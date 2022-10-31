Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Hamburguesas Uruapan
Hamburguesas Uruapan, a burger outfit with a food truck in Compton and a brick-and-mortar in Anaheim, proclaims itself the “House of the Original Mexican Burger.” And we have to admit, their Michoacan-inspired burgers are pretty unique, more similar to a souped-up torta cubana than anything you’d find at a smashburger spot. A thin, griddle-seared patty is stacked with two kinds of cheese (American and queso Oaxaca), ham, bacon, a split hot dog, tomato, lettuce, onion, lettuce, jalapeno, avocado (*pause for deep breath*), ketchup, mustard, salsa roja, and grilled pineapple. Somehow it all works—saucy, spicy-sweet, and savory, this beast was polished off quicker than we’d like to admit. Don’t be shocked when this concept goes national.
Madre
Madre is a tremendous Oaxacan restaurant in Palms, but they also have locations in Torrance and West Hollywood. We like this location though, because it’s a bit more laid back than the other two, but with the same great food and cocktails. Order any of the memelas, the negro mole, and a cauliflower taco you’ll definitely order again the same night. From there, explore their seemingly endless stock of specialty mezcal and tequila.
A miraculous coffee & tea shop coming to Garden Grove
Iker Nguyen said he wanted a tea shop that focused on just fresh tea.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
Citizen Public Market
Citizen is a food hall in downtown Culver City that you can think of it as an immediate upgrade for any studio or tech worker looking for a decent lunch. The place isn’t overwhelmingly large (there are only seven stalls), but there's a solid range of vendors that make it worth a visit. There are plump Baja oysters and uni trays at Jolly Oyster, carnitas tacos at Mexicology, Japanese fried chicken at Go-Go Bird, and pizza from Nancy Silverton at Pizzette. A bonus feature here is Bar Bohemien, a rooftop bar with decent cocktails. It’s also a great spot to eat all the food you bought from downstairs.
Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita
Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
Deadly Korean Stampede's Impact Felt On Halloween In LA's Koreatown
This tragedy has touched local Koreans, as well as other community members, while putting a damper on local Halloween celebrations.
Mijares Mexican Restaurant
Mijares is a hacienda-style restaurant in Pasadena that’s been run by the same family since it opened in 1920. The main dining room is perfect for big group lunches or birthday dinners, but we usually prefer to sit on the charming patio out back sipping a jumbo-sized tamarind margarita under the gazebo. True to form, this old-school establishment has a huge menu of Cal-Mex combo platters, large seafood entrees, and a giant “garbage burrito” stuffed with a nacho plate’s worth of toppings. Mijares also serves Mexican breakfast dishes all day, so keep it in mind the next time you’re craving huevos rancheros or chilaquiles post-breakfast.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 4-10
It’s never too early to start planning for the weekend. Whether you prefer learning about different cultures, discovering new foods, shopping, watching live theater, or enjoying the adrenaline rush of a rollercoaster, read on to learn about the best entertainment and cultural happenings in the Southland this upcoming week.
foxla.com
Rain moves into SoCal
Colder weather, rain and snow are coming to Southern California. Parts of LA county saw rain early Wednesday morning.
dailytitan.com
Five ramen spots in Orange County to check out
The powerful duo creamy broth and chewy noodles is a comfort meal that encapsulates a warm hug on days when you need it the most. Ramen is a traditional Japanese dish loved by many served in a flavorful broth with thick or thin noodles adorned in toppings, such as a slice of pork, a soft-boiled egg and scallions.
kcrw.com
Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens
In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
Mobile homes destroyed in Wilmington RV park fire
Several mobile homes were destroyed when a fire spread through the Pacific RV Park in the Wilmington neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday morning. The blaze was reported around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North McFarland Avenue. Flames were pushed by 10 to 20 mph winds but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire […]
Meet Pasadena Humane's Pet of the Week: Luna
Let's meet this week's Pets of the Week: Luna!
NBC Los Angeles
Military Tribute Days Begin at Knott's Berry Farm
Finding the opportunity to show sincere gratitude?. It's something that Southern California's legendary theme parks do in numerous memorable ways, throughout the calendar. And one of the oldest of the coaster-filled, ride-sweet theme parks, Knott's Berry Farm, spends much of November, and several December days, too, expressing thanks to those who serve.
cottagesgardens.com
The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M
If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
dailytitan.com
Food block party returns to downtown Fullerton
Fullerton’s block party returned with a free trick-or-treat dining experience that featured 20 local restaurants. The annual food event, also known as Crave and Crawl, was hosted by and open to members of the app e-foodie, a mobile app that provides food deals for restaurants surrounding Cal State Fullerton. The event took place last Thursday with an estimated 1,100 people in attendance and 1,300 app downloads by the end of the night.
SoCal to stay cool on Friday as nighttime temps stay below average
Southern California will see mostly clear skies on Friday, but cold temperatures at expected during the evening.
Everyone wants a piece of Creative Cakery this Holiday Season
The bundt cakes are made fresh daily, with seven main cake flavors, plus seasonal varieties and come topped with Creative Cakery’s signature cream cheese frosting. The post Everyone wants a piece of Creative Cakery this Holiday Season appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Halloween can be hazardous for pets
Ghosts, ghouls, loads of candy and burning Jack-o’-lanterns are a blast for humans on Halloween. For pets — not so much. In fact, experts say Halloween can be traumatic and dangerous for dogs and cats when their human companions try to include them in the fun. Los Angeles...
