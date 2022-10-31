Top NJPW Star Clark Connors spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as how his involvement at the AEW and NJPW Forbidden Door Event came about shortly following Tomohiro Ishii's injury and how he did a pretty good job in making a first impression and making new fans in the U.S. and in AEW as well as getting new eyes on himself and the NJPW product.

