WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife

A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
MONTGOMERY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase

BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
fordcountychronicle.com

Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wlip.com

Woman Charged After Young Children Were Found Left Alone

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha mother faces charges after her young children were discovered to have been left home alone last weekend. The family lived in an apartment building adjacent to the one that burned last Sunday morning-a fire which left two people dead. Now 27 year old Tenisha Gaston...
KENOSHA, WI
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught

More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Final pre-trial hearing for Steinbrink Jr., status conference set for Janurary.

John Steinbrink Jr., the former Pleasant Prairie public works director facing several felony charges, made his first appearance in the Kenosha County Courthouse Tuesday morning for his final pre-trial hearing. Steinbrink, his attorney Richard Joseph Smith and prosecuting attorney Chris Steenrod appeared before Judge Anthony Milisauskas. Discussion was brief, and...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
WISN

VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI

