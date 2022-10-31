Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he would rather keep reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the company than Chris Jericho because he has already seen everything Jericho can offer and how he feels Jericho is not getting anybody over, so he wouldn’t have a spot for him in AEW right now.

12 HOURS AGO