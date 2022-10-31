Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Uber stock pops 15% on revenue beat, strong guidance
Uber reported third-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates for revenue Tuesday. The company suffered a net loss of $1.2 billion for the quarter, $512 million of which was attributed to revaluations of Uber's equity investments, according to a company release. reported a third-quarter loss Tuesday but beat analysts' estimates for...
Uber Beats Wall Street Estimates but Revenue Gains Might Be a One-Off
An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Uber pleasantly surprised investors Tuesday with higher-than-expected revenue and an optimistic forecast for the coming quarter, despite macroeconomic headwinds and significant losses on its investments. The ride-sharing giant reported a...
Uber Revenue Beats Estimates As Ride Hailing Demand Rebounds
Uber’s gross bookings grew 26% to $29.1 billion, missing analyst predictions. The company’s gross bookings metric provides a snapshot of the scale of all of Uber’s ride-sharing, food delivery, and other services. Revenue beat predictions due to the acquisition of transportation and logistics company Transplace by Uber...
Dogecoin Price Doubles In A Week, Analyst Say DOGE Can Hit 50 Cents By End Of 2022
Popular memecoin Dogecoin DOGE/USD has rallied by a staggering 56% over the past 24 hours and has more than doubled its price in the last week, amid Tesla chief Elon Musk’s acquisition of social networking giant Twitter. Interestingly, Musk is widely touted to be the "Dogefather" — as he...
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…
Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Amazon just flashed the holiday warning retailers were hoping to avoid
Sales are slowing in North America and internationally — particularly in Europe, where the Ukraine war has driven up energy prices and inflation.
Uber shares soar after company loses a ton of money
One of the most significant innovations of the tech industry has been planting the idea in investors’ minds that a company can lose buckets of cash and still be deemed a success. Ride-share giant Uber is the latest Silicon Valley wunderkind to prove that correct. The company lost $1.2...
Nearly 40% of small businesses in the US failed to pay rent in October - with more than HALF saying their prices have been hiked at least 10% over the past six months
Small businesses in various states are struggling to pay their rent, a new report shows, with rent delinquency at nearly 40 percent this month. The findings, published Tuesday by Boston-based business tracker Alignable, are raising more than eyebrows, as they illustrate the stark effect inflation is having on everyday Americans.
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Uber’s Strong Showing Pushes Up LYFT and DASH
Shares of Uber (NYSE: UBER) revved up in morning trading on Tuesday after the ride-sharing company’s Q3 showing impressed investors. Shares of Uber have tanked by around 30% this year. The strong showing by Uber has also lifted up stocks of other companies in the gig economy including Uber’s...
Uber stock surges after earnings report shows 72% revenue jump
Uber (UBER) announced its Q3 earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday, missing on expectations for gross bookings and reporting greater losses per share than Wall Street had anticipated. Revenue, however, rose 72% year-over-year. Shares were up nearly 13% when the market opened. Here are the most important numbers from...
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
Uber stock surges after company says it's not feeling the effects of inflation
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) – Rideshare company Uber says its stock surged Tuesday after the company said there is little evidence that Americans are pulling back on hailing rides or ordering food deliveries despite soaring inflation."Cities are reopening, travel is building, and more broadly a continued shift of consumer spending from retail back to services," said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. "We've seen these trends continue into the fourth quarter with October tracking to be our best month ever for mobility and total company gross bookings."The company expects fourth-quarter gross bookings to rise 23% to 27% from last year, totaling $30 billion...
Coinbase Seen Swinging to Loss as Trading Dries Up
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), one of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges, probably swung to a loss in the third quarter from a year ago as trading volume slowed and crypto prices dropped. Coinbase likely lost $2.41 a share, compared with profit of $1.62 in the same period a year ago,...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
