THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE
(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year
Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
12tomatoes.com
Butternut Squash Casserole
Sweet, savory — this rustic bake does it all. I know for some people, butternut squash is not a part of their regular routine, but to those people I say — why on earth not?! I love butternut squash (and all winter squashes for that matter) so regularly find ways to tuck it into recipes wherever I can. It’s great in soups and chilis but my favorite way to use it is in recipes where it is really at the forefront, like this simple and rustic casserole. This bake is a master of sweet and savory balance, combining that sweet and tender squash with apples and maple syrup but also savory Italian sausage, leeks, and fresh sage (and a crispy breadcrumb topping and a touch of Gruyere too).
thecountrycook.net
Smothered Beef Burritos
Cheesy, beefy and covered in a delicious white sauce, these Smothered Beef Burritos are an easy weeknight dinner that the whole family will devour!. These Smothered Beef Burritos are one of my favorite meals ever! They are super easy to throw together with readily available ingredients and they make the perfect weeknight meal. A delicious meaty filling wrapped in a tortilla and topped with the most delicious cheese sauce! Serve this Smothered Beef Burrito recipe up with some of your favorite side dishes and you will have yourself a meal that you will be making on repeat!
Thanksgiving made simple: Appetizer recipes that require 5 ingredients or less
You've got enough on your plate this Thanksgiving. Try these easy appetizers that require just a handful of ingredients.
Delish
Christmas Brie
Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
12tomatoes.com
Southern Scalloped Potatoes
Au Gratin Potatoes made with a delicious saucy combination of Gruyere & Pepper Jack. Thick-cut potatoes tossed in a creamy creole sauce and baked to perfection with a gruyere crust. You are gonna love this version of everyone’s favorite au gratin potato. You don’t have to be an expert at knife skills for this recipe or bring out a dangerous mandolin. The potatoes all get cooked. My favorite way to prepare an easy side dish is by cutting the potatoes any way I want.
12tomatoes.com
Easy Sticky Chicken Thighs
A crispy marinated chicken thigh recipe to spice up dinner tonight. Craving an easy weeknight dinner that you prep for in advance? These sticky chicken thighs can be marinated overnight in lots of garlic and soy sauce, then cooked for dinner over some rice. A baked chicken recipe that comes with its own sauce. This recipe is for those cooks who have to put food on the table after a long day of work. The flavor almost resembles a soy-based barbecue sauce in the end. SO GOOD!
butterwithasideofbread.com
PINEAPPLE SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
Pineapple Sweet Potato Casserole is everything you love about sweet potato casserole, with pineapple! Switch up your holiday feast with this fun twist on a classic!. Making sweet potatoes with pineapple and marshmallows may not be the traditional way to enjoy this dish, but it is a wonderful variation! The crushed pineapple helps elevate this dish, adding the bright flavor of fruit.
Epicurious
Eggnog Pie
This eggnog pie recipe appeared as a part of Gourmet’s 1975 Thanksgiving menu, alongside a classic pumpkin pie. Made with both rum and brandy, it’s a boozy dessert that you'll want to make again for Christmas and New Year's Eve. Ingredients. 2½ cups finely ground pecans. ⅔...
The Daily South
Mini Pimiento Cheese Balls
Process Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, cayenne pepper, black pepper, salt, and garlic powder in a food processor until combined, about 15 seconds. Add pimientos, and pulse until evenly distributed and slightly chopped, 6 to 8 pulses. Transfer cheese mixture to a medium bowl, and cover with plastic wrap. Chill at...
Epicurious
Buttered Green Beans
This fantastically simple side dish comes from Gourmet's 1973 Thanksgiving menu. The quick stovetop preparation of boiling, shocking, and then coating the green beans in warm butter and parsley will save oven space while your turkey and stuffing are working their magic. This dish will go beautifully with just about any casseroles and Thanksgiving sides you decide to serve.
smoking-meat.com
Pork Shoulder Recipe
This is my pork shoulder recipe from bringing home a pork shoulder to preparing it with my very own original my very own original rub recipe to smoking it up delicious. Now you must understand that an actual pork shoulder is very big and most of us usually only smoke a pork butt or a pork picnic roast which is the two parts of an actual pork shoulder.
Turn Thanksgiving Leftovers Into Mini Turkey Pot Pies To Eat Now or Freeze for Later
A turkey pot pie recipe isn’t only for meals after that big holiday in late November. Indeed, this savory, creamy veggie-packed package should be enjoyed anytime you’re looking for a warm and hearty fall or winter meal. In fact, roasting a turkey isn’t a complex task at all—and it’s made even easier and faster if you cook up just a breast or legs for your leftover turkey pot pies. Once you hone your favorite version, you’ll have a delicious go-to meal you can serve all year long. We're betting this recipe will make your list. With a crown of buttery puff pastry, this savory stew walks the line between homey and elegant and it seriously beats another boring turkey sandwich.
12tomatoes.com
Ranch Spinach Dip
Oh, spinach dip. How we love thee! From the hot and bubbly ones to the basic tubs of it you find in a cold case, there’s no going wrong with a cheesy spinach dip. We’ve made our fair shares of different versions over the years, but one we had never tried was a Ranch Spinach Dip. Really, I don’t know how we didn’t think of it earlier because we are BIG fans of ranch around here. Maybe it’s my Michigan roots or maybe ranch is just a heaven sent flavor, either way this dip gets our official seal of approval!
thespruceeats.com
Carrot Cake Muffins
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) These delightful little carrot cake muffins could not be tastier or easier to assemble. You make them in a single bowl with a whisk and a spatula, and all the ingredients you need are likely already in your pantry.
Valerie Bertinelli’s Baked Pumpkin Doughnuts Make for a Light and Delicious Thanksgiving Day Breakfast
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Halloween has come and gone and now it’s time to turn our attention to Thanksgiving. The dinner menu may be the most important part of Thanksgiving Day, but what will you eat in the morning to hold you over until dinner? Valerie Bertinelli’s baked pumpkin doughnuts are the perfect treat to keep your stomach from growling while you prepare the biggest meal of the year. “It can’t be fall without some pumpkin fun!” Bertinelli’s October Instagram post reads. “My ‘Baked Pumpkin...
12tomatoes.com
Vietnamese Meatballs and Noodles (Bún chả)
A Hanoi favorite of pork mince balls in sweet dressing with vermicelli noodles and a herb salad. Bún chả is served with grilled pork (chả) over a plate of white rice noodles (bún) and herbs. It’s one of the highlights of eating in the northern Vietnamese city of Hanoi, and an amazing alternative choice to meatball dishes and stir fries. While there are three different pieces to making an authentic, delicious Bún chả recipe, if you get your ducks in a row during preparation, the process is a simple one that results in the most flavorful pork meatballs in dressing, accompanied by a variety of herbs, simple greens and white rice noodles.
The Daily South
How To Cream Butter and Sugar
A well-known instruction for seasoned bakers and a familiar directive for more casual ones, creaming together butter and sugar appears early in countless baking recipes. But as ubiquitous as it is in cake recipes and cookie recipes, incorrectly creaming butter and sugar is one of the most common mistakes bakers make and can result in flat, dense, or soggy sweets. Here, discover why this step is so key to turning out a delectable finished product, plus how to do it properly.
12tomatoes.com
Hermit Cookies
Cinnamon, spice, everything nice…plus fruit and nuts. It was (and still is) quite common in Europe for sweet baked goods to contain bits of dried fruit, nuts, and/or citrus fruit zest. Crusaders returning to Europe in the Middle Ages brought back with them descriptions of spiced, fruit-filled cookies and cakes. These have now evolved into staple items for celebrations at Yuletide. But, honestly these hermit cookies are good any time of year.
