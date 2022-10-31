Read full article on original website
Related
Grayslake teen charged with threatening to shoot up high school
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - An 18-year-old Grayslake man is being charged with making threatening messages on social media earlier this week. Grayslake Police say Michael Drees made a threat to harm two specific students from Grayslake Central High School. Authorities were notified of the threat Tuesday evening. The messages specifically said...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man charged with shooting and killing wife
A Montgomery man is being charged with murder in the death of his wife. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that 46-year-old Timothy A. Gordon shot and killed 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon at their home in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane in Montgomery at around noon on Monday.
fox32chicago.com
'We will bring an army': Danny Golden supporters show up to hearing after suspect requests bond review
CHICAGO - A suspect involved in the shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer Danny Golden asked a judge Thursday to be released from jail as he awaits trial. Bryant Hayes, 22, is facing attempted murder charges, and is among three suspects charged in the shooting and paralyzing of Golden. Golden...
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban woman faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of 73-year-old
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A Prospect Heights woman faces a reckless homicide charge after causing a six-vehicle crash, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man. Alina Jacek, 55, was charged with reckless homicide, speeding (35+), failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, too fast for condition and following too closely.
Family of man who died in Milwaukee Co. Jail suggests 'cover-up'
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June. His family is now being represented by attorney B'iVory LaMarr to demand answers into his death.
10 facing charges in massive retail fencing operation bust after $7.5M in stolen goods recovered
Multiple search warrants executed last month in the Chicago area and three others in California, led law enforcement to recover an estimated $7.5 million worth of retail products and evident of a "sophisticated criminal enterprise," officials said.
Murder trial starts for man accused of shooting woman with BB gun, stabbing her to death
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. - The murder trial started Monday for a 2019 fatal stabbing of a suburban woman. Alonzo Campos Jr., 23, faces five counts of first-degree murder and four counts of home invasion. Campos was charged in May 2019 after police responded to a report of shots fired...
ABC7 Chicago
Judge reduces bail for pregnant Chicago woman accused of killing baby's dad after baby shower
CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won't have to give birth behind bars. The decision got no argument from prosecutors, even though just last week they asked a different judge to hold Keshia Golden without bail.
fordcountychronicle.com
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
wlip.com
Woman Charged After Young Children Were Found Left Alone
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha mother faces charges after her young children were discovered to have been left home alone last weekend. The family lived in an apartment building adjacent to the one that burned last Sunday morning-a fire which left two people dead. Now 27 year old Tenisha Gaston...
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught
More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Final pre-trial hearing for Steinbrink Jr., status conference set for Janurary.
John Steinbrink Jr., the former Pleasant Prairie public works director facing several felony charges, made his first appearance in the Kenosha County Courthouse Tuesday morning for his final pre-trial hearing. Steinbrink, his attorney Richard Joseph Smith and prosecuting attorney Chris Steenrod appeared before Judge Anthony Milisauskas. Discussion was brief, and...
Two teens arrested after armed robbery near 56th and North
Two teens were arrested after an armed robbery near 56th and North on Thursday. According to Milwaukee police, it happened around 5:30 p.m. at a business in the area.
WISN
VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
2 men wanted in Skokie bank robbery: FBI
Two men robbed a Skokie bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, according to the FBI. About 3:05 p.m., agents responded to the Bank of America at 9353 Skokie Blvd. after the men brandished a gun and demanded money, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in crime spree that included beating, carjacking of handicapped man
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Chicago man was charged in a crime spree that included a violent North Side carjacking and multiple robberies. The man, Jeremiah Magdaleno, was arrested on Sunday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect in multiple crimes over the past several weeks, Chicago police said.
KETV.com
Milwaukee man was arrested after deputies find six pounds of marijuana, 516 rounds of ammunition
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — A Milwaukee man was arrested Friday after deputies found six pounds of marijuana, a loaded AR-15 and 516 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, according to Lancaster County authorities. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m. on Friday, a...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot in Rogers Park this weekend is charged with home invasion, gun possession
Prosecutors have filed home invasion and weapons charges against a Chicago man who was shot after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s Rogers Park home over the weekend. Gregory Joiner, 36, was ordered held without bail by Judge Susana Ortiz on Tuesday afternoon. Joiner, the victim, and two friends...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
63rd and Florist shots fired; apartment units struck
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shots fired complaint on Thursday, Nov. 3 near 63rd and Florist. The call came in around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered several spent casings in the parking area and several apartment units were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported. This is...
Comments / 0