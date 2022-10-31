-- During Tuesday evenings edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, a second SCRYPTS vignette aired. Check out the latest cryptic statement from the group below:. “You can screen my calls but you cannot screen my fury. One by one you all shall fall, so just let it happen, as it’s written on the walls. Coming to NXT almost feels like home. Because inside those ropes the canvas will be the place how I express how I feel in my bones. I will leave my mark, and I warned you all on my imminent start. Sincerely, SCRYPTS.

