least getting close to concluding, and this because of The Elite being promoted by the company to make a return, as well as the reports about CM Punk working on leaving the promotion.
Bayley Breaks Character To Congratulate NXT Star On Return From Injury
After suffering a serious injury and being sidelined for nearly a year, Odyssey Jones returned to WWE NXT on Tuesday night. Jones’ injury would be ruptured patellar tendon that would see him out from January of this year all the way until now in late October. Jones already made...
Triple H Opens Up About WWE’s New Creative Direction
Since assuming creative control of WWE in July Triple H has set about making his own mark on WWE. This has included re-signing a number of previously released stars, as well as giving on-screen talents including announcers, wrestlers and interviewers more creative freedom. Stars such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt...
Ava Raine Claims Dwayne Johnson’s Opinion Is “Irrelevant”
Before she even made her NXT on-screen debut, Ava Raine was making headlines as WWE’s first-ever fourth generation Superstar. Not only does her bloodline incorporate some very important figures, there is also the small matter of her father being Dwayne Johnson, known to WWE fans around the world as The Rock.
