Matt Cardona Reveals He Is Responsible For AEW's Existence
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how the Z! True Long Island Story changed the pro wrestling business as well as how he is responsible for AEW's existence.
Tony Khan Says Bringing In Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW To Another Level
Tony Khan thinks highly of Renee Paquette. The AEW and ROH President spoke during his regular appearance on Busted Open Radio about the recent signing taking AEW to another level. "Since she came in Toronto about 3 weeks ago, I think it’s been outstanding," Khan said of the addition of...
Mike Chioda Says CM Punk Will Be A Huge Draw In The WWE's TV Ratings
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how WWE should do whatever they can to bring CM Punk back as the former AEW World Champion will be a huge draw in their TV ratings.
Jeff Jarrett Named AEW Director Of Business Development, Tony Khan Comments
Jeff Jarrett is "The Last Outlaw." Jeff Jarrett is "#AllElite." And Jeff Jarrett is the official new AEW Director of Business Development. The announcement was made following the appearance of the pro wrestling legend on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite from Baltimore, Maryland. After the show, AEW President Tony...
Jim Cornette Says He Wouldn’t Have A Spot For Chris Jericho In AEW Right Now
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he would rather keep reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the company than Chris Jericho because he has already seen everything Jericho can offer and how he feels Jericho is not getting anybody over, so he wouldn’t have a spot for him in AEW right now.
Ari Daivari Confirms His AEW Status
Ari Daivari is #AllElite. The pro wrestling veteran recently appeared as a guest on the latest installment of the official podcast of All Elite Wrestling, "AEW Unrestricted." During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar spoke about his AEW status, as well as the formation of The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, Sonny Kiss, Slim J and Jeeves Kay) group.
Booker T Says The WWE Universe Should Watch WWE NXT And Become A Part Of It
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how the WWE Universe should watch WWE NXT and become a part of it because it is special and the talents really make the brand stand out.
Paul Wight Shares His Initial Reaction To Being Named The Big Show In WWE
Who better to ask than the current AEW Dark: Elevation commentator himself?. During his recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Paul Wight shared his intitial reaction to the moniker, and explained the origins of the ring name. Check out the highlights below. On the origins of the name:. “That was...
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair On Why AEW Shouldn’t Have Turned MJF Babyface
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as why All Elite Wrestling shouldn’t have turned MJF babyface. Ric Flair said:. “I don’t like that personally. I just think the...
AEW Touts Upcoming Mike Tyson Appearance on Rampage This Friday
-- AEW sent out the following press release today:. LEGENDARY BOXER MIKE TYSON RETURNS TO AEW THIS FRIDAY ON AEW: RAMPAGE. -- AEW: Rampage Airs Live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Where Tyson First Fought in 1987 -- Nov. 2, 2022 – Ahead of this Friday’s action-packed...
WWE Looks At 20 Greatest Roman Reigns Moments (Video), Logan Paul Talks Crown Jewel, Randy Orton
- Logan Paul continues to make the media rounds ahead of his WWE Crown Jewel 2022 championship clash with Roman Reigns later this week. Featured below is a new video interview with the social media influencer with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com this week for live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 results coverage.
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On R-Truth's Recent NXT Appearances
Has Booker T enjoyed the recent NXT appearances from R-Truth?. Who better to ask than the WWE Grand Slam Champion himself?. During the latest edition of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on R-Truth’s recent performances in NXT.
WWE's Investigation Into Vince McMahon Complete; Vince Completely Finished With WWE
-- In WWE's latest press release reviewing their third quarter results, it was noted that the special investigation that the company undertook to look into the accusations against Vince McMahon is now complete and cost WWE almost $20 million. One line in the filing which read "McMahon could exercise ultimate control over our affairs" by virtue of his being the controlling stockholder" raised some eyebrows and fueled rumors that Vince could be headed back to WWE.
Backstage Update on Colt Cabana Returning to AEW, CM Punk's Status
-- Colt Cabana is back in AEW and it appears that the consensus reaction from talent within the promotion is largely positive. Cabana was rumored to have been removed from AEW television earlier because of CM Punk, something which Punk aggressively denied. Regardless of whether Punk was behind Cabana leaving AEW, it is no secret that there is no love lost between the two, after a falling out, lawsuits and the such.
The Von Erichs Reveal When Their MLW Contracts Will Expire
Top MLW Stars The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich) recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where they discussed a number of topics such as when their contracts with the promotion will expire. Marshall Von Erich said:. “We’ve been taking the last...
Sloane Jacobs Comments On Her WWE NXT Release
Sloane Jacobs is the latest to comment on being released from WWE NXT this week. The women's wrestling star took to social media this week and shared a brief statement after being among the talents released by WWE NXT. As noted, the company released Bodhi Hayward, Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris...
Butch Talks About Wanting To Improve His Mic Skills, Working With Triple H, Not Enjoying Social Media
Butch recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about working alongside Paul "Triple H" Levesque on the WWE main roster, how he doesn't like to spend time on social media, improving his microphone skills for promos in WWE and more.
Shawn Michaels Believed To Have Made $3 Million For His Match At The 2018 WWE Crown Jewel Event
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently appeared on the "What Happened When" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how it is well documented that Bryan Danielson, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho are the leaders of their locker room.
Jon Moxley Set To Appear At Wrestling REVOLVER’s Smoke ‘Em If Ya Got ‘Em Event On November 12th
Wrestling REVOLVER recently announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to make an appearance at the promotion's Smoke ‘Em If Ya Got ‘Em Event on Saturday, November 12th inside the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio. The show, which is set to air live on FITE+, will see Jon Moxley take part in a rare fan signing.
