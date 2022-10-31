PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. — The next phase of a massive solar farm project in northern Indiana has begun. Gov. Eric Holcomb and many stakeholders in the Mammoth solar project broke ground on the second phase of the project on Thursday; a plan to build solar panels on about 3,500 acres of land in northern Pulaski County. This particular phase is called ‘Mammoth South.” Once completed this specific section of the project will generate about 350 megawatts of electricity.

PULASKI COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO