Bachelor in Paradise 2022 LIVE — Shocked fans slam show for bringing contestant back in tonight’s teaser clip

By Mariah Towles
 4 days ago
BACHELOR in Paradise fans were left shocked after it was revealed that an old contestant will return to the show tonight.

A teaser clip posted on the show's Twitter account, showed Justin Glaze making a grand return.

In the video, Justin is embraced by his fellow male contestants when he reaches the beach, who quickly asked him why he came back.

"I came back for Eliza," Justin says in the teaser video.

However, fans weren't as pleased by his return. One tweeted "Oh my Justin," while another said, "Justin should've stayed gone..."

Bachelor in Paradise airs now on ABC.

Read our Bachelor in Paradise blog for news and updates…

  • Victoria's fears
  • Johnny fears he is not enough for Victoria
  • Both have had people leave them.
  • Johnny fears he is not good enough for Victoria.

Johnny and Victoria's date

Victoria said they are getting serious but both are reserved.

They are going to a tribal cremony.

She saiid her intention for their relationship is a new beginning.

Johnny did not want to participate in the ceremony and was nervous.

  • Victoria's date card
  • Victoria got a date card and invited Johnny.
  • He was over the moon about her giving it to him.
  • Jenessia gave her rose to Andrew.
  • Rodney got a rose from Eliza
  • Brittany have hers to Tyler.

Victoria's final choice

Victoria gave her rose to Johnny.

She said she missed him "alot" during the week.

"Her heart was with me," said Johnny.

Florence then gave her rose to Alex.

This leaves Adam going home.

  • The rose ceremony, part two
  • Danielle gave her rose to Michael.
  • He says it is amazing to feel alive again.
  • Genevieve gave it to Aaron.
  • Kate gave hers to Logan.
  • The rose ceremony
  • The rose ceremony is starting.
  • Serene gave her rose to Brandon
  • She doesn't want to be without him, she said.
  • Victora's choice
  • Alex is everything she ever wanted in a husband.
  • She is torn because Johnny is the one who "feels like home."
  • The rose ceremony is coming up after the break.

Johnny and Victoria

Johnny told Victoria he has strong feelings for her.

He likes her alot.

She said what they have is "a really good thing."

They shared a kiss, but she has to decide what they want.

Johnny does not like to be mad, he said.

  • Victoria and Alex
  • Alex is just there for Victoria.
  • He said she is special.
  • Johnny said all Alex has is his looks.
  • Other men said Johnny's heart is bigger than Alex.
  • Shanae and Jacob bond over teeth
  • Both are obsessed with their teeth.
  • They decided to have a dentist date and brush each other's teeth.
  • Florence is stumped
  • She came here to find love.
  • She has no idea who to give her rose to, because she doesn't have a boyfriend.
  • Jacob likes her but wants a rose from Shanae.
  • A mess
  • The girl's room is so messy, ants are in the shower.
  • The new girls are blaming the old girls and vice versa.
  • "This is insane" Genevieve said.
  • Aaron and Genevieve
  • The fan favorites are happy to be together.
  • Aaron noted you can cut the tension between the old and new girls "with a knife."
  • Man out
  • 11 men, and ten woman are left.
  • Women have the roses and one man will go home.
  • Shanae is thrilled she will be there another week, and said in a confessional "F*** you" to Logan and Kate.
  • Sad News
  • Jessie said Sarah left paradise due to a family emergency.
  • He was sending her the show's condolences.
  • Victoria's choice
  • She said Alex is all she wants in a husband, noting he would never talk to other girls.
  • She said here and Jonny have not had those conversations and being with him is not logical.
  • She adores both men, however, she said.

Tune in!

Bachelor in Paradise is beginning now on ABC.

For those without cable, the show can be streamed online via ABC.com.

Signing up for free trials or discounted plans through fuboTV, Direct TV Stream, Hulu + Live TV or SlingTV will give you access to Bachelor in Paradise as well.

A preview of tonight

The official Bachelor in Paradise Twitter account released a teaser for tonight's episode.

Justin shockingly returns to the show and shocks the other guests.

Who is Logan Palmer?

Logan Palmer, 26, was one of the contestants on the 2022 series of The Bachelorette hoping to find love on the ABC show.

He was on Gabby and Rachel’s season but left after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He is described as a “California beach boy who loves the sun, surf and the idea of finding someone to share them both with for the rest of time”.

His bio continues: “While he loves to hang with his boys, he’s ready to trade in bachelorhood and find someone to grow with in a meaningful way.

“Logan is witty, self-aware, and goofy.”

Prior engagements from the show

Although most of the couples from The Bachelor franchise have since broken up, many engagements have occurred due to the show.

There have been several engagements on Bachelor in Paradise, including …

  • Lacy Faddoul and Marcus Grodd – season one
  • Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert – season two
  • Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray – season three
  • Carly Waddell and Evan Bass – season three
  • Lace Morris and Grant Kemp – season three
  • Derek Path and Taylor Nolan – season four
  • Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon – season five

Who is Romeo Alexander?

Romeo Alexander was a contestant on Michelle's season of The Bachelorette.

The mathematician quickly impressed fans but he was ultimately eliminated in week four of that season.

Romeo self-eliminated on the October 11 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. He left with Kira.

Who is Sierra Jackson?

Sierra Jackson is a Yoga instructor who competed in Clayton's season.

She has since been described as "a bold and beautiful firecracker" but was unable to make it past week four in Clayton's season.

Sierra left the show on October 10, 2022, after Michael called it quits with her.

  • How to watch past seasons
  • If you want to watch old episodes, there are a few ways to do so.
  • Fans can stream past seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise on Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream.
  • When did Jesse and his wife start dating?
  • In photos of the proposal posted on his Instagram, Jesse said, “You said ‘yes’. I’m so lucky to finally call you my fiancé.
  • “I asked for an angel to be brought into my life…and it was you.”

