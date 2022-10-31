ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bobby Fish Reveals He Has Another Fight Following His Pro Boxing Debut

Former WWE and All Elite Wrestling Star Bobby Fish made an appearance on Backstage Pass at a Maryland Championship Wrestling PPV Event, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he has another fight following his pro boxing debut since what he signed up for is a two-fight deal and how he wants his next fight to either be kickboxing or MMA.
MARYLAND STATE
WWE NXT Level Up Preview (11/4): Oro Mensah vs. Xyon Quinn, More

The lineup for tonight's edition of NXT Level Up has been confirmed!. On a brand new episode of NXT Level Up, Oro Mensah will go one on one with Xyon Quinn. Hank Walker will also be in action, and more. Check out the complete preview below, via WWE.Com:. NXT Level...
Action Andretti Reflects On AEW Dark Clash With QT Marshall

During the October 11th edition of AEW Dark, Action Andretti tested his skills against QT Marshall, in a one on one matchup. Earlier this week, Andretti appeared on MCW Backstage Pass, and shared his thoughts on the contest. Check out the hgihlights below. On receiving word of the match:. “In...
WASHINGTON STATE
Matt Cardona Reveals He Is Responsible For AEW's Existence

Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how the Z! True Long Island Story changed the pro wrestling business as well as how he is responsible for AEW's existence.
Paul Wight Shares His Initial Reaction To Being Named The Big Show In WWE

Who better to ask than the current AEW Dark: Elevation commentator himself?. During his recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Paul Wight shared his intitial reaction to the moniker, and explained the origins of the ring name. Check out the highlights below. On the origins of the name:. “That was...
WWE News: Latest SCRYPTS tease, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)

-- During Tuesday evenings edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, a second SCRYPTS vignette aired. Check out the latest cryptic statement from the group below:. “You can screen my calls but you cannot screen my fury. One by one you all shall fall, so just let it happen, as it’s written on the walls. Coming to NXT almost feels like home. Because inside those ropes the canvas will be the place how I express how I feel in my bones. I will leave my mark, and I warned you all on my imminent start. Sincerely, SCRYPTS.
Booker T Says The WWE Universe Should Watch WWE NXT And Become A Part Of It

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how the WWE Universe should watch WWE NXT and become a part of it because it is special and the talents really make the brand stand out.
Tasha Steelz Says She Wants To Main Event An IMPACT Wrestling PPV

IMPACT Wrestling Star Tasha Steelz recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how there are so many talents outside of IMPACT she wants to get in a ring with and how she wants to get it done before she isn't physically able to anymore.
Cool Photos Of Groomsmen In Kilts At Sheamus' Wedding, WWE Looks At Yokozuna's Battles With Giants

- As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, "The Celtic Warrior" took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, "Reservoir Fellas." Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus' official Twitter feed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On R-Truth's Recent NXT Appearances

Has Booker T enjoyed the recent NXT appearances from R-Truth?. Who better to ask than the WWE Grand Slam Champion himself?. During the latest edition of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on R-Truth’s recent performances in NXT.
Various News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, Search For The Next Maximum Male Model Continues (Video)

-- Fresh content has been added to the official YouTube channel of UpUpDownDown. Check out the footage below, as well as a desription of the video:. Joined by their friends Omos and Kofi Kingston causing some drama behind them as well as "The Role Model" Bayley, our General Managers are looking at some roster drama themselves! Can Raw GM Tyler Breeze rebuild the red brand after having to cut some of his talent loose? Will SmackDown GM Austin Creed be able to build up his lead?

