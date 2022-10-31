Read full article on original website
Wonder Man Is Heading To The MCU, And An A+ DC Star Has Been Cast In The Role
The MCU has recruited some major DC talent to play its Wonder Man.
digitalspy.com
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
TechRadar
Marvel's Wonder Man show lands DC star as its lead – and he's a great fit
Marvel has reportedly signed up Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead its Wonder Man TV series. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Abdul-Mateen II has swapped DC for Marvel, with the Aquaman and Watchmen star landing the top job for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney Plus show. Curiously,...
themorninghustle.com
Booked & Busy: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Joining The MCU, Will Become ‘Wonder Man’ In New Disney+ Series
Actor and one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is taking his talents to Marvel. Deadline reports he will become Wonder Man in an upcoming Disney+ series. Mateen II is currently on Broadway, dazzling critics with his performance in the revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Suzan Lori Parks...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell In HBO Max’s The Penguin: Get the Details
Watch: Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes. The Penguin has a problem on his hands. Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, E! News has learned. The Resort star will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham...
A.V. Club
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
Complex
‘Black Adam’ Opens with $67 Million Marking Dwayne Johnson’s Biggest Box Office Debut
Dwayne Johnson’s latest film, Black Adam has landed him his biggest domestic box office opening in a leading role, Deadline reports . The DC superhero movie earned $67 million in its U.S. debut and $140 million globally, surpassing the opening for Johnson’s 2019 film Hobbs & Shaw, which earned $60 million during its launch.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Beetlejuice' 34 years later
The cult-classic film premiered three decades ago. Here's what actors like Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O'Hara have been doing since.
TVOvermind
Joker 2 Will Have No Connection to James Gunn’s DC Cinematic Universe
The world of the DCEU has changed dramatically. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, news has come out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will lead DC films as co-CEOs. There have been rumors that Gunn was working on something big with Warner Brothers Discovery; however, no one expected it to turn out that Gunn would be spearheading the future of DC. Does this mean that DC will finally get its films straight? Only the future will tell, but Gunn and Safran are in a Kevin Feige-like position, so clearly the plan is to rebuild a world that’s been all over the place for the last couple of years.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Marvel Studios Eyeing ‘Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk for ‘Wonder Man’
It seems that the casting for the Wonder Man Disney+ series is in full swing, as not too long after Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was revealed to be in talks for the leading role, it seems they may already be trying to fill another key role. According to a new report by Illuminerdi, they have also set their sights on Bob Odenkirk joining the production in a key role as Wonder Man’s manager.
startattle.com
Nanny (2022 movie) Horror, Amazon Prime, trailer, release date, Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan
Immigrant nanny Aisha, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious American Dream. Startattle.com – Nanny 2022. Starring : Anna Diop / Michelle Monaghan.
‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Jumps 63% From Series Debut
Raise a glass! The Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” drew in 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes those who watched the episode during its airings on HBO’s cable channel, as well as streams on HBO Max through the night. This tally marks a 63% increase from the show’s Season 1 finale, which was viewed by 944,000 when it premiered in 2021, though the series’ record — 1.9 million viewers for the Season 1 finale — has yet to be broken. Created by Mike White,...
The Candyman Is Set To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been blessed to take on the role of the ionic powered superhero, Wonder Man in a new Disney+ series. The post The Candyman Is Set To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Sets January Premiere Date on HBO
Finally, HBO has set a release date for its upcoming video game adaptation series The Last of Us. After having a fantastic year with House of the Dragon and Euphoria the streamer is looking out to start the new year on a high note. Fans will start the post-apocalyptical journey with Joel and Ellie early next year in January 2023, the network has announced. The series is based on Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game with a huge fan base and is highly anticipated.
