rajah.com
Bobby Fish Reveals He Has Another Fight Following His Pro Boxing Debut
Former WWE and All Elite Wrestling Star Bobby Fish made an appearance on Backstage Pass at a Maryland Championship Wrestling PPV Event, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he has another fight following his pro boxing debut since what he signed up for is a two-fight deal and how he wants his next fight to either be kickboxing or MMA.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Preview (11/4): Oro Mensah vs. Xyon Quinn, More
The lineup for tonight's edition of NXT Level Up has been confirmed!. On a brand new episode of NXT Level Up, Oro Mensah will go one on one with Xyon Quinn. Hank Walker will also be in action, and more. Check out the complete preview below, via WWE.Com:. NXT Level...
rajah.com
"The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett Debuts, Colt "Boom Boom" Cabana Returns On AEW Dynamite (Videos)
Colt Cabana made his return and Jeff Jarrett made his debut on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. During Wednesday night's episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which emanated from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, we saw a big return and a big debut.
rajah.com
Lance Anoa'i Talks WrestleMania 39 "Dream Match" Between The Rock and Roman Reigns
During his recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Major League Wrestling's own Lance Anoa'i shared his thoughts on a potential WrestleMania 39 dream match between WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Check out the comments from Anoa'i below. On a potential match...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Gives Drew McIntyre Credit For Reinventing Himself As Main Event Player In WWE
Drew McIntyre has turned himself into a main event level player in WWE after a rocky initial start with the company many moons ago. "The Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley recognizes this. During the latest installment of his Foley Is Pod program, the WWE Hall of Fame legend sung the praises...
rajah.com
Action Andretti Reflects On AEW Dark Clash With QT Marshall
During the October 11th edition of AEW Dark, Action Andretti tested his skills against QT Marshall, in a one on one matchup. Earlier this week, Andretti appeared on MCW Backstage Pass, and shared his thoughts on the contest. Check out the hgihlights below. On receiving word of the match:. “In...
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Reveals He Is Responsible For AEW's Existence
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how the Z! True Long Island Story changed the pro wrestling business as well as how he is responsible for AEW's existence.
rajah.com
Dana Brooke Talks About Wanting To Help Transition WWE 24/7 Title Into Different Type Of Championship
Dana Brooke has a goal as WWE 24/7 Champion. The women's wrestling star recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston about wanting to help transition the WWE 24/7 Championship into an Intercontinental-level title for the women's division in WWE. “You know what’s crazy? You took the thought out of my head,"...
rajah.com
Paul Wight Shares His Initial Reaction To Being Named The Big Show In WWE
Who better to ask than the current AEW Dark: Elevation commentator himself?. During his recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Paul Wight shared his intitial reaction to the moniker, and explained the origins of the ring name. Check out the highlights below. On the origins of the name:. “That was...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest SCRYPTS tease, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- During Tuesday evenings edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, a second SCRYPTS vignette aired. Check out the latest cryptic statement from the group below:. “You can screen my calls but you cannot screen my fury. One by one you all shall fall, so just let it happen, as it’s written on the walls. Coming to NXT almost feels like home. Because inside those ropes the canvas will be the place how I express how I feel in my bones. I will leave my mark, and I warned you all on my imminent start. Sincerely, SCRYPTS.
rajah.com
WWE News: TMZ Sports Chats With WWE Hall Of Famer, This is Awesome Crew Highlights Roman Reigns Dominance
-- Ahead of Roman Reigns Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against social media megastar Logan Paul, WWE posted a brand new video on YouTube, featuring a "sneak peek of the newest edition of This is Awesome. You can view the footage below, as well as a description of the video:
rajah.com
Raven Admits Seeing A Psychologist Due To Feeling Like A Failure For Never Becoming WWE Champion (Video)
Raven recently took part in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, during which the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about a number of pro wrestling topics. Among those discussed by the ECW Original were how he took never accomplishing his goal of becoming a World Champion in WWE harder than many may have realized.
rajah.com
11/4 NXT Level Up Results: Ivy Nile, More In Action (Spoilers)
NXT Level Up (11/4) NXT LVL Up airs each and every Friday at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.
rajah.com
Jon Moxley Set To Appear At Wrestling REVOLVER’s Smoke ‘Em If Ya Got ‘Em Event On November 12th
Wrestling REVOLVER recently announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to make an appearance at the promotion's Smoke ‘Em If Ya Got ‘Em Event on Saturday, November 12th inside the Calumet Center in Dayton, Ohio. The show, which is set to air live on FITE+, will see Jon Moxley take part in a rare fan signing.
rajah.com
Booker T Says The WWE Universe Should Watch WWE NXT And Become A Part Of It
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how the WWE Universe should watch WWE NXT and become a part of it because it is special and the talents really make the brand stand out.
rajah.com
Tasha Steelz Says She Wants To Main Event An IMPACT Wrestling PPV
IMPACT Wrestling Star Tasha Steelz recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how there are so many talents outside of IMPACT she wants to get in a ring with and how she wants to get it done before she isn't physically able to anymore.
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Thinks Logan Paul As WWE Champion "Works," Makes Case For Him Winning At Crown Jewel
Jeff Jarrett thinks Logan Paul beating Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel "would work in every way." The WWE Hall Of Fame legend made his case for this opinion during the latest episode of his official podcast, "My World with Jeff Jarrett." Featured below are some of the highlights from...
rajah.com
Cool Photos Of Groomsmen In Kilts At Sheamus' Wedding, WWE Looks At Yokozuna's Battles With Giants
- As noted, Sheamus married longtime girlfriend Isabella Revilla at a wedding ceremony held on Friday, October 28, 2022 in New York City, New York that included Drew McIntyre, Miro, Lana and others. On Wednesday, "The Celtic Warrior" took to social media to share some cool photos of the groomsmen at the wedding. The caption he shared with the photos read, "Reservoir Fellas." Check out the pictures in the tweet embedded below courtesy of Sheamus' official Twitter feed.
rajah.com
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On R-Truth's Recent NXT Appearances
Has Booker T enjoyed the recent NXT appearances from R-Truth?. Who better to ask than the WWE Grand Slam Champion himself?. During the latest edition of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on R-Truth’s recent performances in NXT.
rajah.com
Various News: Latest UUDD Battle Of The Brands, Search For The Next Maximum Male Model Continues (Video)
-- Fresh content has been added to the official YouTube channel of UpUpDownDown. Check out the footage below, as well as a desription of the video:. Joined by their friends Omos and Kofi Kingston causing some drama behind them as well as "The Role Model" Bayley, our General Managers are looking at some roster drama themselves! Can Raw GM Tyler Breeze rebuild the red brand after having to cut some of his talent loose? Will SmackDown GM Austin Creed be able to build up his lead?
