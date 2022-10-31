Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake Shares His Thoughts On The Acclaimed
During his appearance on Good Karma Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake shared his thoughts on current All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster). Beefcake also reflected on his induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame, and more. Check out the highlights below.
rajah.com
Paul Wight Shares His Initial Reaction To Being Named The Big Show In WWE
Who better to ask than the current AEW Dark: Elevation commentator himself?. During his recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Paul Wight shared his intitial reaction to the moniker, and explained the origins of the ring name. Check out the highlights below. On the origins of the name:. “That was...
rajah.com
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On R-Truth's Recent NXT Appearances
Has Booker T enjoyed the recent NXT appearances from R-Truth?. Who better to ask than the WWE Grand Slam Champion himself?. During the latest edition of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on R-Truth’s recent performances in NXT.
rajah.com
Mike Chioda Says CM Punk Will Be A Huge Draw In The WWE's TV Ratings
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how WWE should do whatever they can to bring CM Punk back as the former AEW World Champion will be a huge draw in their TV ratings.
rajah.com
Wes Lee Addresses Working Relationship With Shawn Michaels
Wes Lee recently appeared as a guest on the "Getting Over: Wrestling" program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT North American Champion spoke about his working relationship with WWE Hall of Fame legend and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Reveals He Is Responsible For AEW's Existence
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several months, appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how the Z! True Long Island Story changed the pro wrestling business as well as how he is responsible for AEW's existence.
rajah.com
Booker T Says The WWE Universe Should Watch WWE NXT And Become A Part Of It
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how the WWE Universe should watch WWE NXT and become a part of it because it is special and the talents really make the brand stand out.
rajah.com
Brian Pillman Jr. Talks About "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Convincing Him To Enter The Wrestling Business
Brian Pillman Jr. recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about how "Stone Cold" Steve Austin talked him into getting into the pro wrestling business. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Thinks Logan Paul As WWE Champion "Works," Makes Case For Him Winning At Crown Jewel
Jeff Jarrett thinks Logan Paul beating Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel "would work in every way." The WWE Hall Of Fame legend made his case for this opinion during the latest episode of his official podcast, "My World with Jeff Jarrett." Featured below are some of the highlights from...
rajah.com
Clark Connors Talks How His Involvement At The Forbidden Door PPV Came About
Top NJPW Star Clark Connors spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as how his involvement at the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door Event came about shortly following Tomohiro Ishii's injury and how he did a pretty good job in making a first impression and making new fans in the U.S. and in AEW as well as getting new eyes on himself and the NJPW product.
rajah.com
Wardlow Talks Advice He Has For Younger Talents Trying To Break Into The Business
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow recently had a conversation with Fightful.com on a variety of topics such as how one of his goals was to get the viewership of the female fans and how he is very welcoming to the idea of being a sex symbol, not only in wrestling, but in the entertainment business as well.
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Reveals He Has Another Fight Following His Pro Boxing Debut
Former WWE and All Elite Wrestling Star Bobby Fish made an appearance on Backstage Pass at a Maryland Championship Wrestling PPV Event, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he has another fight following his pro boxing debut since what he signed up for is a two-fight deal and how he wants his next fight to either be kickboxing or MMA.
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoiler Results (11/7/2022)
The November 7, 2022 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the can. Prior to the live AEW Dynamite on TBS television program on Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling taped matches and footage for their upcoming YouTube digital series. AEW Dark: Elevation on 11/7 will feature the following. AEW DARK:...
rajah.com
WWE Looks At 20 Greatest Roman Reigns Moments (Video), Logan Paul Talks Crown Jewel, Randy Orton
- Logan Paul continues to make the media rounds ahead of his WWE Crown Jewel 2022 championship clash with Roman Reigns later this week. Featured below is a new video interview with the social media influencer with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com this week for live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 results coverage.
rajah.com
Dana Brooke Talks About Wanting To Help Transition WWE 24/7 Title Into Different Type Of Championship
Dana Brooke has a goal as WWE 24/7 Champion. The women's wrestling star recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston about wanting to help transition the WWE 24/7 Championship into an Intercontinental-level title for the women's division in WWE. “You know what’s crazy? You took the thought out of my head,"...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Says Bringing In Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW To Another Level
Tony Khan thinks highly of Renee Paquette. The AEW and ROH President spoke during his regular appearance on Busted Open Radio about the recent signing taking AEW to another level. "Since she came in Toronto about 3 weeks ago, I think it’s been outstanding," Khan said of the addition of...
rajah.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says He Is Certain MJF Will Defeat Jon Moxley At Full Gear
Former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently took to an episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultura Network and spoke about a number of topics, including how top AEW Star MJF is completely unique to everyone else in the pro wrestling business right now as well as how nobody can touch him.
rajah.com
Shawn Spears Talks Wanting To Win A Major Championship Before He Retires
AEW Star Shawn Spears made an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how his time competing inside of a wrestling ring is winding down. Shawn Spears said:. “I’m winding down, I don’t have a lot of time left....
rajah.com
Sloane Jacobs Comments On Her WWE NXT Release
Sloane Jacobs is the latest to comment on being released from WWE NXT this week. The women's wrestling star took to social media this week and shared a brief statement after being among the talents released by WWE NXT. As noted, the company released Bodhi Hayward, Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris...
Comments / 0