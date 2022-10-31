Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Parkview Cancer Institute name change honors CEO
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Parkview Cancer Institute will be getting a new name to honor Parkview Health’s retiring CEO Mike Packnett. According to a release, Packnett helped launch a variety of plans for the facility after his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. The goal for the Parkview Cancer Institiute since then has been to make “high-quality, multi-specialty cancer care more accessible” for the Fort Wayne area.
Talented trio at Angola signs for college
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A talented trio of Angola High School seniors put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon to continue their athletic & academic careers in college, as Paige Frantz signed to play volleyball at Bethel University while Rosie and Eleanor Knauer both signed to play softball at Manchester University.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has confirmed with Allen Superior Court Executive, John McGauley, that Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday afternoon in his OWI case. The hearing was originally set for next Monday November 7, but was moved up upon request...
Part of St. Joe Hospital remains standing after attempts to bring it down
The last structure standing at the former St. Joe Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne is still standing despite several attempts to bring it down.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
3 teens found dead in northern Indiana
ETNA GREEN, Ind. — Police found three teenagers dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Police said the teens were found on a property near Etna Green around 3 p.m. The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office identified the teens as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, of Rome City,...
WIBC.com
Ground Broken On Next Phase Of Massive Solar Farm Project In Northern Indiana
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. — The next phase of a massive solar farm project in northern Indiana has begun. Gov. Eric Holcomb and many stakeholders in the Mammoth solar project broke ground on the second phase of the project on Thursday; a plan to build solar panels on about 3,500 acres of land in northern Pulaski County. This particular phase is called ‘Mammoth South.” Once completed this specific section of the project will generate about 350 megawatts of electricity.
abc57.com
New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
WANE-TV
Restaurant and deck planned along St. Joe River
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A “party barge” operation that runs recreational boat tours along Fort Wayne’s rivers wants to build a “river-friendly restaurant” and boathouse – with a riverfront deck – along the St. Joseph River. River City Ventures has filed...
wtvbam.com
Nutrition Director hired for Commission on Aging meal service program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Administrator Bud Norman says in his Commissioners Monthly Report that Mike Searing of Coldwater has been hired as the Nutrition Director for the Branch County Commission on Aging,. Norman says Searing started his new job on Tuesday. Searing previously served as a food...
WANE-TV
‘tiny little donuts’ to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shiny silver vintage Airstream trailer in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center will be home to Fort Wayne’s newest donut shop. “tiny little donuts” owner Mark Mogul told WANE 15 the shop will be simple, old-fashioned and a lot of fun. “We...
WNDU
Northridge to face undefeated NorthWood in sectional championship
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - High school football playoffs in the state of Indiana have reached the sectional finals, and just like last season, a Northridge team that went 5-4 in the regular season is playing November football. In fact, just like last season, the team standing in the way of...
Edwardsburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
go955.com
17 ‘clean’ school buses on their way to West Michigan school districts
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Several upgraded school buses are on their way to several school districts in West Michigan. The Biden Administration is set to give out roughly $1 billion dollars in grants to purchase 2,500 ‘clean’ school buses across the nation under a new federal program.
abc57.com
Nationwide diesel shortage, how it will impact Michiana residents
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- The U.S. is facing a nationwide diesel shortage due to many factors including refinery outages, long-lasting effects of Covid, and the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the daunting statistic being spread that the U.S. only has enough supply of diesel to last 25 days does not mean trucks will be on empty in 25 days.
WNDU
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teens were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on a property in the 10800 nlock of W. 900 N. near Etna Green just after 3:00 p.m.
abc57.com
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness
ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket worth $354K sold in Rochester
A CA$H 5 ticket purchased in Rochester for Tuesday night's drawing matched all five numbers. The ticket is worth $354,500. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's on E. SR 14. The winning numbers are 9-10-18-26-43. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a...
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo says howler monkey passed away
Sad news to share, in a Facebook post, The Potawatomi Zoo said that their howler monkey, Eva died last week. She was 16 years old.
abc57.com
Crews on scene of warehouse fire in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- La Porte County Dispatch confirms an industrial warehouse caught fire between November 2 and early November 3. The building is GTW Enterprises, a paper business, located on West 800 North. Dispatch could not say when the fire started. This is a developing story and will be...
