Since the fallout after CM Punk’s media scrum comments after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, he has essentially been non-existent from the company, especially with Tony Khan. Rumors are swirling that All Elite Wrestling‘s investigation into the matter have come to an end, or at least getting close to concluding, and this because of The Elite being promoted by the company to make a return, as well as the reports about CM Punk working on leaving the promotion.

1 DAY AGO