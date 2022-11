The No. 1 team in the nation is an underdog and attracting extremely lopsided betting action in one of the most heavily bet college football games of the season. Top-ranked Tennessee heads into the weekend as an 8-point underdog against No. 2 Georgia. The Volunteers and Bulldogs will square off Saturday between the hedges in Athens, Georgia. Tennessee is the first No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings to be an underdog in the regular season since Mississippi State in 2014.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO