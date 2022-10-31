Bachelor in Paradise 2022 LIVE — Shocked fans slam show for bringing contestant back in tonight’s teaser clip

BACHELOR in Paradise fans were left shocked after it was revealed that an old contestant will return to the show tonight.

A teaser clip posted on the show's Twitter account, showed Justin Glaze making a grand return.

In the video, Justin is embraced by his fellow male contestants when he reaches the beach, who quickly asked him why he came back.

"I came back for Eliza," Justin says in the teaser video.

However, fans weren't as pleased by his return. One tweeted "Oh my Justin," while another said, "Justin should've stayed gone..."

Victoria's fears

Johnny fears he is not enough for Victoria

Both have had people leave them.

Johnny fears he is not good enough for Victoria.

Johnny and Victoria's date

Victoria said they are getting serious but both are reserved.

They are going to a tribal cremony.

She saiid her intention for their relationship is a new beginning.

Johnny did not want to participate in the ceremony and was nervous.

Victoria's date card

Victoria got a date card and invited Johnny.

He was over the moon about her giving it to him.

Jenessia gave her rose to Andrew.

Rodney got a rose from Eliza

Brittany have hers to Tyler.

Victoria's final choice

Victoria gave her rose to Johnny.

She said she missed him "alot" during the week.

"Her heart was with me," said Johnny.

Florence then gave her rose to Alex.

This leaves Adam going home.

The rose ceremony, part two

Danielle gave her rose to Michael.

He says it is amazing to feel alive again.

Genevieve gave it to Aaron.

Kate gave hers to Logan.

The rose ceremony

The rose ceremony is starting.

Serene gave her rose to Brandon

She doesn't want to be without him, she said.

Victora's choice

Alex is everything she ever wanted in a husband.

She is torn because Johnny is the one who "feels like home."

The rose ceremony is coming up after the break.

Johnny and Victoria

Johnny told Victoria he has strong feelings for her.

He likes her alot.

She said what they have is "a really good thing."

They shared a kiss, but she has to decide what they want.

Johnny does not like to be mad, he said.

Victoria and Alex

Alex is just there for Victoria.

He said she is special.

Johnny said all Alex has is his looks.

Other men said Johnny's heart is bigger than Alex.

Shanae and Jacob bond over teeth

Both are obsessed with their teeth.

They decided to have a dentist date and brush each other's teeth.

Florence is stumped

She came here to find love.

She has no idea who to give her rose to, because she doesn't have a boyfriend.

Jacob likes her but wants a rose from Shanae.

A mess

The girl's room is so messy, ants are in the shower.

The new girls are blaming the old girls and vice versa.

"This is insane" Genevieve said.

Aaron and Genevieve

The fan favorites are happy to be together.

Aaron noted you can cut the tension between the old and new girls "with a knife."

Man out

11 men, and ten woman are left.

Women have the roses and one man will go home.

Shanae is thrilled she will be there another week, and said in a confessional "F*** you" to Logan and Kate.

Sad News

Jessie said Sarah left paradise due to a family emergency.

He was sending her the show's condolences.

Victoria's choice

She said Alex is all she wants in a husband, noting he would never talk to other girls.

She said here and Jonny have not had those conversations and being with him is not logical.

She adores both men, however, she said.

Who is Logan Palmer?

Logan Palmer, 26, was one of the contestants on the 2022 series of The Bachelorette hoping to find love on the ABC show.

He was on Gabby and Rachel’s season but left after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He is described as a “California beach boy who loves the sun, surf and the idea of finding someone to share them both with for the rest of time”.

His bio continues: “While he loves to hang with his boys, he’s ready to trade in bachelorhood and find someone to grow with in a meaningful way.

“Logan is witty, self-aware, and goofy.”

Prior engagements from the show

Although most of the couples from The Bachelor franchise have since broken up, many engagements have occurred due to the show.

There have been several engagements on Bachelor in Paradise, including …

Lacy Faddoul and Marcus Grodd – season one

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert – season two

Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray – season three

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass – season three

Lace Morris and Grant Kemp – season three

Derek Path and Taylor Nolan – season four

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon – season five

Who is Romeo Alexander?

Romeo Alexander was a contestant on Michelle's season of The Bachelorette.

The mathematician quickly impressed fans but he was ultimately eliminated in week four of that season.

Romeo self-eliminated on the October 11 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. He left with Kira.

Who is Sierra Jackson?

Sierra Jackson is a Yoga instructor who competed in Clayton's season.

She has since been described as "a bold and beautiful firecracker" but was unable to make it past week four in Clayton's season.

Sierra left the show on October 10, 2022, after Michael called it quits with her.

How to watch past seasons

If you want to watch old episodes, there are a few ways to do so.

Fans can stream past seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise on Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream.

When did Jesse and his wife start dating?

Jesse and Emely met at a boxing class in 2017, before he popped the question in 2019.

In photos of the proposal posted on his Instagram, Jesse said, “You said ‘yes’. I’m so lucky to finally call you my fiancé.