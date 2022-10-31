Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Seo In Guk New Kdrama: Will Cafe Minamdang Actor Star In New Historical Action Series?
Actor Seo In Guk, who most recently appeared in Cafe Minamdang, is in discussions to star in a lead role in a forthcoming historical action Kdrama. On November 3, the actor’s agency Story J Company revealed that he has been presented with an offer to play the lead part in the film Handwritten and that the actor is currently evaluating the role.
epicstream.com
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Raising Dion and Orange is the New Black Actors to Its Cast
Marvel Studios is now preparing for the production of Agatha: Coven of Chaos as it is set to begin filming very soon and, for the last couple of days, we've been hearing a lot of casting news surrounding the series. Now, it looks like we have another one as more actors are being added to its growing ensemble.
epicstream.com
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds Heartstopper Star Joe Locke in Mystery Role
The huge success of WandaVision last year has led Marvel to develop a spinoff series centering on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos. As the project is set to begin production soon, it looks like we finally have our first major casting news as they have recruited its first new cast member.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Psychiatrist Settles Debate Surrounding Jawas Being Kleptomaniacs
It can't be denied that Jawas are some of the most notorious creatures on the face of the galaxy but they've definitely earned the love and appreciation of Star Wars fans despite their antics. The meter-tall furry humanoids have long been accused of being "kleptomaniacs" but is that really a...
epicstream.com
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Star Joins To Your Eternity Season 2 Voice Cast
As the new season currently airs, it was announced that To Your Eternity Season 2 will add new members to its voice cast, including a Kaguya-sama: Love Is War star. The new cast members were revealed via the series’ official Twitter account. Specifically, six new voice actors are joining the ongoing TV anime.
BBC
Harry Potter: Dobby's grave on Welsh beach saved for now
A memorial at the "resting place" of the beloved Harry Potter character, Dobby the House Elf, can remain on an environmentally sensitive beach. Dobby's mock grave sits above Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire, where the character's death was filmed. Concerns about high visitor numbers and pollution led to a survey...
The Sad Reason Denji Wears an Eyepatch at the Start of Chainsaw Man
At the start of Chainsaw Man, Denji was living a miserable life, deprived of love from family and friends. He only had Pochita to accompany him all the time. With such a dismal way of living, why was Denji wearing an eyepatch at the start of Chainsaw Man? Is it part of his character design, or is there another reason for it?
epicstream.com
Lucy TV Series Release Date, News & Update: Scarlett Johansson Movie Gets TV Spinoff, One Original Star's Return Confirmed
Variety is reporting that EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow are developing a Lucy TV series based on the Luc Besson film, which starred Scarlett Johansson. It's been also confirmed that Morgan Freeman will reprise his role as Professor Samuel Norman. What to Expect from the Lucy TV Series. The series' plot...
Dolly Parton Will No Longer Be Touring Her Music
If there's one living artist who is wholly synonymous with all things country music, it's Dolly Parton. The legendary songstress has been enchanting millions of listeners worldwide for decades now, and in that time has built her name into a bonafide brand that extends to major product endorsements, restaurants, and even a whole amusement park.
epicstream.com
The Golden Spoon Episode 10 Recap: BTOB Yook Sungjae Does Everything To Help His Parents + Will Lee Jong Won Find Out The Truth?
Since its premiere on September 23, 2022, The Golden Spoon has attracted much interest. Inspired by a webtoon of the same name, The Golden Spoon tells the narrative of a young man from a low-income background who, via a series of challenges, comes into possession of a magical spoon with the power to swap their lives with that of a friend from a wealthy background. BTOB Sungjae, DIA Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won, and Yeonwoo are the main cast members of the MBC Kdrama.
epicstream.com
One Piece Film: Red’s Anime Spoilers Explained
One Piece Film: Red is loved by fans thanks to its intriguing premise, stacked cast and characters, and solid animation. Following its official release in Japan, the film received greater international interest, mainly because of the spoilers online. With that said, here's One Piece Film: Red's anime spoilers explained. Table...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein Reveals Emotional Tales of the Jedi Moment That Made Her Cry
There is little doubt that Ahsoka Tano's story just got even better after we got to learn more about her in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Interestingly, even the voice actor who plays the former Jedi was moved by what happened in the new animated series. Ashley Eckstein shared the emotional moment from the show that truly made her cry.
epicstream.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 5 Release Date and Where You Can Stream It
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is finally here, and fans are hyped to see Ichigo Kurosaki and other Soul Reapers battle Yhwach and the powerful Quincy warriors known as the Sternritter. The anime adaptation of Tite Kubo's popular manga series is back after the original run concluded in March 2012, but there's one more arc (so far) that the anime hasn't fully adapted yet, and that's the Thousand-Year Blood War.
epicstream.com
Spider-Man 3 Star Topher Grace Reportedly Making Venom Comeback
Marvel fans will always have a soft spot for Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy from the 2000s which is often regarded as one of the best live-action superhero films in existence. While the first two installments continue to hold up even after two decades, webheads are still debating whether or not Spider-Man 3 is actually tolerable.
epicstream.com
Chainsaw Man Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto Admits Twitter Alias and Live-Tweets Episode 4 Reaction
During the release of Episode 4, Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto finally admitted to his Twitter alias, which he followed with live tweets of his reactions to the latest episode. "Admits" might not be the most accurate word for it though as his Twitter is already common knowledge among series...
epicstream.com
The Walking Dead Spinoff: New Poster Seems to Hint at Rick, Michonne Spinoff Title
AMC is now gearing up for its upcoming The Walking Dead spinoffs. Now, it looks like the network has dropped the official title of the new Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira)-centric show after releasing its poster. The Walking Dead Season 11 will be the last of the series,...
epicstream.com
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers & Update: Here's When to Expect the Next Installment of the Hulu Mystery-Comedy
A recent update announcing when Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will begin production hints at the show's release date. Only in Murders in the Building Season 1 saw Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) unravel the mystery of Tim Kono's (Julian Cihi) death, who is eventually established to have been a close childhood friend of Mabel's.
epicstream.com
Manifest Season 4 Reveals First Seven Minutes of Episode 1
Netflix TUDUM brings forth a calling to all the fans and viewers of Manifest Season 4 as it unveils the first seven minutes of Episode 7, teasing what to expect in the upcoming final flight of the series before it lands on the streaming platform on November 4. Manifest Season...
epicstream.com
The Golden Spoon Episode 13 Release Date And Time, Preview
Despite only having a few episodes left, The Golden Spoon has maintained a steady stream of viewers thanks to its intriguing tale. The Golden Spoon is based on a webtoon of the same name and tells the story of a young man from a low-income background who, through a series of challenges, comes into possession of a golden spoon with the power to swap his life with that of a friend from a wealthy background. This spoon allows the young man to live the life of his friend. BTOB Sungjae, DIA Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won, and Yeonwoo are the main characters in the Kdrama broadcast on MBC.
epicstream.com
The Golden Spoon Episode 8 Recap: BTOB Yook Sungjae Wonders If Lee Jong Won Is Capable Of Killing Someone + Did Jung Chaeyeon Find Out The Real Culprit?
Since its premiere on September 23, 2022, The Golden Spoon has attracted much interest. Inspired by a webtoon of the same name, The Golden Spoon tells the narrative of a young man from a low-income background who, via a series of challenges, comes into possession of a magical spoon with the power to swap their lives with that of a friend from a wealthy background. BTOB Sungjae, DIA Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Jong Won, and Yeonwoo are the main cast members of the MBC Kdrama.
