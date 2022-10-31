20 Facts That Shocked, Surprised, And Spooked Me This Week

Related
Okay, I'll Be Honest: Literally Every Single One Of These Pictures Completely And Totally Blew My Mind Last Month
Honestly, these pictures are pretty incredible.
Scary movies based on, or inspired by, true stories
The first horror movies in recorded history, "House of the Devil," "A Terrible Night" and "A Nightmare" were made in 1896 by Georges Méliès and ranged from just over a minute to just over three minutes long. While maybe not the most popular genre at the time, it...
15 Wildly Wrong And Incredibly Stupid Things People Actually Believed That Have Me Shaking My Head
"DARE and Nancy Reagan made me believe that I would be approached by drug dealers with free samples more frequently than has actually happened."
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood
Shirley Temple revealed one of the way child stars were scolded on set in her heyday. Here's what she said about the black box.
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
See the face of an 18th century 'vampire' buried in Connecticut
Using DNA evidence, forensic scientists created a facial reconstruction of a "vampire" who lived during the 18th century.
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
tatler.com
Experts stunned by ‘extremely rare’ piece of clothing made by Queen Elizabeth I
An 'extremely rare' 500-year-old textile piece made by Elizabeth I and her Ladies in Waiting was discovered on an episode of Antiques Roadshow this weekend. Author and lecturer Hilary Kay was reportedly left ‘stunned’ after she was presented with a 16th-century bedspread and pillowcases as well as an ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
digitalspy.com
Winnie the Pooh horror movie lands cinema release in 2023
A bloodthirsty Winnie the Pooh is making his way to cinemas as the distribution rights to a slasher inspired by AA Milne's story have been acquired. Fathom Events will distribute Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey in the US, where the film will be in cinemas for one day only on February 15, 2023. Altitude is handling distribution in the UK, with a release date yet to be announced, while other territories are also planning theatrical releases (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Simone Biles Quickly Reminded A Person To Put Some Respect On Her Name After They Trolled Her Olympic Journey
Sometimes it's best to just eat your food and keep your mouth shut.
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
These 21 Photos Scared The Living Daylights Out Of Me
It might be a good idea to check your rental property for hidden cameras. The bathrooms, in particular.
Woman Slammed for Tricking Friend Into Wearing 'Horrible' Outfit
"It sounds like a jealousy stunt. Does she often undermine you?" asked one Mumsnet user.
Medieval Royals with strange habits: Louis XIV, King Adolf Frederick, King Charles VI
Past and present royals are always associated with honour, heritage, and majesty. Yet, despite their respect, some aspects of their lives are not as they appear from the outside. Most of the time, their lives are an illusion when seen from outside. Several royals were addicted to insanely weird habits that were deeply ingrained into their lifestyle throughout history. Let’s have a look at some of such instances from the past.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - November 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
"My Mom's Meals Are The Best Meals I Ever Ate": Charles Melton Opened Up About His Favorite Korean Foods And How He Learned To Cook Them Himself
"Food creates a bridge to my mother. I'm always calling her up for recipes, asking her, 'Do I use this? Do I use that?'"
People Are Sharing The Huge Purchases Their Partners Made Without Discussing It With Them First
These will make you think twice before opening up that joint savings account.
BuzzFeed
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0