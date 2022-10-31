Despite only having a few episodes left, The Golden Spoon has maintained a steady stream of viewers thanks to its intriguing tale. The Golden Spoon is based on a webtoon of the same name and tells the story of a young man from a low-income background who, through a series of challenges, comes into possession of a golden spoon with the power to swap his life with that of a friend from a wealthy background. This spoon allows the young man to live the life of his friend. BTOB Sungjae, DIA Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won, and Yeonwoo are the main characters in the Kdrama broadcast on MBC.

